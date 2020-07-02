Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Thursday News, July 02, 2020

Thursday News, July 02, 2020

Verne HillJul 02, 2020Comments Off on Thursday News, July 02, 2020

Like

Message to Protesters: Illegally blocking roads and trespassing could result in arrests. The news release from Winston-Salem Police Department came about an hour after 30 protesters had gathered inside Hanes Mall.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/protesters-blocking-roads-could-be-arrested-say-police/

 

Make a splash this summer! The City of Winston-Salem have opened several pools and splash pads this week…  Pools: Bolton, Kimberley Park, Polo and Parkland.
Splash Pads: Hathaway, Little Creek, Nelson Malloy, Reynolds, Rupert Bell and Sedge Garden. *Social Distancing on pool decks is required. https://www.facebook.com/cityofwinstonsalem/

 

Gone Fishin’. The City of Greensboro is holding a children’s fishing tournament through July 14, kids can catch bass, crappie or catfish at one of three city lakes — Higgins, Brandt or Townsend — for a chance to win YOUR age division!

Cost to register is $10.  Register online to participate.

https://www.greensboro.com/news/local_news/greensboro-to-hold-childrens-fishing-tournament-at-city-lakes/

 

Mountain Fried Chicken location on University Parkway has temporarily closed because someone who tested positive for COVID-19 had entered the building.

The company said it had closed to sanitize the restaurant and to have its employees tested. The Mountain Fried Chicken location on Akron Drive remains open. https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/mountain-fried-chicken-temporarily-closes-on-university/

 

The Midway at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds is being converted to a pop-up drive-in movie theater, but plans are still moving ahead for this fall’s fair.

NOTE: The Carolina Classic Fair, formerly the Dixie Classic Fair, “is still on schedule at this point,” according to Fair officials, “but we are subject to restrictions that may be imposed by the governor or city. The fair is scheduled for October 2 to October 11.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/carolina-classic-fair-scheduled-to-go-on-organizers-say-drive-in-theater-will-be-gone/

 

“The Drive” is a socially distanced drive-in movie venue set to begin July 7 through September12 on specific dates and times.  Large parking places will be properly distanced from neighboring spaces by at least eight feet.

Concession are sold by Carolina Classic Fair concession vendors. thedrivemovie.com

 

In the past week, police in High Point have responded to more than a dozen paintball attacks against people, vehicles or homes.

Anyone with information can call High Point police at 336-883-3224.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/crime/high-point-paintball-assault-and-vandal-suspects-arrested-police-say/

 

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a pro-life bill into law requiring ‘expectant mothers’ to wait 24 hours before going through with an abortion.    The new law ensures abortion facilities give women the opportunity to see their unborn babies on an ultrasound and hear their baby’s heartbeat at least 24 hours prior to the abortion.   In addition, Iowa requires abortion facilities to provide women with information about abortion risks and resources available for parenting and adoption.

https://www.lifenews.com/2020/06/30/iowa-governor-kim-reynolds-signs-pro-life-bill-that-saves-babies-from-abortion/

 

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

For a working list of COVID-19 Testing Sites in the Triad,  visit the News Blog

 

Department of Homeland Security:  A special federal unit will be deployed across the country for the July 4 weekend in order to protect federal monuments and statues from a possible fresh wave of “domestic extremist” vandalism.

https://www.foxnews.com/media/sec-chad-wolf-dhs-to-deploy-personnel-to-protect-monuments-over-fourth-of-july-weekend?

 

Pack a mask in your carry-on. Allegiant Air is requiring all passengers to wear face coverings on board starting TODAY (July 2).  Allegiant joins Southwest, American and Delta in mandatory face covering rules for passengers and customer-facing employees.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2020/07/02/jobs-reports-russia-intelligence-briefing-coronavirus/3284800001/

 

Senior Services of Forsyth: Christmas in July

*Throughout the entire month of July, donations to assist senior citizens in our community can be dropped off at participating Piedmont Federal Savings Bank locations in Forsyth County as well as Senior Services on Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem. Just look for the BIG RED donation boxes.

Check out the Christmas in July Wish List at seniorservicesinc.org or call 336-725-0907

 

Those colorful sunrises + sunsets courtesy of the Saharan dust plume 

 

 

 

A healthy reminder: Foodborne illness is a serious public health threat.

As food heats up in warmer temperatures, bacteria can multiply rapidly.

Cook outs with family and friends are being planned – with lots of hand washing and social distancing.

Check out tips on keeping your picnic (or cookout) safe and free from unpleasant side effects on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

 

Food Safely

Dirty hands, utensils, containers and any work surfaces can contaminate food with harmful bacteria and viruses.

When in doubt, throw it out. Keep cold food cold and hot food hot.

 Grilling Safely

Cook everything until completely done to assure bacteria are destroyed.

Don’t cross-contaminate.

When taking food off the grill, don’t put the cooked items on the same platter that held the raw meat.

Utensils used on raw meat should be washed before touching your cooked meat.

And never reuse a marinade that held meat before it was grilled.

SOURCE: Wake Forest Baptist Health:

http://www.wakehealth.edu/Health-Central/NMR/Picnic-Safety-Tips/

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostFood Safety 101
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Food Safety 101

Verne HillJul 02, 2020

Stars and Stripes: The symbolism of Old Glory

Verne HillJul 01, 2020

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerJul 01, 2020

Community Events

Mar
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jul 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry in Winston-Salem. http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003      
all-day City with Dwellings Needs Snack ... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
City with Dwellings Needs Snack ... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jul 31 all-day
Several items are needed for individual snack packs, such as… potato chips, cookies, fruit snacks, candy bars, gum and sodas! http://www.citywithdwellings.org (336) 790-9766
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jul 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is running low in the food pantry. Such as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9-4) 336.724.7875  ext. 1040 http://www.crisiscontrol.org      
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jul 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers is several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Overnight Volunteers and select items for the food pantry! 336.748.1962 anna.donze@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jul 31 all-day
Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is open Monday – Friday (8-4) collecting non-perishable food items as well as other grocery items for their food bank! http://www.sunnysideministry.org (336) 724-7558 Sunnyside Ministry is a Crisis Intervention Agency serving[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes