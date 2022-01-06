Thursday News, January 06, 2022

Today is ‘Three Kings Day’ The 12th day after Christmas is also called the ‘Feast of Epiphany’. Epiphany (from the Greek word e-piph-a-NE-ia) meaning “appearance” or “manifestation” – referring to birth of Jesus Christ that was foretold in the Old Testament. The Magi or Three Kings followed the star to visit ‘baby Jesus’ in Bethlehem. https://nationaldaytime.com/three-kings-day/

What does the Bible reveal about these wise men? Likely ‘wise men from the east’ (Persia) bringing 3 gifts to ‘king’ Jesus, likely a toddler. Learn more from Matthew 2.

https://answersingenesis.org/christmas/we-three-kings/

Today is (also) ‘Take Down Your Christmas Tree’ day?

BTW: About 25 to 30 million real Christmas trees are sold in the US annually.

Study: Most people take down their trees between January 1st and January 12.

The city of Winston-Salem is collecting Christmas trees.

They will be used as mulch for local parks. Residents in single-family homes inside the city limits can put their Christmas trees at the curb for pick-up during the regular city brush collection. *All lights, decorations, stands and nails must be removed from trees. Please be aware that it may take several weeks to collect all the trees.

*People who live in apartments, who live outside the city limits or who want to dispose of their trees (quicker) can take them to one of several locations for recycling through January 31. For more information, call CityLink 311. Details on the News Blog

https://journalnow.com/news/local/christmas-trees-can-be-dropped-at-curbside-for-collection-in-winston-salem/article

How about recycling your real Christmas Tree for Wildlife? Take your old Christmas tree, set it up outside and hang ‘critter friendly’ safe, edible ornaments on the tree.

https://medium.com/usfws/recycling-christmas-trees-for-wildlife-6dc533092d05

Other resources: Backyard tree for wildlife, Edible ornaments for wildlife, Birdseed ornaments

Edible Christmas trees? Baker and food writer Julia Georgallis suggests that “a spruce tree tastes a little bit like vanilla, so it actually makes delicious ice cream.”

In her book, “How to Eat Your Christmas Tree” Julia has compiled recipes using the needles of real ‘Christmas’ trees – like you would use other herbs.

Note: Only spruce + fir trees are edible. Cypress and cedars are poisonous if eaten.

https://www.npr.org/2021/01/03/952969816/dont-toss-your-christmas-tree-yet-heres-how-you-can-cook-with-it

Several North Carolina cities making the BEST list of US places to live.

Three North Carolina cities are among the ‘most affordable’ to live with good weather, according to a recent ranking done by real estate data website PropertyShark.

*Charlotte #1. Raleigh #2. Greensboro came in at fifth place.

Charlotte earned the top spot due to a moderate living cost, high-paying jobs, affordable housing and mild weather all year round. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/3-nc-cities-among-cheapest-to-live-in-the-us-with-best-weather/

Check out the timeline of ‘events’ that happened one-year-ago

at the US Capitol on January 6th on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/national-security/2022/january/one-year-after-capitol-riot-american-democracy-hangs-in-the-balance

College Hoops (men’s games Thursday night)

Tarheels losing to Notre Dame. UNC-G losing to Furman (58-54)

*Coming up: Wake Forest hosting #2 Duke next Wednesday (Jan 12).

Covid Update

Health experts are urging that everyone 12 years and older get a COVID-19 booster as soon as they’re eligible, to help fight back the hugely contagious omicron variant that is surging in the US as well as North Carolina .

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2022/january/us-urges-covid-boosters-starting-at-age-12-to-fight-omicron

The World Health Organization says cases of people getting “Flu-ro-na” or ‘the flu’ and COVID-19 are very real. *Israel just confirmed its first case of so-called flurona, according to The Times of Israel. The dual infection was identified in an unvaccinated pregnant woman whose symptoms were described as mild.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/what-is-flurona-and-how-common-is-it/

In response to latest COVID surge: Novant Health has temporarily stop performing certain ‘elective surgeries’ at Forsyth Medical Center through this Friday – but could be extended. All non-urgent cases requiring an overnight stay will be rescheduled to a later date to ensure hospital capacity is maintained for emergencies.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/novant-halts-some-surgeries-at-forsyth-medical-center-in-response-to-covid-surge/article

Sad news: The founding pastor of Maranatha Chapel in San Diego, California – Pastor Ray Bentley – passed away Tuesday afternoon (Jan 4) “due to complications of COVID”.

*Pastor Bentley founded Maranatha Chapel in August 1984 when he began teaching a small Bible study in a rec center with 30 people. Bentley also founded The Nehemiah Fund, “an outreach ministry dedicated to helping and blessing Israel and her neighbors.”

Many considered Bentley an expert on Biblical prophecy. *BTW: Phil Wickham’s father (John Wickham) is worship pastor at Maranatha Chapel in San Diego. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/january/beloved-pastor-ray-bentley-of-maranatha-chapel-passes-away-from-covid-complications

Thanks to Rob Cassell, Executive director with World Relief Triad sharing more about the global Christian humanitarian organization that brings sustainable solutions to the world’s greatest problems – disasters, extreme poverty, violence, oppression, and mass displacement. Ways to help. Donate, And Pray. Details: https://worldrelief.org/triad/

Recent high winds could mean damage to your home’s roof!

News 2 (in their ‘2 Wants to Know’ segment) has some helpful advice.

*If you notice any damage, call your insurance company and a reputable roofer.

You can get a quote from a roofer before or after the insurance adjuster comes out.

Get everything in writing: the full price, the materials as well as estimated time frame of how long it will take.

Remember: Choose your contractor carefully. If it sounds too good to be true…

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/got-roof-damage-how-to-tell-what-to-do-next-winter-storm-roofing-company-insurance-process-get-quotes-dont-pay-in-cash-or-up-front-in-full/83

Prepping for ‘COLD weather’

Wear extra layers of clothing when going outside. Don’t forget your hat and gloves.

Vehicle: Make certain your tires are properly inflated.

If your car battery is close to 3 years old, have it checked, even replaced.

Home: Keep portable heaters at least 3 feet away from furniture and drapes.

Pets: Good rule of thumb: “If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them”.

http://emergency.cdc.gov/disasters/winter/beforestorm/supplylists.asp

http://exchange.aaa.com/safety/roadway-safety/winter-driving-tips/