Thursday News, July 09, 2020

It’s National Sugar Cookie Day

Safety first: Chick-fil-A’s annual Cow Appreciation Day has been ‘postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic’. On the Cow Appreciation Day website, www.cowappreciationday.com , check back here for updates…

UPDATE: The National Hurricane Center says there is an 80% chance

that a tropical storm will form off the North Carolina coast by TONIGHT…

Over two inches of rain and dangerous rip currents expected along the Outer Banks. BTW: The next name on the list is ‘Fay’.

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triangle-sandhills/weather-stories/2020/07/09/tropical-development-along-the-n-c–coast

OVER 1,000? There are more than 1,000 people in the hospital in NC with the coronavirus, a new record, as the positive case count grows to 79,000…

https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard#key-metricsis-north-carolina-slowing-the-spread-

Sad news: The New York Police Department has seen a “surge” in the number of officers filing – for retirement. From June 29 to July 6, filings soared 411% from the same period a year earlier. New York City last week slashed $1 billion from its police budget.

*Please continue to pray for our men and women that proudly ‘protect and serve’…

https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/08/us/nypd-retirement-filings-soar/index

What about the NC State Fair? Preparations for the 2020 State Fair in Raleigh are still underway, but officials say they’re monitoring all guidelines coming out from the CDC and the state coronavirus task force. “There will come a time when a final decision will need to be made, but we aren’t there yet”.

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triangle-sandhills/news/2020/07/08/2020-n-c–state-fair-up-in-air-amidst-coronavirus-concerns

The 2020 Mountain State Fair in Fletcher in Henderson County has been canceled for 2020 – (yes) due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to cancel was based on the safety and health of visitors and staff.

The fair averages about 180,000 visitors a year. This is the first time the fair has been called off since it began in 1994. https://www.citizen-times.com/story/news/local/2020/07/07/mountain-state-fair-canceled-2020-because-covid-19/5389434002/

Deadline looming: July 15 is the ‘new’ April 15 for 2020…

You must file and pay your taxes by next Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Taxpayers who need more time can request an extension on the IRS website.

That will give them until Oct. 15 to file. More info on the news blog…

https://www.wxii12.com/article/no-more-delays-what-to-know-about-the-july-15-tax-deadline/33217680

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

Senior Services of Forsyth: Christmas in July

*Throughout the entire month of July, donated items to assist senior citizens in our community can be dropped off at participating Piedmont Federal Savings Bank locations in Forsyth County as well as the Senior Services location on Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem. Just look for the BIG RED donation boxes.

Check out the Christmas in July Wish List at seniorservicesinc.org or call 336-725-0907

Convenience store chain 7-Eleven has canceled its annual 7-Eleven Day, also known as Free Slurpee Day, because of COVID-19. Good News: Members of the chain’s loyalty program can still get a free Slurpee drink in July.

UPDATE: Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close up to 200 locations over the next two years, the company announced Wednesday. So far, no stores are closing in NC.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/07/08/bed-bath-beyond-store-closures-coronavirus-impact/5401627002/

Chapter 11? Brooks Brothers has put 40 U.S. presidents in its suits, survived two world wars, and navigated through casual Fridays. But the coronavirus pandemic pushed the 200-year-old company into seeking Chapter 11 protection Wednesday. CNN

No High School Football? The N.C. High School Athletic Association isn’t ready to consider moving football to the spring, but commissioner Que Tucker said any proposal from member schools that “had merit” would be considered… https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/nchsaa-considering-options-but-not-ready-to-make-decision-on-football/

Postive cases: The athletics department at UNC Chapel Hill is reporting 37 positive COVID-19 tests, and the football program’s voluntary summer workouts have been put on hold. Athletes who test positive are required to isolate for up to 14 days. Only football players and men’s and women’s basketball players have reported to campus.

Athletes in other fall sports can begin reporting Monday. https://www.journalnow.com/sports/carolina-announces-37-positive-covid-19-tests-in-athletics-department-voluntary-football-workouts-halted/

Update: The Ivy League announcing that fall sports would not be held during the coming semester because of concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision affects football as well as men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, and women’s field hockey and volleyball.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/ncaaf/ivy/2020/07/08/ivy-league-not-play-football-fall-other-sports/5394960002/

I-40 will be CLOSED in both directions at the Forsyth / Davie County Line on Friday into Saturday.

The road shutdown is needed to safely set a new pedestrian bridge in place over I-40.

On Friday starting at 6pm, expect ‘lane closures’ along I-40 between Hwy 801 (Exit 180) and Harper Road (Exit 182).

I-40 between Hwy 801 and Harper Road will be shut down by 11 p.m.

All lanes of I-40 are expected to be re-opened to traffic by 7am Saturday morning.

Short detours will be in place overnight.

NCDOT on social media.