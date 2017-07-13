Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Thursday News, July 13, 2017

Thursday News, July 13, 2017

Verne HillJul 13, 2017Comments Off on Thursday News, July 13, 2017

Like

Summer Safety Tips…   

Keep Hydrated

Take lots of breaks if you must work outside

Check on your neighbors (with NO AC) and check on those outdoor pets

 

The new ‘Research Parkway’ interchange is officially OPEN

          at the Hwy 52 construction zone in Winston-Salem                 

*‘Research Parkway’ (Exit 108-B) replaces the Ram’s Drive interchange providing a ‘safer’ connection to downtown Winston-Salem including WS State University, The School of the Arts, Bowman Gray Stadium and Old Salem.   NCDOT:  https://goo.gl/jt7aVB

BTW: A portion of Rams Drive is now shut-down for approximately four months so that that bridge can be torn down and rebuilt.  *Salem Creek Corridor Project

 

The personal data of 6 million Verizon customers has leaked online.

The security issue, uncovered by research from cybersecurity firm UpGuard, has compromised customer phone numbers, names, and some PIN codes publicly available online.   CNN Tech

 

Gymboree Corp is closing +300 stores nationwide including the location at Hanes Mall. Gymboree filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection back in June. Closing sale begins next week.  Details at www.gymboreerestructuring.com    https://goo.gl/FZfpML

 

Police are still looking for the driver that ‘caused’ a fatal 3-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning along NB 421 near Shallowford Road.  https://goo.gl/TjdsvV

A black pickup was towing a trailer with a recliner when the recliner fell off the trailer and onto the highway…causing the accident that killed Robert Long (53).

Anyone with information on the wreck can call Highway Patrol at 336-761-2441.

 

Job Fair this Saturday 11am til 2pm

Rhino Sports and Entertainment Services is hiring for various positions to work during the upcoming Wake Forest football season.

Bring your resume. Dress is business casual.

Onsite Job Fair at BB&T Ballpark (where the DASH play)

Details:  www.RhinoSportsandEntertainment.com

 

 

Sunday is National Ice Cream Day!

McDonald’s is giving away free cones of vanilla soft serve.

Just download the McDonald’s mobile app and redeem the offer.

No purchase is necessary and limit one cone per customer while supplies last.

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

John HillJul 12, 2017

Tuesday News, July 11, 2017 7-11 Day

Verne HillJul 11, 2017

7-11: Things to celebrate on Tuesday (July 11)

Verne HillJul 10, 2017

Community Events

Jun
5
Mon
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jun 5 @ 7:30 am – Aug 4 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
Jun
12
Mon
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jun 12 @ 7:30 am – Aug 11 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
Jun
19
Mon
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jun 19 @ 7:30 am – Aug 18 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
Jun
26
Mon
all-day Summer Adventure & Apprentice Camps @ Old Salem (Winston-Salem)
Summer Adventure & Apprentice Camps @ Old Salem (Winston-Salem)
Jun 26 – Jul 28 all-day
Summer Adventures Program dates: June 26-30 (1st & 2nd grade) July 10-14 (6th – 8th grade) July 17-21 & July 24-28 (3rd – 5th grade) Go back in time to the early 19th century and learn about[...]
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jun 26 @ 7:30 am – Aug 25 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes