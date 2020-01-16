Thursday News, January 16, 2020

Much COOLER for the Weekend, and early next week

Traffic Alert in High Point: Detour: Lexington Avenue near N Main Street will be CLOSED over the next 6 months due to planned ‘upgrade project’. NOTE: Lexington Ave will re-open during the Spring ‘Furniture’ Market. NC DOT

People who live near Tanglewood Park should get some relief from all the traffic that builds up around their homes during the annual Festival of Lights and other popular events at the county-owned park. Forsyth County commissioners are expected to approve a contract today (Jan 16) to widen a road inside the park from two to four lanes, allowing more vehicles to line up inside the park rather than back up onto U.S. 158, Harper Road and other nearby roads. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/tanglewood-park-road-project-could-ease-festival-of-lights-traffic/article_99a06d58-c490-5e77-b30a-d855af73be77.html

Update: Priscilla Shirer is recovering ‘well’ after surgery

Beth Moore shared an update on Priscilla Shirer’s recovery after she underwent surgery on Monday to remove a lobe of her left lung after doctors discovered a small nodule “of concern”. “She did very very well during the surgery. The surgeon said that it went absolutely according to plan. That her body is strong and they have every anticipation that she’ll heal up well,” said Beth Moore about Priscilla, the daughter of Dr Tony Evans.

Tax Assistance Available

There are several organizations that provide tax preparation services at no charge. These organizations are staffed with trained preparers who are available to answer your questions, or if you wish, assist you with the organizing and filing of your return.

Tax filing deadline is April 15: https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/where-to-find-free-tax-assistance/

Sanctity of Human Life Day is coming up next week (January 22, 2020)

That’s the same date as the Supreme Court decision (Roe v Wade) that legalized abortion in the US – January 22, 1973.

Pro Life Event: The National ‘March for Life’ happens Friday, January 24

The Rally begins at noon on the National Mall in Washington, DC.

BTW: “We Are Messengers” will be leading worship during the pre-rally concert before the March for Life Rally on January 24.

This year’s theme: “Life Empowers: Pro-Life is Pro-Woman”

Focus on the Family: Pro-Life Resources

LPGA Golfer and Golf Channel Personality Blair O’Neal, who’s six months pregnant, will compete at Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions celebrity ProAm – six months pregnant!

O’Neal, who lives in Arizona with husband Jeff Keiser, is due in April – Monday after the Masters. Blair plans to take a few months off after welcoming her son. High on Blair’s list this week at the Diamond Resorts is keeping stocked up on snacks and rest. “To be really honest,” Blair said, “I have to know where all the restrooms are because I have to go to the bathroom like every 30 minutes.”

ACTION: Crisis Control Ministry needs the following food items…

Applesauce, Canned salmon, Corn muffin mix, 100% fruit juice, Jelly.

Also, canned carrots, collard greens, spinach, assorted vegetables and potatoes

(please NO green beans and peas, we have a ton of those).

*Folks can drop off food donations anytime Monday-Friday (9am – 4pm) at their offices on 200 East Tenth Street in downtown Winston-Salem. www.crisiscontrol.org

Update: The FAA reporting that the Delta pilots who dumped jet fuel over East Los Angeles before making an emergency landing at LAX failed to notify air traffic control of the need to release the fuel …and did not dump it at an optimal altitude.

Scores of people on the ground, including students at multiple elementary schools, were treated for eye and skin irritation. Good News: No injuries required hospitalization.

The FAA is still investigating.

EnergyUnited is now accepting applications for its student scholarship program.

The “Empowering the Future” scholarship program awards two $5,000 scholarships to qualified students currently enrolled in their senior year of high school who plan to attend a college, university or technical school after graduating high school.

ELIGIBILITY:

Students must reside in a residence that is serviced by EnergyUnited or attend a school serviced by EnergyUnited. Either electric or propane services qualify!

Schools in our listening area include: Central Davidson, South Davidson, Davie High School, Ledford. Application deadline is March 31, 2020.

See the complete list of schools and download the application on the News Blog…

Historic Events: The Senate is set to begin the ‘impeachment trial’ of President Trump is on Thursday. House lawmakers will read aloud the articles of impeachment accusing the president of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. After the articles are read, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will be summoned to preside at the trial and will be sworn in at 2 p.m. Then, all 100 senators will be sworn in as jurors.

The Senate is scheduled to vote on a major rewrite of trade rules with Canada and Mexico and, if it passes, will replace NAFTA. The new agreement would replace rules for moving products among the three countries first crafted under the North American Free Trade Agreement.

College Hoops: South Carolina upset #12 Kentucky with a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Twenty-four High School basketball players (9 players from the Triad) have been nominated for McDonald’s All-American basketball games.

Final rosters will be revealed this month.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/high-school/nine-players-in-triad-nominated-for-mcdonald-s-all-american/