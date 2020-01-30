Thursday News, January 29, 2020

Headline of the Morning: “As the coronavirus continues to spread, researchers say the window seat is possibly the safest place on a plane.”

What exactly is the novel coronavirus? How do we keep from getting it? Check out Verne’s interview with Dr Chris Ohl, infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, about the coronavirus on the News Blog.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Breaking the Silence. Days after losing her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna (along with 7 others) in that tragic helicopter crash near LA, Vanessa Bryant commented publicly on social media for the first time Wednesday night, thanking millions of people who’ve expressed their support for her and her daughters. “Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief…” *A special Fund has been set up to help support the other families affected by the fatal helicopter crash. Details: www.MambaOnThree.org

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/nba/lakers/2020/01/29/vanessa-bryant-announces-mambaonthree-fund-instagram-post/4615989002/

Embracing the gray. Sylvester Stallone is showed off his ‘new’ natural look on Instagram – sporting a full head of silver hair, a striking contrast from his signature dark locks. “Keep punching, my friends,” said the 73-year-old “Rocky” actor during a motivational video of himself embracing his new look, which includes a matching gray beard. Stallone revealed he’s growing out his facial hair for an upcoming role. https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/celebrities/2020/01/29/sylvester-stallone-debuts-charming-full-head-gray-hair/4614756002/

The Local Governance Study Commission will hold a final public session on how the Winston-Salem City Council is elected. That session will be held TODAY at South Fork Elementary School at 6pm. City officials will be on-hand to answer questions and hand out survey forms for people to fill out.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/panel-studies-city-council-s-structure-some-fear-loss-of/

Winston-Salem Journal and Greensboro News & Record are being sold.

BH Media Group has agreed to sell its newspaper properties to Lee Enterprises, an Iowa newspaper chain that has been managing the group since June 2018.

Media General purchased the local newspapers from the Gray family in 1969. https://www.journalnow.com/business/bh-media-plans-to-sell-journal-news-record-and-all/

Krispy Kreme will re-establish its presence in New York City with a higher number of shops than projected in June.

Krispy Kreme saying that the 4,500-square-foot shop in Times Square would serve more guests annually than any other shop worldwide.

The shop will feature stadium-style seating, the world’s largest “hot n now’ sign!

https://www.journalnow.com/business/krispy-kreme-re-enters-new-york-city-with-six-new/

REMINDER: Krispy Kreme is bringing the ‘love’ with its ‘Conversation Heart Doughnuts’ now through February 14. Details: https://bit.ly/2tIZmjz.

A new telescope has captured some of the most detailed, close-up images of the sun ever taken. One of the images shows a pattern of turbulent “boiling” plasma (which looks like golden popcorn?) that covers the entire sun, according to the National Science Foundation. *The telescope is located on a mountain on Maui, in Hawaii.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/01/29/inouye-solar-telescope-most-detailed-images-ever-taken-sun/4611271002/

President Trump signed a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada on Wednesday. The new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (US-MCA) replaces the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). It replaces the 25-year-old trade agreement with provisions aimed to strengthen the manufacturing industry, improve labor standard enforcement and increasing market access for American dairy farmers. Mexico has already ratified the agreement. Canada is expected to follow suit in the coming weeks.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2020/january/trump-signs-new-us-mexico-canada-agreement-largest-trade-deal-in-american-history

Antiques Roadshow guest floored?

An “Antiques Roadshow” guest in North Dakota was floored when he found out the current value of his 40 year old Rolex watch.

The man, identified only as David on an episode that aired earlier in the week on PBS, said he paid around $350 for the watch in 1974 while serving in the Air Force.

Appraiser Peter Planes told David that his Rolex watch was “extremely, extremely rare,” and would easily sell for $200,000 at auction – and the bidding price could double!

David toppled to the ground when he learned the watch could sell for $400,000.

When he regained his footing, Planes told him that because the watch was in pristine condition it could fetch up to $700,000.

What forgotten items do you have packed away in your attic or basement??

https://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/antiques-roadshow-guest-floored-by-value-of-old-rolex-watch/

Sunday is Groundhog Day (Feb 2)

Punxsutawney Phil (that loveable ground hog) will emerge from his burrow in Gobbler’s Knob in Pennsylvania on early Sunday morning (around 7:30am).

If Punxsutawney Phil SEES his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter weather.

If the Ground Hog does NOT see his shadow, we can expect an early spring.

*Forecast for Punxsutawney, Pa early Sunday morning: Flurries…Temperature near 32