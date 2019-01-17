Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Thursday News, January 17, 2019 

Thursday News, January 17, 2019 

Verne HillJan 17, 2019Comments Off on Thursday News, January 17, 2019 

Like

So, how are you doing with your New Year’s Resolutions or goals??  Today (January 17) is the day most people give up on good intentions and fall back into old habits.  But there is good news! If you stick to your goals past TODAY, about 40% are successful at the six-month mark, according to John Norcross, a psychology professor at the University of Scranton.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/01/17/government-shutdown-laquan-mcdonald-north-korea-new-years-resolution/2591699002/

 

This is National Pizza Week (Jan 13-19, 2019)

Three billion pizzas are sold every year in the US…

Pizza deals: https://www.offers.com/blog/post/national-pizza-week-deals/

 

Breaking overnight: A 20 year old man has been charged in the death of 86-year-old Arzell Tuttle from King  – last seen more than a week ago. King police announced this morning.  Law enforcement recovered a body that is believed to be Mr Tuttle’s in Virginia, although it has not been positively identified.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/crime/winston-salem-man-charged-with-murder-in-case-of-missing/article_7a036d09-657c-5c6e-87f2-2338dc347303.html

 

Gymboree has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.   

The children’s clothing retailer will close around 800 stores in the US and Candida. This is Gymboree’s second bankruptcy filing in the last two years

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/01/17/childrens-clothing-retailer-gymboree-files-bankruptcy/2601139002/

 

Despite all the controversies Facebook saw in 2018, with hackings, data breaches and a round of apologies, consumers never gave up on the social network.

In a new state of mobile report by researcher AppAnnie, Facebook was deemed the most used app of 2018, while its Messenger ranked as most downloaded.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/talkingtech/2019/01/16/despite-privacy-concerns-facebook-apps-most-used-2018/2573650002/

 

Day 27: As the partial government shutdown continues, Federal employees will get FREE admission to Grandfather Mountain, with proof of federal employment, such as federal ID or a pay stub. Grandfather Mountain is open daily, weather permitting.  https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2019/01/15/grandfather-mountain-offers-free-admission-to-federal-employees

 

Millennials are more familiar with emojis on social media than one of their vehicle’s dashboard warning lights, according to a survey by Goodyear.  The survey of more than 1,000 drivers conducted last fall found that 50% of young drivers were unlikely to identify the ‘tire pressure warning light’, on their dash board.

BTW: The tire pressure monitoring system light indicates that at least one tire is significantly under inflated. Improper tire pressure can lead to uneven tread wear, decreased gas mileage and poor handling.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/01/15/study-millennials-car-dashboard-symbol/2588314002/

 

Remember the Motorola Razr from the early 2000s?

Motorola’s super-thin, metallic flip phone that was the “it” phone – before the iPhone and Galaxy started a smartphone revolution.  According to The Wall Street Journal, Lenovo, which owns the Motorola brand after buying it from Google in 2014, plans to bring back the Razr as a new phone with a foldable screen. The new ‘flip’ phone will start at $1,500.  https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/talkingtech/2019/01/16/motorola-razr-could-making-comeback-foldable-phone/2592430002/

 

FYI: This Saturday (Jan 19) is National Popcorn Day!

 

 

What TO buy (and not buy) in January

*A new year brings a new opportunity to shop smart and save money.

 

Buy: Christmas decorations

Stock up on holiday closeouts if you have space to store extra stuff until next December.

 

Buy: TVs

Retailers normally offer ‘discounts’ before the big game (Super Bowl happens Feb 3).    BTW: LG is slashing the prices of its 55- and 65-inch B8 OLED TV

/https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/reviewedcom/2019/01/15/lg-is-discounting-its-awesome-oled-tvs-in-time-for-the-super-bowl/38900607/

 

Buy: Fitness gear

Look for deals on fitness wear and equipment.

BTW: January is a solid time to sign up for a gym at a discount.

*But don’t spend that money unless you’re sure you’ll use the membership. All too often, new members lock themselves in for a full year, then stop showing up after a month or two.

 

Shop: White sales

January is when department stores host “white sales” to clear out their inventory of sheets, towels, blankets and more. Expect savings to be especially deep on clearance items – offering 60%-70% off bedding basics.

 

Skip: Toys

Skip: Mattresses

Great deals on mattresses happen in February around Presidents Day.

NOTE: Mattress deals will return in May (over Memorial Day weekend) and in September (over Labor Day weekend).

More info:  https://www.nerdwallet.com/blog/shopping/buy-skip-january/

 

Here are 10 products we absolutely love that you should never buy at full price.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/reviewedcom/2019/01/11/10-things-you-should-never-buy-at-full-price/38882131/

 

Down to 4: NFL Divisional Plays-offs are set…

AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints

 

Of the nearly 1.2 million firefighters in the US, more than 800,000 are volunteers. But attracting volunteers has become a challenge in recent years.

*Guil-Rand and the Gumtree Volunteer Fire Departments are two of 15 departments in North Carolina taking part in a ‘recruiting campaign’- sponsored by the NC Association of Fire Chiefs – to try to attract more recruits. Want to volunteer?  Check the News Blog.

Those interested at volunteering at the Guil-Rand Fire Department or the Gumtree Volunteer Fire Department can visit www.guil-randfire.com or www.gumtreefire.com.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/fire-departments-struggle-to-recruit-the-number-of-volunteer-firefighters/article_b7f6d0f6-eaa4-5153-820c-c499812acc35.html

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostTECH: The Flip Phone is back?
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Real ID: What you need to know about the ‘Gold Star’ NC driver’s license

Verne HillJan 17, 2019

TIP: What to buy (and not buy) in January

Verne HillJan 17, 2019

TECH: The Flip Phone is back?

Verne HillJan 17, 2019

Community Events

Dec
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Dec 1 2018 – Mar 31 2019 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jan
18
Fri
6:00 pm Celebration Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Celebration Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Jan 18 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Celebrate Recovery a FREE support group and safe place for people to discuss and deal with life-controlling issues. Celebrate Recovery is held every Friday at 6:00pm For more info: (336) 662-9905
Jan
19
Sat
9:00 am “The Summit” Men’s Conference @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
“The Summit” Men’s Conference @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jan 19 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
Guest Speakers: Nikita Koloff, Dr. Benji Kelley, Tim Worely (former NFL player), Dave Roever & Pastor Michael Thomas Tickets: $20.00 (per person – lunch included) http://www.itickets.com/events/411689.html 336.202.2339 Hosted by Talking & Walking Christian Men’s Ministry
11:00 am Winter Drive for Homeless Veterans @ Windsor Recreation Center (Greensboro)
Winter Drive for Homeless Veterans @ Windsor Recreation Center (Greensboro)
Jan 19 @ 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Donation List: Warm Hats, Winter Coats, Socks, Gloves, Hand warmers, Scarves Toilet Paper, Toothbrushes, Toothpaste, Soap, Shampoo, Deodorant, Hand/Personal Wipes, Razors & Shaving cream 336.638.1315 http://www.iamaqueen.org  Hosted by I Am A Queen – a non-profit[...]
Jan
20
Sun
9:15 am Singles Ministry @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Singles Ministry @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 20 @ 9:15 am – 12:15 pm
Pinedale Christian Church SINGLES group is led by Singles, especially for SINGLES! Regardless of your age or “stage”, if you’re Single or Single Again, we’ve got programs and activities designed especially for YOU! Along with[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes