Thursday News, July 05, 2018

Fact: Blood donation goes down during the summer months…

“Give the Gift of Life” Red Cross Blood Drive

Tuesday (July 10) 9am til 8pm at Calvary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem

Make your appointment to donate blood, now by calling (336) 714-5463

https://www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/blood-donation-process/donation-process-overview.html

Tip: Speed up your donation by completing a RapidPass® online

or on the Blood Donor app on the day of your donation.

Mark your calendars: Chick-fil-A is celebrating its 14th annual Cow Appreciation Day this Tuesday (July 10). Dressed as a cow and get FREE food at participating Chick-Fil-A locations… www.chick-fil-a.com/Cow-Appreciation-Day

Update: The ‘postponed’ 4th fireworks display in downtown Greensboro has been moved to Saturday night (9pm). Viewing in and around the Lincoln Financial parking lot at East Market and Davie streets in downtown Greensboro (Saturday night at 9pm). https://www.greensboro.com/news/local

Hot Dog King: Joey Chestnut extended his reign as champion eater at the Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest Wednesday, downing a record 74 wieners and buns in 10 minutes to take home the coveted Mustard Belt for the 11th time. https://www.journalnow.com/news/nation

Investigators say they will never know the cause of a fire that damaged 12 vehicles in the Carowinds parking lot on June 22 because the blaze burned so hot it destroyed the evidence. York County fire inspector Donnie Helms said that nothing recognizable was left in the interior of the 2003 Ford Taurus where the fire started. https://www.journalnow.com/news/state_region/investigators-say-they-will-never-know-what-started-fire-in/article_cc25cd53-b5e6-578c-97fc-dfb7b7942714.html

Celebration of Life service for Ted Johnson, former director of Piedmont Triad International Airport, is set for this Saturday afternoon at Jamestown United Methodist Church. Johnson was 78. Memorials can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro or Lewy Body Dementia Association. https://www.greensboro.com/news/local_news/ted-johnson-former-longtime-pti-executive-director-has-died/article_7897de21-0e5d-5ea5-9210-3c155cf044ba.html

We all know that spending time outdoors is good for you on both a physical and mental level, but the benefits of spending time specifically at the beach have just been revealed. Neuroscientists strongly recommend that you visit the Beach -regularly.

That incredible feeling of peace and calmness that you experience at the beach is now being referred to as “blue space.” That’s what scientists have dubbed the effect that the combination of soothing smells and sounds of water have on your brain. The blue space is enough to make you feel at ease in a hypnotic sort of way. Science says that it’s a change in the way your brain reacts to its environment leaving you feeling happy, relaxed and reenergized. Learn more on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Voting continues: Help name High Point’s new professional baseball team.

The three finalists: The Rockers…The Splinters… the Dragon Claws

NOTE: All have a nod to the city’s history with furniture…

The new team name will be revealed on Next Thursday, July 12.

Vote at www.highpointbaseball.com

The NC Aquariums are joining with zoos and other agencies in the Sand Tiger Shark Consortium to launch “Spot a Shark.” You are invited to share photos of sand tiger sharks you may spot at the Spot a Shark website, spotasharkusa.com. The photos will then be added to a database to help scientists learn more about the species.