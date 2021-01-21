Thursday News, January 21, 2021

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month.

Today’s focus: Davie Pregnancy Care Center in Mocksville.

For a complete list of Pregnancy Care centers in our area go to the News Blog

RECALL: Ford Motor Company is recalling 3 million vehicles over potentially defective driver-side Takata air bags. Mazda is part of this recall as well.

Amazon is offering its help the Biden administration with rollout of the COVID vaccine, while seeking to get its employees inoculated “at the earliest appropriate time.” In a letter written to Biden and dated Wednesday, Amazon CEO Dave Clark said the e-commerce giant is prepared to leverage its operations to help vaccinate 100 million Americans in the first 100 days of the president’s administration.

Just a few hours into his presidency, Joe Biden signing a series of executive orders including immigration, climate change and the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to fill his campaign promises.

Another order signed by the president included a new mask mandate requiring people to wear masks at all federal properties. While Biden signed 15 executive orders Wednesday, many more are expected in the coming days.

How history remembers former President Donald Trump remains to be seen, but reshaping the courts will likely be his longest-lasting legacy.

With help from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Trump stocked the federal judiciary with conservatives at a record pace of 226 federal judges in just four years, including three Supreme Court justices. *A look back of some of the conservative triumphs of the previous administration on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Sad News: LeeBeth Young, the daughter of Dallas mega-church pastor

Ed Young passed away suddenly Monday night. LeeBeth was 34 years old.

A graduate of Baylor University, LeBeth had been serving along side her dad in ministry since 2008. A celebration of life service can be viewed at FellowshipChurch.com.

*Ed Young is the founder and senior pastor of the Fellowship Church in Dallas, Texas.

Men’s College Hoops: Tarheels over the Deacs last night (80-73)

Wake Forest will host Pitt this Saturday at 6pm

Tim Tebow, who founded “A Night to Shine” celebrating children with disabilities, is continuing his mission with a new book. Tebow just wrote his first children’s book, titled Bronco and Friends: A Party to Remember, which aims to encourage children with special needs. It follows a group of animal friends as they learn to deal with different challenges and disabilities. Tebow wants everyone to know that God sees them as special. His main focus of the story is to point kids to their purpose in life and remind them that God created each one of us to be uniquely His.

Need a COVID-19 test?

Check out the News Blog for how, when and where to get tested in the Triad.

Forsyth County:

Davidson County:

COVID Vaccines: Guilford County residents register here healthyguilford.com and click on the “COVID-19 Vaccine Info” rectangle or call 336-641-7944 and select Option 2.

Outside Guilford county, register at conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188.

The state of DC? The Mayor of the DC and others are pushing the Biden administration to make the District of Columbia – a state. When the framers set up DC as the seat of the federal government, they were careful to keep it neutral and critics of statehood argue changing the delicate balance could prove catastrophic. Supporters maintain it’s necessary, pointing to the recent deadly riot at the US Capitol Building.

Re-Usable News…

Clark Howard: When should I buy a used car to save the most money?

The winter months are the best times to find a deal on a used car, according to vehicle search engine iSeeCars.com . The website analyzed more than 32 million used car sales and compared specific times of purchase.

Topping the list: January and February. Worst month: July?

TIP: Make sure you get a mechanic to examine any vehicle before you buy it.

AMERICAN PICKERS – Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz – are coming back to North Carolina in March! Mike and Frank only pick private collections so NO stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public. Learn more on the News Blog. People who are interested call 1-855-OLD-RUST (653-7878),

or our email, which is AmericanPickers@cineflix.com.

FREE JOB TRAINING: Goodwill Industries of Central NC based in Greensboro is starting a series of ‘career training classes’ this week – to better prepare people for jobs and help people grow their businesses. More info on these virtual classes and programs with descriptions by Triad Goodwill on our News Blog at wbfj.fm

The American Red Cross is urging all (that can) to donate blood.

Actually, the Red Cross is calling on COVID-19 survivors to donate blood plasma for hospital patients who will need it to recover.

You can schedule an appointment to give blood by visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org

By using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS

Money: Best things to buy in January to save money

Bedding and linens. Department stores hold bedding and linen “white sales” in January with deep discounts on sheets and towels.

TVs and electronics. Just before the Super Bowl, retailers normally discount TVs and other home-theater essentials. https://www.nerdwallet.com/article/finance/what-to-buy-every-month