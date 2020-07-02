Thursday News, July 02, 2020

Message to Protesters: Illegally blocking roads and trespassing could result in arrests. The news release from Winston-Salem Police Department came about an hour after 30 protesters had gathered inside Hanes Mall.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/protesters-blocking-roads-could-be-arrested-say-police/

Make a splash this summer! The City of Winston-Salem have opened several pools and splash pads this week… Pools: Bolton, Kimberley Park, Polo and Parkland.

Splash Pads: Hathaway, Little Creek, Nelson Malloy, Reynolds, Rupert Bell and Sedge Garden. *Social Distancing on pool decks is required. https://www.facebook.com/cityofwinstonsalem/

Gone Fishin’. The City of Greensboro is holding a children’s fishing tournament through July 14, kids can catch bass, crappie or catfish at one of three city lakes — Higgins, Brandt or Townsend — for a chance to win YOUR age division!

Cost to register is $10. Register online to participate.

https://www.greensboro.com/news/local_news/greensboro-to-hold-childrens-fishing-tournament-at-city-lakes/

Mountain Fried Chicken location on University Parkway has temporarily closed because someone who tested positive for COVID-19 had entered the building.

The company said it had closed to sanitize the restaurant and to have its employees tested. The Mountain Fried Chicken location on Akron Drive remains open. https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/mountain-fried-chicken-temporarily-closes-on-university/

The Midway at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds is being converted to a pop-up drive-in movie theater, but plans are still moving ahead for this fall’s fair.

NOTE: The Carolina Classic Fair, formerly the Dixie Classic Fair, “is still on schedule at this point,” according to Fair officials, “but we are subject to restrictions that may be imposed by the governor or city. The fair is scheduled for October 2 to October 11.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/carolina-classic-fair-scheduled-to-go-on-organizers-say-drive-in-theater-will-be-gone/

“The Drive” is a socially distanced drive-in movie venue set to begin July 7 through September12 on specific dates and times. Large parking places will be properly distanced from neighboring spaces by at least eight feet.

Concession are sold by Carolina Classic Fair concession vendors. thedrivemovie.com

In the past week, police in High Point have responded to more than a dozen paintball attacks against people, vehicles or homes.

Anyone with information can call High Point police at 336-883-3224.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/crime/high-point-paintball-assault-and-vandal-suspects-arrested-police-say/

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a pro-life bill into law requiring ‘expectant mothers’ to wait 24 hours before going through with an abortion. The new law ensures abortion facilities give women the opportunity to see their unborn babies on an ultrasound and hear their baby’s heartbeat at least 24 hours prior to the abortion. In addition, Iowa requires abortion facilities to provide women with information about abortion risks and resources available for parenting and adoption.

https://www.lifenews.com/2020/06/30/iowa-governor-kim-reynolds-signs-pro-life-bill-that-saves-babies-from-abortion/

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

For a working list of COVID-19 Testing Sites in the Triad, visit the News Blog

Department of Homeland Security: A special federal unit will be deployed across the country for the July 4 weekend in order to protect federal monuments and statues from a possible fresh wave of “domestic extremist” vandalism.

https://www.foxnews.com/media/sec-chad-wolf-dhs-to-deploy-personnel-to-protect-monuments-over-fourth-of-july-weekend?

Pack a mask in your carry-on. Allegiant Air is requiring all passengers to wear face coverings on board starting TODAY (July 2). Allegiant joins Southwest, American and Delta in mandatory face covering rules for passengers and customer-facing employees.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2020/07/02/jobs-reports-russia-intelligence-briefing-coronavirus/3284800001/

Senior Services of Forsyth: Christmas in July

*Throughout the entire month of July, donations to assist senior citizens in our community can be dropped off at participating Piedmont Federal Savings Bank locations in Forsyth County as well as Senior Services on Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem. Just look for the BIG RED donation boxes.

Check out the Christmas in July Wish List at seniorservicesinc.org or call 336-725-0907

Those colorful sunrises + sunsets courtesy of the Saharan dust plume

A healthy reminder: Foodborne illness is a serious public health threat.

As food heats up in warmer temperatures, bacteria can multiply rapidly.

Cook outs with family and friends are being planned – with lots of hand washing and social distancing.

Check out tips on keeping your picnic (or cookout) safe and free from unpleasant side effects on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

Food Safely

Dirty hands, utensils, containers and any work surfaces can contaminate food with harmful bacteria and viruses.

When in doubt, throw it out. Keep cold food cold and hot food hot.

Grilling Safely

Cook everything until completely done to assure bacteria are destroyed.

Don’t cross-contaminate.

When taking food off the grill, don’t put the cooked items on the same platter that held the raw meat.

Utensils used on raw meat should be washed before touching your cooked meat.

And never reuse a marinade that held meat before it was grilled.

SOURCE: Wake Forest Baptist Health: