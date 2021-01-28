Thursday News, January 28, 2021

GOD is GOOD, ALL THE TIME.

ALL THE TIME, GOD is GOOD!!

Today is National Lego Day! And National Bacon Day.

35 years ago: The Challenger disaster remembered. On this date back in 1986, the space shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds after lift-off, claiming the lives of all seven people onboard including Ronald McNair and Christa McAuliffe.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/nation-world/nasa-challenger-disaster-35-years-later/

FREE lunch event for First Responders and healthcare workers

at Ilderton Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram (701 south Main Street) in High Point.

*The Hope City Food Truck will be on site from 11am til 1:30pm TODAY.

First ‘full moon’ of 2021. The Wolf Moon reaches peak illumination TONIGHT! Check out the Wolf Moon as it rises above the horizon around sunset this evening.

https://www.almanac.com/content/full-moon-january

“We appreciate your patience” The US Postal Service ‘posting’ an alert on their website saying that…“unprecedented volume increases and limited employee availability due to the impacts of COVID-19’ seems to be the reason for the SLOW speed of mail arriving from the US Postal Service.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/why-is-the-mail-delayed-usps-puts-out-alert-on-website-asking-for-customer-patience

The US Postal Service will release a new series of “Star Wars”- inspired stamps.

These ‘droids stamps’ are a nod to STEM (or science, technology, engineering, and math). https://www.woodtv.com/news/national/postal-service-to-release-new-series-of-star-wars-themed-stamps/

North Carolina’s modified ‘stay-at-home order’ has been extended

until at least the end of February. *State health officials say COVID numbers still too high to loosen restrictions. The statewide mask mandate, limits on mass gatherings and capacity limits inside retail establishments will also remain in place.

https://myfox8.com/news/coronavirus/modified-stay-at-home-order-extended-until-feb-28-gov-cooper-urges-patience-as-state-continues-rolling-out-vaccine/

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between.

Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

Get your COVID-19 Vaccine…at Walmart? Walmart is one of 11 grocery store chains partnering with the federal government to give out the COVID-19 vaccine, and the retail giant has quickly ramped up its efforts to do so in 10 states. North Carolina NOT one of the 10 states. South Carolina is the closest state, so far. https://www.eatthis.com/news-covid-19-vaccine-walmart-locations

Sad news: Actress Cloris Leachman, widely known for her comic roles beginning with “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” passed away from natural causes on Wednesday.

She was 94. Did you know… Leachman played Bart Millard’s grandmother in the Christian film “I Can Only Imagine”. http://icanonlyimagine.com/thecast

College Hoops: Men’s ACC basketball action

NC State over Wake Forest in Raleigh…72-67.

Next: The Deacs will host Miami this Saturday (Tip-off at 2pm)