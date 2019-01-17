Thursday News, January 17, 2019 

So, how are you doing with your New Year’s Resolutions or goals?? Today (January 17) is the day most people give up on good intentions and fall back into old habits. But there is good news! If you stick to your goals past TODAY, about 40% are successful at the six-month mark, according to John Norcross, a psychology professor at the University of Scranton.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/01/17/government-shutdown-laquan-mcdonald-north-korea-new-years-resolution/2591699002/

This is National Pizza Week (Jan 13-19, 2019)

Three billion pizzas are sold every year in the US…

Pizza deals: https://www.offers.com/blog/post/national-pizza-week-deals/

Breaking overnight: A 20 year old man has been charged in the death of 86-year-old Arzell Tuttle from King – last seen more than a week ago. King police announced this morning. Law enforcement recovered a body that is believed to be Mr Tuttle’s in Virginia, although it has not been positively identified.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/crime/winston-salem-man-charged-with-murder-in-case-of-missing/article_7a036d09-657c-5c6e-87f2-2338dc347303.html

Gymboree has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The children’s clothing retailer will close around 800 stores in the US and Candida. This is Gymboree’s second bankruptcy filing in the last two years

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/01/17/childrens-clothing-retailer-gymboree-files-bankruptcy/2601139002/

Despite all the controversies Facebook saw in 2018, with hackings, data breaches and a round of apologies, consumers never gave up on the social network.

In a new state of mobile report by researcher AppAnnie, Facebook was deemed the most used app of 2018, while its Messenger ranked as most downloaded.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/talkingtech/2019/01/16/despite-privacy-concerns-facebook-apps-most-used-2018/2573650002/

Day 27: As the partial government shutdown continues, Federal employees will get FREE admission to Grandfather Mountain, with proof of federal employment, such as federal ID or a pay stub. Grandfather Mountain is open daily, weather permitting. https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2019/01/15/grandfather-mountain-offers-free-admission-to-federal-employees

Millennials are more familiar with emojis on social media than one of their vehicle’s dashboard warning lights, according to a survey by Goodyear. The survey of more than 1,000 drivers conducted last fall found that 50% of young drivers were unlikely to identify the ‘tire pressure warning light’, on their dash board.

BTW: The tire pressure monitoring system light indicates that at least one tire is significantly under inflated. Improper tire pressure can lead to uneven tread wear, decreased gas mileage and poor handling.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/01/15/study-millennials-car-dashboard-symbol/2588314002/

Remember the Motorola Razr from the early 2000s?

Motorola’s super-thin, metallic flip phone that was the “it” phone – before the iPhone and Galaxy started a smartphone revolution. According to The Wall Street Journal, Lenovo, which owns the Motorola brand after buying it from Google in 2014, plans to bring back the Razr as a new phone with a foldable screen. The new ‘flip’ phone will start at $1,500. https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/talkingtech/2019/01/16/motorola-razr-could-making-comeback-foldable-phone/2592430002/

FYI: This Saturday (Jan 19) is National Popcorn Day!

What TO buy (and not buy) in January

*A new year brings a new opportunity to shop smart and save money.

Buy: Christmas decorations

Stock up on holiday closeouts if you have space to store extra stuff until next December.

Buy: TVs

Retailers normally offer ‘discounts’ before the big game (Super Bowl happens Feb 3). BTW: LG is slashing the prices of its 55- and 65-inch B8 OLED TV

/https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/reviewedcom/2019/01/15/lg-is-discounting-its-awesome-oled-tvs-in-time-for-the-super-bowl/38900607/

Buy: Fitness gear

Look for deals on fitness wear and equipment.

BTW: January is a solid time to sign up for a gym at a discount.

*But don’t spend that money unless you’re sure you’ll use the membership. All too often, new members lock themselves in for a full year, then stop showing up after a month or two.

Shop: White sales

January is when department stores host “white sales” to clear out their inventory of sheets, towels, blankets and more. Expect savings to be especially deep on clearance items – offering 60%-70% off bedding basics.

Skip: Toys

Skip: Mattresses

Great deals on mattresses happen in February around Presidents Day.

NOTE: Mattress deals will return in May (over Memorial Day weekend) and in September (over Labor Day weekend).

More info: https://www.nerdwallet.com/blog/shopping/buy-skip-january/

Here are 10 products we absolutely love that you should never buy at full price.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/reviewedcom/2019/01/11/10-things-you-should-never-buy-at-full-price/38882131/

Down to 4: NFL Divisional Plays-offs are set…

AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints

Of the nearly 1.2 million firefighters in the US, more than 800,000 are volunteers. But attracting volunteers has become a challenge in recent years.

*Guil-Rand and the Gumtree Volunteer Fire Departments are two of 15 departments in North Carolina taking part in a ‘recruiting campaign’- sponsored by the NC Association of Fire Chiefs – to try to attract more recruits. Want to volunteer? Check the News Blog.

Those interested at volunteering at the Guil-Rand Fire Department or the Gumtree Volunteer Fire Department can visit www.guil-randfire.com or www.gumtreefire.com.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/fire-departments-struggle-to-recruit-the-number-of-volunteer-firefighters/article_b7f6d0f6-eaa4-5153-820c-c499812acc35.html