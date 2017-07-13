Thursday News, July 13, 2017

Summer Safety Tips…

Keep Hydrated

Take lots of breaks if you must work outside

Check on your neighbors (with NO AC) and check on those outdoor pets

The new ‘Research Parkway’ interchange is officially OPEN

at the Hwy 52 construction zone in Winston-Salem

*‘Research Parkway’ (Exit 108-B) replaces the Ram’s Drive interchange providing a ‘safer’ connection to downtown Winston-Salem including WS State University, The School of the Arts, Bowman Gray Stadium and Old Salem. NCDOT: https://goo.gl/jt7aVB

BTW: A portion of Rams Drive is now shut-down for approximately four months so that that bridge can be torn down and rebuilt. *Salem Creek Corridor Project

The personal data of 6 million Verizon customers has leaked online.

The security issue, uncovered by research from cybersecurity firm UpGuard, has compromised customer phone numbers, names, and some PIN codes publicly available online. CNN Tech

Gymboree Corp is closing +300 stores nationwide including the location at Hanes Mall. Gymboree filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection back in June. Closing sale begins next week. Details at www.gymboreerestructuring.com https://goo.gl/FZfpML

Police are still looking for the driver that ‘caused’ a fatal 3-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning along NB 421 near Shallowford Road. https://goo.gl/TjdsvV

A black pickup was towing a trailer with a recliner when the recliner fell off the trailer and onto the highway…causing the accident that killed Robert Long (53).

Anyone with information on the wreck can call Highway Patrol at 336-761-2441.

Job Fair this Saturday 11am til 2pm

Rhino Sports and Entertainment Services is hiring for various positions to work during the upcoming Wake Forest football season.

Bring your resume. Dress is business casual.

Onsite Job Fair at BB&T Ballpark (where the DASH play)

Details: www.RhinoSportsandEntertainment.com

Sunday is National Ice Cream Day!

McDonald’s is giving away free cones of vanilla soft serve.

Just download the McDonald’s mobile app and redeem the offer.

No purchase is necessary and limit one cone per customer while supplies last.