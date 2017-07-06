Thursday News, July 06, 2017

“Operation Firecracker” Law enforcement still out in force through this weekend (July 9th)

The Triad finally hit 90 degrees on Wednesday!

Officially at PTI airport in Greensboro (National Weather Service)

The SBI is leading the investigation into why someone ‘intentionally set’ a fire inside the Walmart in Elkin Tuesday night. The Elkin Walmart will be closed for some time due to smoke damage. Good news: No one was hurt.

Store employees will be paid while the business is closed. https://goo.gl/5P6eXn

Update: Rep. Steve Scalise has been re-admitted to intensive care “due to new concerns over an infection. His condition is listed as ‘serious’…

Scalise, the Republican House majority whip representing Louisiana, was critically injured when a gunman opened fire on the GOP baseball team as they were practicing for a charity game on June 14th. https://goo.gl/4S2ykg

At the Movies: “Despicable Me 3” securing the top spot at the Box Office over the extended 4th holiday weekend. “Wonder Woman” (#4) and “Cars 3” (#5)

BTW: “Wonder Woman” tops $700 million in sales worldwide…

Check out the latest movie and music reviews from Focus on the Family (Plugged In)

President Donald Trump visited Poland receiving a warm welcome in Warsaw this morning before landing in Germany for the G-20 Summit of world leaders.

Survey: Millennials are utilizing public libraries more than any other generation?

Previous Pew surveys have shown that millennials are book lovers. Another possible explanation: Free or inexpensive services, from DVD checkouts to internet and public WiFi. 53% of millennials (ages 18 and 35) had visited a public library in the prior 12 months. Details at Pew https://goo.gl/nzCJYp

Traffic Update: Salem Creek Corridor Project

Highway 52 through the construction zone in Winston-Salem

Good News: the new ‘Research Parkway’ interchange at Exit 108-B (replacing the Ram’s Drive interchange) will OPEN next Wednesday (July 12).

*The parkway and interchange will allow for safer traffic flow offering direct access to downtown including, Bowman Gray Stadium, Winston-Salem State University, School of the Arts and Old Salem.

BTW: A portion of Rams Drive will be shut-down for approximately four months so that that bridge can be torn down and rebuilt. https://goo.gl/aQ9PSd