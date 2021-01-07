Thursday News, January 07, 2021

Winter Storm Watch for the Triad overnight into Friday Accumulating wet snow possible across the Triad. 1 to 3 inches possible.

Winter Storm Warning for the Foothills and Northern Mountains. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches possible. Stokes, Surry, Yadkin, Wilkes.

Finally admitting defeat. President Trump making a statement overnight that there would be an “orderly transition (of power) on January 20th” after Congress concluded the electoral vote count early this morning certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. What a day of chaos and destruction at the US Capitol Hill on Wednesday. Four people died during the violence with over a dozen police officers injured during the occupation of the Capitol. https://journalnow.com/news/national/trump-admits-defeat-after-congress-ratifies-biden-victory-overnight/

The 25th Amendment explained. VP Mike Pence and the Trump Cabinet could declare the President “unable” to serve. Learn more: https://www.vox.com/2021/1/6/22217641/25th-amendment-section-4-pence-trump-cabinet

Federal unemployment benefit payments are resuming in North Carolina. The $300-dollar payments are retroactive to December 27 and will last through at least March 13 unless extended by Congress. https://journalnow.com/business/local/three-federal-unemployment-benefit-payments-restarted-in-n-c/

Drug Makers are raising prices on 500 prescription drugs. BTW: Drug prices are higher in the US than in other developed countries, where governments typically negotiate with manufacturers to control costs. https://consumer.healthday.com/1-6-health-highlights-jan-6-2021-2649765029.html

NEW: The Governor is extending that “modified stay at home” curfew order for an additional three weeks due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. The 10pm to 5am curfew now lasts through at least January 29. *Thirteen counties in the Piedmont Triad are among the 84 counties in the critical, or red, category for highest levels of community spread of the coronavirus.

The American Red Cross is urging all to donate blood. Actually, the Red Cross is calling on COVID-19 survivors to donate blood plasma for hospital patients who will need it to recover. You can schedule an appointment to give blood by visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org By using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS

Money: Best things to buy in January to save money

Bedding and linens. Department stores hold bedding and linen “white sales” in January with deep discounts on sheets and towels.

Retailers know you want to get in shape. Expect fitness equipment and apparel sales to abound at sporting goods stores. TVs and electronics. Just before the Super Bowl, retailers normally discount TVs and other home-theater essentials. https://www.nerdwallet.com/article/finance/what-to-buy-every-month

College Hoops: Women’s basketball this evening. Miami at Wake Forest (6pm)