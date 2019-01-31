Thursday News, January 31, 2019 

Fridays just got better? Enjoy ‘Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts’ from Krispy Kreme. https://krispykreme.com/promos/chocolateglaze

Gayle Whitehead, the longtime executive director of Crisis Ministry of Davidson County, is retiring after more than 30 years. Gayle first joined the organization by volunteering as a social worker, but after a couple of years, she joined the staff and became executive director. Ashley Phillips will take over as the new director.

*Crisis Ministry of Davidson County is a past WBFJ Ministry of the Month.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20190128/crisis-ministry-director-gayle-whitehead-retires

App State is one of 61 Bee Campuses across the U.S. and one of the six universities in North Carolina to receive the title. As part of ASU being certified as a Bee Campus, landscapers planted bee-friendly plants on campus as a source of pollen and nectar for bees. The beekeeping club continues to provide educational workshops and awareness across campus and in Boone. FYI: Bees pollinate over 90% of all fruits and vegetables. Without bees, there is no food.

https://theappalachianonline.com/2019/01/25/bee-lieve-it-app-state-named-one-of-61-bee-campuses/?fbclid=IwAR1lRp5CFLhJ7_sjuV1sLBg9tDpbsLUEkUqlkBN6MuPBOb0GCFFwuhUzcio

This Saturday is Groundhog Day (Feb 2)

So, here’s the deal (or legend): Punxsutawney Phil (that loveable ground hog) will emerge from his burrow on Gobbler’s Knob in Pennsylvania early Saturday morning.

If Punxsutawney Phil SEES his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter weather.

If the Ground Hog does NOT see his shadow, we can expect an early spring.

BTW: The celebration of Groundhog Day began with German settlers in Pennsylvania. http://www.groundhog.org/

Post cereal company is releasing a Chicken & Waffles cereal that is better than going out for brunch. The cereal is a mix of crunchy chicken and waffle pieces. While there are not any actual chicken pieces in there, it’s almost scary how realistic the cereal looks. The cereal is made in Canada. However, it will be coming out in the United States on March 7, aka National Cereal Day.

https://www.bestproducts.com/lifestyle/a25935696/post-consumer-brands-chicken-and-waffles-cereal/?fbclid=IwAR0vroIaWHflDX-LAqHgJEzqVVN-LR0Yzq4Ithny4MtYVd7aBDF6HBayBeM

Christian films coming to theaters in February…

‘The Least of These’ (Release date: this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019)

The true story of missionary Graham Staines who was martyred in India in 1999…

https://www.christianpost.com/news/5-christian-films-coming-to-theaters-in-2019.html?page=1

Article: Why You Suddenly Love That Vegetable You Always Hated.

What food do you eat today that you wouldn’t touch as a kid?

Barbie goes country? Farmer Barbie comes with ‘pink’ tractor?

PETITION: Urge NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to keep the entertainment and advertisements during Super Bowl LIII (53) clean and family friendly.

https://onemillionmoms.com/current-campaigns/urge-the-nfl-to-keep-it-clean/

Super Bowl 53: the LA Rams vs the New England Patriots

This Sunday (Feb 3) in Atlanta. Kick off around 6:30pm on CBS

Both teams won their divisional games in OT !

Tax Identity Theft Awareness Week (Jan 28 – Feb 01)

With tax season here, it’s important to protect yourself online from tax-related identity theft and cyber scams. Quick Tips…

Install an Antivirus and Keep It Updated

Use Different Email Addresses for Different Kinds of Accounts

Clear Your Cache

Turn Off the ‘Save Password’ Feature in Browsers

OOOOOOps: Family mistakenly donates mug with cash stashed inside to Goodwill. Lindsay Preiss said she feels terrible about donating her son’s childhood souvenir, a yellow metal coffee travel mug, to the Goodwill in Conyers, Ga.

Lindsay didn’t realize her son had sold a car for cash on a Sunday, when banks were closed, and that he’d put the $6,500 he’d earned in the mug at her house for safekeeping. She donated the mug a few days later, with the money still inside.

The Goodwill manager confirmed the mug was donated and sold.

Preiss’ family is hoping whoever bought the mug will return it and the money.

https://www.cbs17.com/news/check-this-out/family-mistakenly-donates-mug-with-6-500-stashed-inside-to-goodwill/

UPDATE: The Raleigh police officer who was shot during a traffic stop earlier in the month is still recovering at WakeMed. The family issuing an update on Officer Charles Ainsworth… He’s in stable condition and beginning the road to recovery.

“The family of Officer Charles Ainsworth would like to thank everyone for their continued support. We ask that Charlie remain in your thoughts and prayers as he continues medical care…” NOTE: Since the shooting, more than a dozen local restaurants and businesses teamed up with Raleigh police and the State Employees’ Credit Union to host fundraisers for Ainsworth and his family.

https://www.wral.com/raleigh-police-officer-shot-in-neck-is-in-stable-condition-according-to-family/18158960/

Update: Winston-Salem officials say they will remove that Confederate statue located on Fourth Street in downtown sometime ‘soon’ and without filing any legal notice. Assistant City Manager Damon Dequenne, citing acts of vandalism and the need for police presence at the statue, declared the Confederate monument a public nuisance Wednesday morning in accordance with state law.

The law gives the city the authority to remove anything determined to “be dangerous or prejudicial to the public health or public safety.”

The United Daughters of the Confederacy, the organization that actually claims ownership of the statue, had asked the city to delay any action regarding the memorial for 60 days.

Also, Mayor Joines has worked out a deal with Salem Cemetery to locate the monument there, possibly in a part of the cemetery where Confederate veterans chose to be buried with other veterans in the early years of the 20th century. The cemetery at Old Salem is privately owned.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/confederate-statue-will-go-asap-city-says-after-protests-proved/article_6ac62199-7ee8-5a01-a6eb-e89ad3fa0584.html

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Dan Forest (a Republican) has formed an “exploratory” committee to seek the GOP nomination for Governor. Current Gov. Roy Cooper – a Democrat – is expected to seek re-election. Source: Social Media