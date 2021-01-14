Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Thursday News, January 14, 2021

Thursday News, January 14, 2021

Verne HillJan 14, 2021Comments Off on Thursday News, January 14, 2021

Like

Forsyth Tech is waiving fees for high school students who take one or two classes each semester through the Career and College Promise program. Forsyth Tech officials said they adopted the fee waiver in part because some other nearby community colleges, including Davidson-Davie and Rowan-Cabarrus, offer similar deals for their Career and College Promise students.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/forsyth-tech-waives-fees-for-many-high-school-students-taking-college-classes

 

The #1 Podcast on Apple Right Now?

No, it’s not a news program or murder mystery – it’s a Bible study podcast.

The Catholic group Ascension has launched “Bible in a Year”.

The 20 to 25 minute podcast is designed for listeners to follow along at their own pace. Listeners can find the podcast through any free podcast app on their smartphone or tablet.   Details: www.ascensionpress.com/bibleinayear

 

State health officials are eager to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Guilford County is one of nine communities in North Carolina with a planned mass vaccination site. The Guilford County health department and Cone Health are joining forces at the Greensboro Coliseum to administer shots.

Registration is required. Registration opens Friday at 10 a.m.

If you are a Guilford County resident, you need to register through the health department.

If you live outside the county, register through Cone Health.

https://myfox8.com/news/coronavirus/ramping-up-vaccine-efforts-in-the-triad/

 

Traffic Alert: Hawthorne & Knollwood closed for Repairs

Water system repairs continue at the intersection of Hawthorne Road and Knollwood Street in Winston-Salem through Friday, January 15.

While the street is closed to through traffic, there is access to the shopping center. Detours are in place.   For more information: access City Link 311 or 336-727-8000.

 

The Annual March for Life (pro-life event) happening this Saturday afternoon (Jan 16 @ 1pm) in Raleigh.  Location: Bicentennial Plaza (outside), in front of the State Legislative Building.  *newly elected Lt. Governor Mark Robinson will be one of the speakers. FYI: Social distancing and masks encouraged.  https://ncrtl.org/rally-and-march-for-life/

 

Boost Your Metabolism:  The scales still won’t budge?

Check out these 50 practical ways (quick and easy) to increase your metabolism.

Drink a glass of water in the morning when you wake up

Stop Napping. Get good quality sleep.

Eat an apple a day

Add mustard and vinegar to meals

Nibble on dark chocolate

Stand at work three hours a day

Learn more on the News Blog:  https://www.eatthis.com/best-ways-to-speed-up-your-metabolism/

 

 

Wanna see some snow? Head to the High Country

Boone: A 50/50 chance of snow showers Saturday into Saturday Night.

Breezy…High 29.  Lows near 20

 

 

History-making vote in the US House yesterday with a second impeachment of President Trump.  It’s unclear if the Republican-led Senate will take up the impeachment case before Joe Biden is sworn in as president next Wednesday.

President Trump released a video late Wednesday afternoon ‘condemning the violent acts that occurred in the Capitol one week ago’.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2021/january/us-house-votes-to-impeach-trump-a-second-time-senate-vote-uncertain

The US Constitution gives a sitting president almost unlimited power to pardon people. Will the President pardon – himself – before leaving office?

Legal experts weigh in. Read more on the News Blog…

https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/can-president-trump-pardon-himself-before-leaving-office-on-jan-20/

 

UPDATE: The Guilford County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday night announced an amended State of Emergency as it pertains to indoor to-go ordering and pickup at restaurants and bars after 10pm. As of this Friday (Jan 15) at 5pm, delivery, curbside pickup, and to-go ordering must remain outdoors past 10pm to help eliminate gathering of patrons.    www.guilfordcountync.gov

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/guilford-county-makes-changes-to-delivery-curbside-pickup-and-to-go-ordering-to-limit-indoor-gatherings/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostHistory-making Vote in the US House on Thursday
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Guilford County / Cone Health COVID Vaccine Registration

Verne HillJan 14, 2021

Health: Best Ways to Boost Your Metabolism

Verne HillJan 14, 2021

History-making Vote in the US House on Thursday

Verne HillJan 14, 2021

Community Events

Jan
1
Fri
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday & Wednesday (10-3) http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003  [...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of several food items, uch as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice. Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Also, Crisis[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem) is currently in need of volunteer nurses and client advocates. Also, large-size diapers (size 5 & 6) 336.760.3680
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers in several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Serving To-Go Meals, Dinner Service & Grocery Pick-Ups. 336.748.1962 alex.jarrell@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is open Monday – Thursday (8-4)  & Friday (9-Noon) collecting non-perishable food items (especially cereal) as well as other grocery items for their food bank! Also, winter clothing, shoes, coats, and[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes