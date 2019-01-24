Thursday News, January 24, 2019 

Temperatures falling into the 40s by suppertime…

Happy Hour at Starbucks? BOGO: Between 3 p.m. and closing TODAY, buy any grande or larger handcrafted espresso drink or Frappuccino blended beverage and get one FREE. The Happy Hour offer has been loaded to Starbucks Rewards members accounts and non-members can sign up for the offer by creating an account at Starbucks.com. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/01/24/starbucks-happy-hour-free-espresso-and-frappuccino-drinks-thursday/2662343002/

RECALL: General Mills is recalling 5-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour because of salmonella concerns. The packages being recalled are those with a better-if-used-by date of April 20, 2020, and a UPC of 000-16000-19610-0…

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/01/23/recall-gold-medal-unbleached-flour-over-salmonella-concerns/2661278002/

Hulu has dropped the price of its cheapest package by $2 — just a week after competitor Netflix raised prices for its services. Hulu’s basic plan, which includes ads, will cost $6 per month starting February 26.

*Like THEY say, competition is always good for the consumer!

https://myfox8.com/2019/01/24/hulu-drops-cost-of-basic-plan-to-6-a-month-after-netflix-raises-prices/

Prayers please: The search for a 3-year-old boy, who went missing from his grandmother’s backyard in Craven County earlier this week, resumes today, officials said in a Wednesday news conference. Casey Lynn Hathaway was last seen at about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, playing with two other kids in the backyard. Thursday marks the third day of searching…

https://myfox8.com/2019/01/24/search-continues-thursday-for-3-year-old-boy-missing-from-grandmothers-home-in-north-carolina/

Target will soon accept Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay as well as “contactless cards” from Mastercard, Visa, American Express and Discover in all of its stores. BTW: Apple Pay is now accepted at 74 of the top 100 merchants in the U.S. and 65% of all retail locations across the country.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/2019/01/22/applepay-googlepay-and-samsungpay-coming-target-taco-bell/2643811002/

Today is National Peanut Butter Day

*Health benefits of peanut butter. Really!?!

Peanuts and peanut butter contain nutrients that may boost a person’s heart health and improve blood sugar levels.

Depending on how people use peanut butter in their diet, it can help them lose weight, or put on pounds during weight training or bodybuilding. However, peanut butter is high in calories and fat, so people should enjoy it in moderation.

https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/323781.php

Eating peanut butter in moderation and as part of an overall healthful

diet may provide the following benefits:

-Weight loss

-Boosting heart health

-Managing blood sugar levels

Peanut butter is a relatively low-carbohydrate food that contains good amounts of fats and protein, as well as some fiber. These characteristics mean that peanut butter, with no added sugar, does not have a significant impact on blood glucose levels. This means it can be a good option for those with diabetes.

-Reducing the risk of breast disease

EnergyUnited is once again offering two $5,000 dollar pre-college scholarships to qualified students who are currently enrolled in their senior year of high school.

NOTE: To be eligible for the scholarship program, students must live in a residence that is serviced by EnergyUnited OR attend a school that is serviced by EnergyUnited. Applicants should be planning to attend an accredited college, university or a technical school. Application deadline: No later than March 29, 2019. www.energyunited.com

FREE Bacon? Next Tuesday (Jan 29) between 4 to 5pm, get a FREE side of bacon with ANY purchase at McDonald’s. BTW: Cheesy Bacon Fries, the Big Mac Bacon burger and the Quarter Pounder Bacon burger join the McDonald’s lineup for a limited time starting Jan 30th. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/01/23/mcdonalds-free-bacon-giveaway/2618756002/

Assisting the homeless community through ‘City With Dwellings’

Info meeting this Monday (Jan 28) at noon. Learn how you can make a difference in the lives of individuals in our community struggling with the crisis of homelessness.

Sign up online: https://goo.gl/forms/8UPToPbjTV5K5Y382

Rewarded: Jayme Closs, the 13-year-old girl who spent 88 days in captivity after being abducted in northwest Wisconsin, will receive $25,000 dollars in reward money pledged for information leading to her safe return. Hormel Foods put up the money last October, doubling the reward promised by the FBI after Closs disappeared on Oct. 15. The girl’s parents (who were shot to death during her abduction) had worked for a local turkey plant operated by Jennie-O Turkey Store, which is a Hormel subsidiary.

FYI: The 13-year-old went unseen until Jan. 10, when she appeared in a wooded area about an hour north of Barron, Wisconsin, the girl’s hometown. She freed herself from a cabin in Gordon, Wisconsin, where authorities said she had been held by Jake Patterson, 21, who has been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/jayme-closs-will-receive-in-reward-money-after-kidnapped-teen/article_203dcb70-20ff-5551-9ac9-eaf289cb3005.html

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signing a radical pro-abortion bill into law – legalizing abortion for basically any reason up to birth in New York state.

https://www.lifenews.com/2019/01/23/new-york-governor-andrew-cuomo-signs-bill-legalizing-abortions-up-to-birth/?

However, one small business owner is making statement over the decision.

Jon Speed, owner of The Book Scout in Syracuse, closed his bookstore on Wednesday rather than sell books and collect sales tax for the state of New York, which just approved that new law legalizing abortions up to birth.

Speed telling Faithwire, “I really felt like I needed to do something. I obviously can’t stop paying sales tax to the state of New York. So I thought, ‘Well, I’ll put a sign up on the front window of the store and say we’re closed [Wednesday] and express our thoughts, just so we can make a statement.’” https://www.lifenews.com/2019/01/23/book-store-closes-so-it-wont-have-to-collect-taxes-for-new-york-which-legalized-abortions-up-to-birth/?fbclid=IwAR0-sTXXJ96sQNCaZC5ej_kP5THLeXNIgtolX2qH1LZUZYnkhfBwvvsLzNI