Thursday News, July 01, 2021

Thursday News, July 01, 2021

Jul 01, 2021

Much needed rain on the way overnight into Friday!

 

It’s National Tire Safety Week

“Do Your P.A.R.T., Know Your Roll”. Remember to check your tires’ Pressure, Alignment, Rotation, and Tread.

 

NEW: Walmart has unveiled their first-ever private brand of analog insulin, offering a steep discount on the prescription drug used to treat diabetes.

*About 34 million Americans—nearly 10% of the U.S. population—live with diabetes, the fastest-growing chronic disease in the country.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/walmart-launches-low-cost-private-brand-insulin-for-diabetes-patients/

 

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board will ‘distribute’ some of its $215 million in federal COVID-relief money as $1,000 bonuses to ‘most employees’ over the next few months. The school board approved the plan at its meeting on Tuesday. The plan now goes to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction for final approval.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/1-000-bonuses-for-winston-salem-forsyth-county-schools-employees/article

 

Update: 18 bodies have been recovered at that Condo collapse near Miami, Florida

Search and rescue teams are working ‘round the clock in hopes of finding someone alive. President Biden and First lady Jill will visit Surfside, Florida in part to thank first responders and meet with the families of the missing. USA Today

 

Update: The landscape of college sports forever changes today as legislation from several states goes into effect, allowing student-athletes to ‘profit’ from the use of their name, image and likeness without impacting their college eligibility.  USA Today

 

Reminder: Make sure that your ceiling fan spins ‘counter-clockwise’ in the summer.

Counterclockwise pushes air ‘down’ to cool in summer. Clockwise lifts air up for winter.

https://www.wltx.com/article/news/verify/weather-verify/ceiling-fan-direction-summer-heat-cooler/

 

Krispy Kreme priced its initial public offering at $17 a share late Wednesday, significantly below their expected range of $21 to $24 a share.

Shares are now trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “DNUT”. 😊

The doughnut chain plans to sell 29.4 million shares, raising about $500 million.

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/krispy-kreme-prices-ipo-at-17-a-share-well-below-range-11625092454

 

Breaking: Top Trump Organization executive (Allen Weisselberg) has surrendered to the Manhattan district attorney’s office this morning ahead of expected criminal charges against him and the company in connection with alleged tax crimes. The charges are part of a long-running inquiry headed by the Manhattan DA and New York’s attorney general into the operations of the Trump family real estate business.

Charges in a tax probe are set to be unsealed later this afternoon.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/01/politics/trump-organization-allen-weisselberg/index.html

 

Tropical storm Elsa forms in the Atlantic.

Residents in South Florida will need to monitor local weather forecasts over the weekend. Elsa is forecast to move across the area as early as Monday evening.

BYW: Elsa is the 5th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season

https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/tropical-storm-elsa-forms-in-atlantic-south-florida-remains-in-cone-of-concern/2485146/

 

A new animated film telling the story of Jesus through Mary Magdalene’s viewpoint has attracted a large audience.

The film – “Chosen Witness” by the Jesus Film Project (JFP) – highlights the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ was released in April.

“Chosen Witness” was created by Cru, formerly Campus Crusade for Christ.

The film will soon be available in an additional 250 languages.  Chosen Witness is available for streaming at JesusFilm.org, the JFP app, and on YouTube.

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2021/june/global-audiences-respond-favorably-to-animated-christian-film-chosen-witness

 

 

 

 

Topic this morning…

Fun facts: Early Bird VS Night Owl

 

If your circadian rhythm is on the long side, you‘re more likely to be a night owl.

If it runs short, you‘re probably an early riser.

 

Both the early birds and the night owls use quiet time to their advantage, getting work done or being creative!

 

Your circadian rhythm can change over your lifetime.

School-age children are generally early birds, while teenagers tend to be night owls, and then as we age, adults gradually transition back into morning people…

 

Early Birds Love Breakfast; Night Owls Love Dinner

 

A recent study in Belgium found that night owls are able to stay more focused as the day goes on, compared with early risers.

 

Morning people generally sleep better, have more regular sleep patterns, and have more flexible personalities.  They also tend to be happier and feel healthier than night owls, according to a recent study from the University of Toronto.

https://www.webmd.com/sleep-disorders/features/early-bird-night-owl

 

Early Birds are Creative at Night, Night Owls are Creative in Morning? Yes. Reportedly, night owls and morning birds have their bursts of creativity during their “off hours”

 

Previous PostBig Savings: Walmart unveils private brand of analog insulin
