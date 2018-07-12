Thursday News, July 12, 2018

Smooth sailing? Winston-Salem and Greensboro making the Top 10 list of the 100 “Best Cities to Drive”. Raleigh and Durham also made the grade. BTW: The list was compiled by WalletHub using 29 “key indicators of driver friendliness” to make the list, including gas prices, car thefts, average time spent stuck in traffic and roadway infrastructure. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/ s

July 16TH is coming: Amazon Prime Day 2018…

More than 1 million items will be available at reduced prices.

One of the big features of Prime is free shipping (with some exceptions).

Is it worth paying $119 to participate?

Don’t forget that rival sales are going on now, too. On the hunt for electronics? Dell’s “Black Friday in July” sale is offering discounts on laptops, with some prices being dropped more than $200. BTW: July 16 is Monday!

https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/2018/07/12/amazon-prime-day-worth-price/776088002/

Winston-Salem State University’s occupational therapy program is testing out 3D printing as a cost-efficient, flexible way to provide adaptive tools and devices for patients. The Occupational Therapy Department at WSSU will use the technology to assist patients at the Community Care Center of Forsyth County, a free clinic for low-income and uninsured residents in the community.

BTW: Various tools created for patients include: Those to help holding eating utensils and keys or opening lids and jars. Tools to help patients with buttons and zippers. Also, making different-sized pill boxes and containers for patients, as well.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/d-printing-introduced-to-wssu-s-occupational-therapy-program/

A BILLIONaire? Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of what Forbes magazine calls the “Kardashian-Jenner industrial complex,” is on track to pass Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg as the youngest ‘self-made billionaire’ thanks to her 2-year-old Kylie Cosmetics enterprise, best known for its lip kits. Forbes puts the company’s value at $800 million dollars…

And with no office (she works out of her mother’s home) and only seven full-time employees and five part-timers, it has very little overhead. Jenner is the sole owner, reaping all the profits. Manufacturing and packaging, sales, finance and public relations are all outsourced. “Momager” Kris handles her business affairs, taking a 10 percent cut. Kylie Jenner, who turns 21 in August, appears on the cover of Forbe’s “America’s Women Billionaires” issue. The magazine estimates her worth at $900 million. By comparison, they point out, Jenner’s half-sister Kim Kardashian West is worth approximately $350 million. https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/entertainthis/2018/07/11/kylie-jenner-track-billionaire-status-21-reports-forbes/775460002/

Consumer Reports asked some cleaning-industry experts about the effectiveness of several cleaning tips that have been accepted as gospel, but…

Example: Newspaper works the best for cleaning glass. Not so fast…

Fact: Wet newspaper tears easily, and the ink can transfer to window trim, leaving more to clean. “We use microfiber cloths to clean glass,” says Debra Johnson, home cleaning expert for Merry Maids, a national franchise. “They’re the best at cleaning without streaking.” From vinegar and bleach to coffee and Coke, what is the best for cleaning?

https://www.consumerreports.org/cleaning/10-cleaning-myths-and-what-to-do-instead/

Wrap your vehicle’s (key) fob in aluminum foil?

Fact: Your vehicle is always waiting for that wireless fob signal.

Reality, thieves can capture fob signals from outside a home, office or hotel room with legitimate devices. One cybersecurity expert suggesting that wrapping your ‘fob’ in tin foil “is the most inexpensive way” to shield electro-magnetic waves emitted by your fob. TIP: The best way to store your car keys at night? Place them in a tin coffee container. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/nation-now/2018/07/08/wrap-car-key-fob-foil/762338002/

Another option: Go online and spend a few dollars and buy what’s called a Faraday bag to shield the fob signal from potential theft. Imagine a traditional sandwich bag made of foil instead of plastic.

Big announcement: The Navy will now allow women sailors to sport ponytails and other longer hairstyles, reversing a policy that long ‘forbid’ females from letting their hair down. The Navy said it had the standards in place because of safety concerns and to ensure everyone maintained a uniform, professional look. Though the new rules permit ponytails, there will be some exceptions when working around heavy machinery. https://www.journalnow.com/news/nation_world/u-s-navy-now-allows-women-to-wear-ponytails-lock/

A judge is penalizing the N.C. Department of Transportation for “reckless indifference, gross negligence and bad faith” in failing to obey a 2016 court order relating to the state’s purchases of properties in the path of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/

As many as 40% of High School students who prepare to attend college don’t actually show up to their new campuses in the fall. Education researchers call this phenomenon “summer melt,” and it has long been a puzzling problem.

Summer melt is especially prevalent in low-income minority communities, where students who qualify for college and in some cases even register for classes ultimately end up not attending college because they lack resources, support, guidance, and encouragement

Interesting: These kids have taken the SATs, written college essays, applied to and been accepted by a school of their choice. Often they’ve applied for and received financial aid.

The reason that kids drop off in the summer between high school and college is not because of any one big problem. Its a hundred little obstacles… Read more

https://www.npr.org/templates/transcript/transcript.php?storyId=621023537

Flashback: In 1985, bowing to pressure from irate customers, Coca-Cola said it would resume selling old-formula Coke, while continuing to sell New Coke.