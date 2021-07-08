Thursday News, July 08, 2021

Tracking the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa

Drive -Thru Career Fair scheduled for today from 10am to 1pm

Location: Hanes Mall parking lot in Winston-Salem

Hosted by Career Center of the Southeast . Over 300 job opportunities available!

Wake Forest Baptist: Healthy visitors (age 12 and up) now permitted to visit patients

These changes apply to all Wake Forest Baptist inpatient locations, with the exception of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

NOTE: All visitors must undergo screenings for symptoms of respiratory illness and must continue to properly wear a mask while in any Wake Forest Baptist facility.

Sobering numbers: The global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 4 million as threats from variants and low vaccination rates in the US continue. And now that the Delta variant is spreading more, some experts are asking whether we should test vaccinated people for the virus. *Please continue to practice the 3-Ws.

Breaking this morning: ‘NO spectators at Tokyo venues for summer Olympics’

Also, Tokyo will be under a ‘state of emergency’ due to an up-tick of Covid cases during the entire period of the Summer Olympics (from July 23 to August 8, 2021).

Former President Trump is suing Facebook, Twitter and YouTube after he was removed from the platforms earlier this year. Remember January 6th? (Fox News)

Rescue to Recovery. Search efforts at the site of the Surfside, Florida, condo collapse have transitioned to recovery mode, with no likelihood of finding more survivors. The death toll stands at 54, with 86 people “unaccounted for.”

UPDATE: After being closed for 15 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Old Salem will shift into Phase 2 of its (gradual) re-opening on August 4th.

Hours of operation: Wednesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – with a suggested (discounted) donation of $10 to enter all of the venues open.

Old Salem hopes to be close to fully open by October 6, 2021

NOTE: Based on conversations between Old Salem staff and local school officials, don’t expect school groups to return until the spring or fall of 2022.

Bagpipes, Celtic cuisine, and colorful Tartans (oh, my!)

The 2021 Grandfather Mountain Highland Games begin TODAY (July 8).

The games at MacRae Meadows, located at the base of Grandfather Mountain, will kick-off the multi-day event with border collie sheepherding demonstrations, Celtic entertainment, the running of “The Bear” uphill foot race and the opening ceremonies.

The Highland Games run through Sunday. Details at www.gmhg.org.

Update on Andy Williams (former Casting Crowns drummer) seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on June 27…

“Thank you for your prayers, support and love.

The family is overwhelmed with the support they have received and are continuing to receive. Your love for Jesus and for Andy is apparent.

*We’ve refrained from updates for the last few days because there hasn’t been much change in Andy’s condition. He remains on a ventilator and continues to fight. Another medical team meeting took place this evening and they continue to give their opinions and suggestions to the family based on the information that they have as medical professionals. We are so thankful for their kindness, patience and hard work.

*With that said, every day the family meets at our little campground in the hospital courtyard, and seeks the Lord through scripture, prayer, and conversations with others.

At this point, The Lord has made it clear that we are to continue to pray for healing and for Him to move with, and beyond what the medical professionals can do.

*The family is also requesting that as you pray for Andy to please remember the other families and patients on Andy’s floor. So many are hurting and going through the same struggles and battles as them. We love you! We thank you! In Jesus name!

-Pastor Jeff with Grace Chapel in Fairview, Tennessee

Maya Angelou is credited (or borrowed as great communicators do) this simple phrase “Every storm runs out of rain.”

From Pastor Joseph Liss ‘Our Savior Lutheran’ in Bad Axe, Michigan…

‘Life is full of storms, be they personal trials, national crises or even natural disasters.

These storms of life leave us wondering when they will run out of rain and the sun will shine upon us again. Psalm 46 helps us navigate these storms of life as we are called upon to look to God, our refuge and strength, who sent His Son to redeem us by His blood and to conquer the storms in our lives and bring us peace.

Whatever we are going through that causes us distress, God, who is our Mighty Fortress in Christ, will cause these storms to pass and bring us His peace (once) again.

