Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Thursday News, January 07, 2021

Thursday News, January 07, 2021

Verne HillJan 07, 2021Comments Off on Thursday News, January 07, 2021

Like

Winter Storm Watch for the Triad overnight into Friday Accumulating wet snow possible across the Triad. 1 to 3 inches possible.

 Winter Storm Warning for the Foothills and Northern Mountains.  Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches possible.   Stokes, Surry, Yadkin, Wilkes

 

Finally admitting defeat. President Trump making a statement overnight that there would be an “orderly transition (of power) on January 20th” after Congress concluded the electoral vote count early this morning certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. What a day of chaos and destruction at the US Capitol Hill on Wednesday. Four people died during the violence with over a dozen police officers injured during the occupation of the Capitol. https://journalnow.com/news/national/trump-admits-defeat-after-congress-ratifies-biden-victory-overnight/

The 25th Amendment explained.  VP Mike Pence and the Trump Cabinet could declare the President  “unable” to serve. Learn more: https://www.vox.com/2021/1/6/22217641/25th-amendment-section-4-pence-trump-cabinet

 

Federal unemployment benefit payments are resuming in North Carolina. The $300-dollar payments are retroactive to December 27 and will last through at least March 13 unless extended by Congress. https://journalnow.com/business/local/three-federal-unemployment-benefit-payments-restarted-in-n-c/

 

Drug Makers are raising prices on 500 prescription drugs.  BTW: Drug prices are higher in the US than in other developed countries, where governments typically negotiate with manufacturers to control costs. https://consumer.healthday.com/1-6-health-highlights-jan-6-2021-2649765029.html

 

NEW: The Governor is extending that “modified stay at home” curfew order for an additional three weeks due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. The 10pm to 5am curfew now lasts through at least January 29.  *Thirteen counties in the Piedmont Triad are among the 84 counties in the critical, or red, category for highest levels of community spread of the coronavirus.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/governor-extends-statewide-curfew-for-three-weeks-health-secretary-warns-about-leaving-home/

 

The American Red Cross is urging all to donate blood. Actually, the Red Cross is calling on COVID-19 survivors to donate blood plasma for hospital patients who will need it to recover.  You can schedule an appointment to give blood by visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org   By using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS

 

Money: Best things to buy in January to save money

  • Bedding and linens. Department stores hold bedding and linen “white sales” in January with deep discounts on sheets and towels.
  • Fitness equipment. Retailers know you want to get in shape. Expect fitness equipment and apparel sales to abound at sporting goods stores.
  • TVs and electronics. Just before the Super Bowl, retailers normally discount TVs and other home-theater essentials. https://www.nerdwallet.com/article/finance/what-to-buy-every-month

 

College Hoops: Women’s basketball this evening. Miami at Wake Forest (6pm)

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostHealth: Understanding Sugar Substitutes
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

S@5: Sunnyside Ministry

Verne HillJan 07, 2021

Money: Best things to buy in January to save money

Verne HillJan 07, 2021

The 25th Amendment explained

Verne HillJan 07, 2021

Community Events

Jan
1
Fri
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday & Wednesday (10-3) http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003  [...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of several food items, uch as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice. Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Also, Crisis[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers in several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Serving To-Go Meals, Dinner Service & Grocery Pick-Ups. 336.748.1962 alex.jarrell@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is open Monday – Thursday (8-4)  & Friday (9-Noon) collecting non-perishable food items (especially cereal) as well as other grocery items for their food bank! Also, winter clothing, shoes, coats, and[...]
all-day The Salvation Army Needs Food Pa... @ Salvation Army (Winston-Salem)
The Salvation Army Needs Food Pa... @ Salvation Army (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Non-perishable food items (especially cereal) to donate to the food pantry and for children in need throughout the community. 336.723.6366 https://www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/winston-salem/  
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes