Thursday News, January 14, 2021

Forsyth Tech is waiving fees for high school students who take one or two classes each semester through the Career and College Promise program. Forsyth Tech officials said they adopted the fee waiver in part because some other nearby community colleges, including Davidson-Davie and Rowan-Cabarrus, offer similar deals for their Career and College Promise students.

The #1 Podcast on Apple Right Now?

No, it’s not a news program or murder mystery – it’s a Bible study podcast.

The Catholic group Ascension has launched “Bible in a Year”.

The 20 to 25 minute podcast is designed for listeners to follow along at their own pace. Listeners can find the podcast through any free podcast app on their smartphone or tablet. Details: www.ascensionpress.com/bibleinayear

State health officials are eager to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Guilford County is one of nine communities in North Carolina with a planned mass vaccination site. The Guilford County health department and Cone Health are joining forces at the Greensboro Coliseum to administer shots.

Registration is required. Registration opens Friday at 10 a.m.

If you are a Guilford County resident, you need to register through the health department.

If you live outside the county, register through Cone Health.

Traffic Alert: Hawthorne & Knollwood closed for Repairs

Water system repairs continue at the intersection of Hawthorne Road and Knollwood Street in Winston-Salem through Friday, January 15.

While the street is closed to through traffic, there is access to the shopping center. Detours are in place. For more information: access City Link 311 or 336-727-8000.

The Annual March for Life (pro-life event) happening this Saturday afternoon (Jan 16 @ 1pm) in Raleigh. Location: Bicentennial Plaza (outside), in front of the State Legislative Building. *newly elected Lt. Governor Mark Robinson will be one of the speakers. FYI: Social distancing and masks encouraged. https://ncrtl.org/rally-and-march-for-life/

Boost Your Metabolism: The scales still won’t budge?

Check out these 50 practical ways (quick and easy) to increase your metabolism.

Drink a glass of water in the morning when you wake up

Stop Napping. Get good quality sleep.

Eat an apple a day

Add mustard and vinegar to meals

Nibble on dark chocolate

Stand at work three hours a day

Learn more on the News Blog: https://www.eatthis.com/best-ways-to-speed-up-your-metabolism/

Wanna see some snow? Head to the High Country

Boone: A 50/50 chance of snow showers Saturday into Saturday Night.

Breezy…High 29. Lows near 20

History-making vote in the US House yesterday with a second impeachment of President Trump. It’s unclear if the Republican-led Senate will take up the impeachment case before Joe Biden is sworn in as president next Wednesday.

President Trump released a video late Wednesday afternoon ‘condemning the violent acts that occurred in the Capitol one week ago’.

The US Constitution gives a sitting president almost unlimited power to pardon people. Will the President pardon – himself – before leaving office?

Legal experts weigh in. Read more on the News Blog…

UPDATE: The Guilford County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday night announced an amended State of Emergency as it pertains to indoor to-go ordering and pickup at restaurants and bars after 10pm. As of this Friday (Jan 15) at 5pm, delivery, curbside pickup, and to-go ordering must remain outdoors past 10pm to help eliminate gathering of patrons. www.guilfordcountync.gov

