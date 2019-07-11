Thursday News, July 11, 2019  

Today is July 11th or 7-Eleven Day

Grab that FREE Slurpee at local 7-Eleven locations including Kernersville, King, Thomasville and Lexington. Details and store locations around the Triad: www.7-eleven.com/

Big Buns Recall: Flowers Foods is recalling baked goods including hamburger and hot dog buns and dinner rolls sold by various retailers, under a variety of brand names in several states including North Carolina. The buns may contain pieces of hard plastic that could pose a choking hazard. Check out the list of products on the News Blog…

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/hot-dog-buns-recall-flowers-food-today-walmart-other-retailers-plastics-choking-hazard-2019-07-10/

RECALL: Ford Focus owners, listen up: Ford Motor Co. is recalling about 58,000 Ford Focus cars. The recall affects some 2012 and 2017 Focus models and some 2013-14 Focus ST models in North America. The powertrain software in some of these cars may not work properly. https://media.ford.com/content/fordmedia/fna/us/en/news/2019/07/09/ford-motor-company-issues-safety-recall.html

New findings: Ford Motor Co. continued to sell the low-priced, fuel-efficient cars despite thousands of complaints and an avalanche of repairs. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/cars/2019/07/11/ford-focus-fiesta-transmission-defect/

Is it illegal to wear headphones while driving in NC?

As for the Tar Heel state, North Carolina is one of 32 states with no laws on books, but you could still get a ticket for distracted driving or failure to yield to an emergency vehicle if you don’t hear the sirens. Plus, it could be dangerous if you wear earbuds. To clarify, while it is illegal to wear earphones in both ears in Virginia, it’s legal in North Carolina?

https://www.13newsnow.com/article/news/local/verify/verify-are-headphones-illegal-while-driving/291-568437643

Louisiana and Texas are bracing for ‘Barry’. A tropical storm brewing in the northern Gulf of Mexico is expected to reach hurricane strength before making landfall on Saturday. Good News: North Carolina should not be affected this time around…

https://www.accuweather.com/en/weather-news/us-gulf-coast-put-on-alert-for-potential-tropical-storm-to-form-late-week/70008758

Buyer Beware: Flooded-out-cars are a common problem.

If you’re looking to buy a used car, making sure the car has not been submerged.

Water damage is one of the worst things that can happen to a car. The damage is often invisible and hard to detect after the car has been “cleaned.”

What can you do? Contact your mechanic. Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/ask-usa-today/2019/07/09/weather-floods-cars-storms-ask-usa-today/1686169001/

Close to half (45%) of newlyweds between the ages of 18 and 53 went into debt to pay for their wedding. And once married, nearly half of the newlyweds who obtained wedding-related debt said money has caused them to consider divorce.

One in 4 newlyweds wished that they had spent LESS on their wedding.

Their biggest debt regret? Spending too much on food and drink.

https://myfox8.com/2019/07/10/175-jobs-to-accompany-new-cracker-barrel-old-country-store-coming-to-kernersville-next-year/

SPORTS: All eyes on Serena Williams? For the women, today’s matches will determine who plays in Saturday’s final at Wimbledon.

TRAFFIC ALERT near downtown Winston-Salem

Lane closures are in place through early October

Business 40 between Cloverdale Avenue and Peters Creek Parkway

Expect delays during your morning and afternoon commutes.

Prayer needed: Denise Nickerson, the actress who played Violet in the original “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” has been taken off life support after a suffering a major medical emergency this week.

The family of Denise Nickerson, 62, wrote on Facebook explained why they decided to take her off life support. “None of it was helping, but making her only more uncomfortable. We’re telling her it’s okay to let go.”

TMZ reports Nickerson suffered a stroke last year and that her son and daughter-in-law have been taking care of her since.

*Nickerson was best known for her role as Violet Beauregarde in the 1971 movie, ”Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.” Nickerson also appeared on “The Electric Company” and “The Brady Bunch.” Denise left acting in 1978 to become a nurse. J

https://myfox8.com/2019/07/10/denise-nickerson-who-played-violet-in-willy-wonka-taken-off-life-support-after-medical-emergency/

Update: A celebration of life service for Greg “CATMAN” Good is scheduled for this Sunday (July 14 @ 3pm) at Christ Kingdom Building Worship Center in Winston-Salem, with visitation at 2 p.m. at the church.

The Panther’s #1 Superfan passed away last Friday in hospice care in Winston-Salem after a long illness. Catman was only 62.

BIO: Greg Good, who grew up on 25th Street in Winston-Salem. attended Winston-Salem State University from 1977 to 1982. Good worked as a youth behavioral counselor in Forsyth County. Good LOVED his Panthers. He attended every home game from the inaugural 1995 season at Clemson University to 2017, his son said.

(Story) ‘Catman’ reserved a seat at one Panthers home game each year for one of the many troubled students he counseled. Instructors selected the students based on improved behavior. So many students improved because they wanted to attend a Panthers game that it became increasingly difficult for the instructors to select just one.

Through such actions, Greg Good Jr. said, his father “taught me how to be humble and to give back.” NOTE: Gifts and flowers in Good’s memory may be sent to 4401 Eagles Nest Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27127.

*BTW: Good’s nickname was coined in 1998 by a Panthers’ fan who couldn’t see the action on the field because Good stood throughout each game, Greg Good Jr. told the Charlotte Observer. “Hey, Catman, you make a better door than you do a window,” the fan blurted, prompting his dad to sit during a game for the first time. https://www.charlotteobserver.com/sports/nfl/carolina-panthers/article232359972.html