Thursday News, January 20, 2022

College Hoops: Wake Forest men’s big win over Georgia Tech (80-64). Note: Head basketball coach Steve Forbes missed last night’s game against Georgia Tech due to an illness… www.godeacs.com Coming up for the Deacs: Wake hosting the Tarheels this Saturday evening (8pm) Wake hosting BC this Monday (6pm)

Do you or someone you know suffer from the ‘winter blues’? You are NOT alone…Seasonal affective disorder, or SAD, is a type of depression that is linked to the changing seasons. SAD occurs most commonly in the late fall and winter months, but also occasionally during spring and early summer. About 5% of American adults experience SAD, with women more susceptible than men. Hormonal imbalances likely play a role in the onset of this condition. Several treatment options are available, including (light) therapy and medication. SAD should be taken seriously; like any depression, it can sap you of your energy and make daily living difficult or unpleasant.

The National ‘March for Life’ is set for this Friday (Jan 21) in DC

*Pre-Rally Concert: Matthew West will be performing (11am-noon).

*DC forecast for Friday: Partly sunny…High only 27 degrees

Rally at noon. March for Life from 1pm – 4pm

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month…

Registration is now open for “THRIVE” Homeschool Conference!

Happening May 26-28, 2022 in downtown Winston-Salem. Hosted by NCHE.

Recycling costs will ‘double’ under a new contract so says officials with the city of Winston-Salem. For now, nothing will change. Residents will still get their recycling

picked up for free as a city service. But by 2023, the city of Winston-Salem intends to begin collecting items for recycling with its own workers rather than contracting out that part of the service. BTW: A survey of 2,000 adults found that 90% are making an effort to be more environmentally friendly in their daily life.

At-home COVID tests have been difficult to come by due to the recent surge.

Now, you can order free at-home COVID-19 test kits from the federal government at www.covidtests.gov *One order (4 tests) per address, per month!

(Separate story) Most of us with a health plan can now pick up a COVID-19 test kit authorized by the FDA – at a pharmacy, a store or online – at no cost.

The test kits will either be free directly at the point of sale (if your health plan provides for direct coverage), or by reimbursement if you are charged for your test. Be sure to keep your receipt!! Your plan is required (as of January 15) to provide reimbursement for 8 tests per month for each individual on the plan. Details on the News Blog!

Meredith Parsons and Susanne Reeves own “Embellish”, a professional ‘staging’ company in the Triad. They come in and ‘spruce up’ homes that are on the market (to sale) with the latest trends in home design. “We just go in there and make sure the rooms are light and open and airy,” Reeves said. “Grey was hot for a long time but we are seeing more jewel tones (like Sapphire blue, emerald green, and ruby red) these days. Even to the point of painting the wall and the trim the same color from the top to the bottom,” Reeves continued, “But we also encourage people to get what we call ‘statement pieces’. Either large art or large pieces of furniture. That really makes a difference.” https://www.facebook.com/EmbellishHomeStaging

(as of 10am) Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill and our coastal areas

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON.

ICE STORM WARNING for the coastal areas of southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina. From New Bern down to Myrtle Beach!

School Closings on THURSDAY:

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Stokes and Wilkes County.

Update: Davidson County Schools: Closed, optional teacher workday

2-hour delay: Davie, Lexington City Schools, Yadkin, Elkin City, Randolph and Rowan-Salisbury Schools.

3-Hour Delay: Thomasville City Schools – 3 hrs.

Remote Learning: Guilford County and Surry County Schools