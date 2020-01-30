Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Thursday News, January 29, 2020

Thursday News, January 29, 2020

Verne HillJan 30, 2020Comments Off on Thursday News, January 29, 2020

Like

Headline of the Morning: As the coronavirus continues to spread, researchers say the window seat is possibly the safest place on a plane.”

What exactly is the novel coronavirus?  How do we keep from getting it?  Check out Verne’s interview with Dr Chris Ohl, infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, about the coronavirus on the News Blog.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

 

Breaking the Silence.  Days after losing her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna (along with 7 others) in that tragic helicopter crash near LA, Vanessa Bryant commented publicly on social media for the first time Wednesday night, thanking millions of people who’ve expressed their support for her and her daughters. “Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief…”  *A special Fund has been set up to help support the other families affected by the fatal helicopter crash.  Details: www.MambaOnThree.org

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/nba/lakers/2020/01/29/vanessa-bryant-announces-mambaonthree-fund-instagram-post/4615989002/

 

Embracing the gray.  Sylvester Stallone is showed off his ‘new’ natural look on Instagram – sporting a full head of silver hair, a striking contrast from his signature dark locks.   “Keep punching, my friends,” said the 73-year-old “Rocky” actor during a motivational video of himself embracing his new look, which includes a matching gray beard. Stallone revealed he’s growing out his facial hair for an upcoming role.   https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/celebrities/2020/01/29/sylvester-stallone-debuts-charming-full-head-gray-hair/4614756002/

 

The Local Governance Study Commission will hold a final public session on how the Winston-Salem City Council is elected.  That session will be held TODAY at South Fork Elementary School at 6pm.  City officials will be on-hand to answer questions and hand out survey forms for people to fill out.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/panel-studies-city-council-s-structure-some-fear-loss-of/

 

Winston-Salem Journal and Greensboro News & Record are being sold.

BH Media Group has agreed to sell its newspaper properties to Lee Enterprises, an Iowa newspaper chain that has been managing the group since June 2018.

Media General purchased the local newspapers from the Gray family in 1969.   https://www.journalnow.com/business/bh-media-plans-to-sell-journal-news-record-and-all/

 

Krispy Kreme will re-establish its presence in New York City with a higher number of shops than projected in June.

Krispy Kreme saying that the 4,500-square-foot shop in Times Square would serve more guests annually than any other shop worldwide.

The shop will feature stadium-style seating, the world’s largest “hot n now’ sign!

https://www.journalnow.com/business/krispy-kreme-re-enters-new-york-city-with-six-new/

REMINDER: Krispy Kreme is bringing the ‘love’ with its ‘Conversation Heart Doughnuts’ now through February 14.  Details: https://bit.ly/2tIZmjz.

 

 

 

A new telescope has captured some of the most detailed, close-up images of the sun ever taken. One of the images shows a pattern of turbulent “boiling” plasma (which looks like golden popcorn?) that covers the entire sun, according to the National Science Foundation.   *The telescope is located on a mountain on Maui, in Hawaii.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/01/29/inouye-solar-telescope-most-detailed-images-ever-taken-sun/4611271002/

 

President Trump signed a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada on Wednesday. The new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (US-MCA) replaces the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).  It replaces the 25-year-old trade agreement with provisions aimed to strengthen the manufacturing industry, improve labor standard enforcement and increasing market access for American dairy farmers. Mexico has already ratified the agreement. Canada is expected to follow suit in the coming weeks.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2020/january/trump-signs-new-us-mexico-canada-agreement-largest-trade-deal-in-american-history

 

Antiques Roadshow guest floored?

An “Antiques Roadshow” guest in North Dakota was floored when he found out the current value of his 40 year old Rolex watch.

The man, identified only as David on an episode that aired earlier in the week on PBS, said he paid around $350 for the watch in 1974 while serving in the Air Force.

Appraiser Peter Planes told David that his Rolex watch was “extremely, extremely rare,” and would easily sell for $200,000 at auction – and the bidding price could double!

David toppled to the ground when he learned the watch could sell for $400,000.

When he regained his footing, Planes told him that because the watch was in pristine condition it could fetch up to $700,000.

What forgotten items do you have packed away in your attic or basement??

https://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/antiques-roadshow-guest-floored-by-value-of-old-rolex-watch/

 

 

Sunday is Groundhog Day (Feb 2)

Punxsutawney Phil (that loveable ground hog) will emerge from his burrow in Gobbler’s Knob in Pennsylvania on early Sunday morning (around 7:30am).

If Punxsutawney Phil SEES his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter weather.

If the Ground Hog does NOT see his shadow, we can expect an early spring.

*Forecast for Punxsutawney, Pa early Sunday morning: Flurries…Temperature near 32

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostGroundhog Day is this Sunday, Feb 2
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Kobe’s wife makes first public posting

Verne HillJan 30, 2020

Groundhog Day is this Sunday, Feb 2

Verne HillJan 30, 2020

Petition: Ask FOX Sports to allow Pro-Life ad during the Super Bowl

Verne HillJan 29, 2020

Community Events

Jan
1
Wed
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers is several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Computer Lab & even Overnight Volunteers. 336.748.1962 anna.donze@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
Jan
5
Sun
all-day Not Forgotten Ministries Offerin... @ Not Forgotten Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Not Forgotten Ministries Offerin... @ Not Forgotten Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 5 – May 22 all-day
Not Forgotten Ministries (Winston-Salem) offers several support groups for women in crisis pregnancy situations (Now -May 2020) Such as: Post-Abortive Bible Study, Infertility, Miscarriage and others. Not Forgotten Ministries is devoted to ending abortion, mentoring[...]
Jan
15
Wed
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 15 – Feb 29 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is running low in the food pantry. Such as… Applesauce, Canned Salmon, Corn Muffin Mix, Jelly, Assorted Vegetables & 100% Fruit Juice. Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9-4) 336.724.7875  ext. 1040 http://www.crisiscontrol.org[...]
Jan
31
Fri
6:30 pm Movie Night: “Overcomer” @ Living Word Fellowship (Winston-Salem)
Movie Night: “Overcomer” @ Living Word Fellowship (Winston-Salem)
Jan 31 @ 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm
“Overcomer” is a film about how life changes overnight for Coach Harrison when his high school basketball team and state championship dreams are crushed under the weight of unexpected news. Rated: PG  /  Free Admission[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes