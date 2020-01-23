Search
Thursday News, January 23, 2020

Verne Hill Jan 23, 2020

Historic visit: President Donald Trump will attend the Pro-Life March for Life in Washington, DC this Friday. Trump will be the first president ever to attend the March for Life ‘in person’, having addressed the March via video previously.  Jeanne Mancini, President of March for Life, telling LifeNews that “President Trump and his Administration have been consistent champions for life and their support for the March for Life has been unwavering.”  Trump has appointed dozens of conservative judges to federal courts including two conservative leaning judges to the U.S. Supreme Court.  https://www.lifenews.com/2020/01/22/president-trump-will-attend-march-for-life-in-person-first-president-ever-to-join-pro-lifers/

 

Update: The son of TobyMac – Truett Foster McKeehan – was confirmed to have died of an accidental overdose.  The 21-year-old suffered a fatal cardiac arrest at the family’s home on Oct. 23 of last year after consuming a mix of fentanyl and am-phet-a-mines, a spokesperson for TobayMac telling People Magazine.

Please continue to keep TobyMac and his family in your prayers…

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2020/january/tobymacs-son-truett-foster-mckeehan-died-from-accidental-drug-overdose-rep-confirms

 

Alert: Space heaters plugged into power strips pose a major fire risk.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, more than 25,000 home fires a year are traced back to space heaters, and those fires result in roughly 300 fatalities. Many space heaters have specific manufacturer’s instructions, like only plugging them directly into a wall outlet.

NOTE: Make sure your model is up-to-date with the latest safety features and the appropriate size for the room you’re trying to heat. Electric space heaters should always be kept at ground level and far away from any furniture.

When hooked up to a power strip or extension cord, the outlet can overheat, causing it to short-circuit or to potentially catch fire.

https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/564244/never-plug-space-heater-into-power-strip

https://www.wxii12.com/article/space-heaters-power-strips/13986906

 

Sad News: Three American crew members died Thursday when a C-130 aerial water tanker crashed while battling wildfires in southeastern Australia.

The tragedy brings the death toll from the blazes to at least 31 since September. *The fires have also destroyed more than 2,600 homes and razed more than 10.4 million hectares (25.7 million acres), an area bigger than the U.S. state of Indiana.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/americans-killed-in-firefighting-plane-crash-in-australia/

 

The longtime owner and operator of Camel Pawn Shop Fine Jewelry,

Harris Clein, died Wednesday at age 90 from complications related to lung cancer.

Mr Clein spent almost all of his adult life — nearly 73 years — working at the downtown Winston-Salem retail store on the corner of Church and Fourth streets.

*His parents, Ben and Rose Clein, founded Camel Pawn Shop in 1931.

*A funeral service is set for this Friday (2pm) at Salem Funeral Home

(Main Street chapel) in Winston-Salem.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/longtime-camel-pawn-shop-owner-harris-clein-dies-at-age/

 

 

 

 

 

Job Coach Randy Wooden

       -Director of the Professional Center by Goodwill 

 

TOPIC: ‘The Past Decade: How Job Hunting has Changed’

 

The ‘Professional Center by Goodwill’ is located inside the Goodwill Industries building off University Parkway and Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem.  (336) 464-0516

www.GoodwillProfessionalCenter.org

procenter@GoodwillNWNC.org

Check out Randy’s articles http://www.goodwill.org/author/randy-wooden/

Reminder: LinkedIn event every Thursday from 9 to noon…

 

‘The Past Decade: How Job Hunting has Changed’

Randy Wooden / Winston-Salem Journal

https://www.journalnow.com/business/randy-wooden-a-look-back-on-this-decade/article_7f210d04-e719-57b2-9fee-594cac7419ad.html

