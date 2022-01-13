Thursday News, January 13, 2022

Prepare NOW for the likelihood of severe winter weather later this weekend.

Everyone is talking about that potential ‘winter storm’ that could bring snow and ice across parts of the Piedmont Triad later this weekend. The National Weather Service suggesting (Thursday morning) that the greatest impacts of this winter storm will be Saturday night through Sunday. Accumulations of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will be possible Saturday night through Sunday evening. Heavier snow can be expected across the Foothills. The heaviest ice accumulations from freezing rain should occur south and east of Interstate 85.

*Cold temperatures following the storm may keep road conditions treacherous into early next week.

*Prepare NOW: Gathering proper supplies to last through the weekend into early next week. *Make sure you have weather apps available even a battery powered weather radio on hand to monitor changing weather situations. Keep it tuned to WBFJ radio for up-to-date forecasts from the National Weather Service.

Prepping for ‘COLD weather’

Wear extra layers of clothing when going outside. Don’t forget your hat and gloves.

Vehicle: Make certain your tires are properly inflated.

If your car battery is close to 3 years old, have it checked, even replaced.

Home: Keep portable heaters at least 3 feet away from furniture and drapes.

Pets: Good rule of thumb: “If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them”.

Ingredients to make ‘snow cream’

1 cup milk, evaporated milk, half-and-half, or cream

½ cup sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

8 to 12 cups snow

“Make snow cream with freshly fallen snow,” suggests John Pomeroy, a researcher who studies water resources and climate at the University of Saskatchewan. “It’s better to wait until a few hours into the snowfall to gather your fresh catch.”

Blood donors needed. The American Red Cross has declared a ‘national blood crisis’.

*Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment.

Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross

What are the ‘most prominent symptoms’ of the Covid Omicron Variant? “Cough, fatigue, sore throat, headache, congestion and runny nose are some of the symptoms,” says Dr Kathy Poehling with Atrium Health / Wake Forest Baptist.

`REMINDER: The ER is NOT the appropriate venue to seek a COVID-19 test.

Looking for a COVID-19 testing site or vaccination site?

Good news: Cancer mortality rates have been dropping for nearly two decades, aided by “major progress” in the early detection and treatment options for lung cancer, according to the American Cancer Society’s annual report on cancer statistics, published Wednesday. The overall cancer death rate has dropped by about a third (32%) from its peak in 1991. https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/12/health/cancer-rates-lung-cancer-progress/index.html?

The state’s primary election has been moved out to Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Early voting: April 28 – May 14, 2022 (3pm): One-stop, in-person early voting period begins for the 2022 statewide primary

New: There is a new filing window for candidates in this year’s 2022 elections in North Carolina. Earlier this week, a three judge panel in Wake Superior Court ruled that the electoral maps drawn by the Republican led- General Assembly should stand for this election season. Filing will resume on February 24 and end at noon on March 4.

Survey: US pastors reveal their ‘greatest needs’. Lifeway Research surveyed 1,000 U.S. pastors to discover what they see as their ‘most pressing issues’.

Note: Three in 4 pastors (75%) in the US say they would be interested in getting advice or guidance on the issues they are facing from other pastors who have already been through those problems. “The pre-existing challenges of ministry were amplified by COVID, and it’s important we lean in and listen closely to (our) pastors,” said Ben Mandrell, president of Lifeway Christian Resources.

