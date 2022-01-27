Thursday News, January 27, 2022

Career Fair happening TODAY (Jan 27) from 10am to 2pm

Location: Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Free Event / Free Parking. Text 706-578-3589 for more info or Southeastcareercenter.com

Light snow is expected Friday evening into early Saturday. National Weather Service suggesting that snow accumulation will likely be 1 to 2 inches possible in the immediate Triad. The wintry mix and freezing temperatures will result in hazardous driving conditions late Friday night into Saturday. NWS

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is planning to retire at the end of this term, giving President Biden his first chance to shape the court. Breyer’s departure won’t likely shift the court’s conservative majority. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2022/january/supreme-court-justice-breyer-to-retire-while-democrats-still-have-control-of-the-senate?

Just 1 in 10 adults consume the recommended amounts of fruits and vegetables daily. The CDC suggesting that adults should eat at least 1½ to 2 cups of fruit per day and 2 to 3 cups of vegetables per day as part of a healthy eating pattern. *Eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables daily can help reduce the risk of many leading causes of illness and death, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, some cancers, and obesity.

Record breaking attendance at our State Parks in 2021.

There are 41 places within North Carolina’s state parks system to pick from, ranging from the Outer Banks in the east to the Blue Ridge Mountains in the west. A record-breaking 22 million people visited North Carolina’s state parks and recreation areas in 2021, which is three million more than any other year. BTW: Jockey’s Ridge State Park, located in Nags Head on the Outer Banks, saw 1.8 million visitors in 2021.

There is a new “Jeopardy!” champion. A Chicago librarian snapped Amy Schneider’s 40 consecutive win streak on Wednesday. Schneider, who walks away with an impressive $1.4 million in prize money, will be part of the show’s “Tournament of Champions.” *“Jeopardy!” is the most-watched syndicated program this season.

Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Designated by the United Nations, we remember the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz by Allied forces and honor the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust during WWII. https://www.ushmm.org/

Note: This year for the first time, both Cairo (Egypt) and Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) held first-ever commemorations of the Jewish Holocaust. *Adolph Hitler and Nazi Germany implemented their infamous “Final Solution” – the extermination of all Jews from Europe. www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/israel/2022/january/as-nations-mark-holocaust-remembrance-day-some-commemorate-for-the-first-time

“The Effects of Covid on Mental Health”

Presentation with discussion afterward by Dr. Heath Greene, Executive Director of Associates in Christian Counseling in Winston-Salem.

Date: Sunday, January 30 @ 6pm

Location: Centenary United Methodist Church (Memorial Auditorium)

*This event is open to the public. *masks required (Centenary UMC).

Dr Greene will address: How has the COVID pandemic effected the mental health of all of us, youth and adults alike? How can we cope? How can the faith community play a role in ending the stigma of reaching out for help? https://christiancounseling.org/

January is Sanctity of Human Life month

Check out a LIST of (local) Pregnancy Care Centers on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

Blood donors needed. The American Red Cross has declared a ‘national blood crisis’.

*Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment.

Source: Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross

(New) Donate blood and get a dozen glazed doughnuts – free.

Krispy Kreme is sweetening the deal. To receive the free dozen, just show up at a Krispy Kreme shop with your ‘blood donor sticker’ or confirmation through your Red Cross blood donor app. BTW: Donating to other blood donation organizations will also qualify for the free dozen of doughnuts. https://www.krispykreme.com/offers/redcross2022

Learn more the dangers of ‘Radon Gas’ build-up in your home or office!

Your home could have high levels of radon, putting you and your family at risk for lung cancer. Find out more about testing and radon reduction: https://bit.ly/3qIyTNSexternal icon

Registration is now open for “THRIVE” Homeschool Conference!

Happening May 26-28, 2022 in downtown Winston-Salem. Hosted by NCHE.

Don’t miss Early Bird prices! https://www.nche.com/thrive/

Give a Kid a Coat campaign continues through February 12, 2022.

Just drop off a ‘new or gently used coat’ at any A Cleaner World location in the Triad. The Salvation Army in Winston-Salem is distributing donated coats on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings (8:30 to 10am).

Free N-95 masks? The Federal government is rolling out these masks to the masses starting this week by way of local pharmacies and Health Departments.

Note: Up to three masks are “available to every person in the U.S.”

At-home COVID tests have been difficult to come by due to the recent surge.

Now, you can order free at-home COVID-19 test kits from the federal government at www.covidtests.gov Note: FOUR kits per address per month.

`REMINDER: Please DO NOT go to the ER for a COVID-19 test.

Check the News Blog for an expanding listing of sites offering Covid testing and vaccines.

https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place/test-site-finder