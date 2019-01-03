Thursday News, January 03, 2019 

Wait for it. Back to sunshine for the first weekend of 2019…Highs near 60

Back-to-School for students with Winston-Salem / Forsyth County Schools and Guilford County schools today. *Starting today, ALL Guilford County Schools adding five minutes to make up for lost instructional time. (Remember the DEC snow) https://www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx

*Thomasville City Schools has added 15 minutes to their school day through January 31 to make up the required hours.

*Saturday is a snow make-up day for students in Davidson County and Thomasville City.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20181219/davidson-county-schools-announces-makeup-days

All over the world, people say they make friends by “breaking bread together.” Social science research explores why sitting down to eat together makes people feel closer. ‘Food really connects people. People just feel closer to people who are eating the same food as they do. And then trust, cooperation, these are just consequences of feeling close to someone.’ -Ayelet Fishbach, University of Chicago

*How about more ‘breaking bread together’ and less negative bashing on Social Media!’

https://www.npr.org/2017/02/02/512998465/why-eating-the-same-food-increases-peoples-trust-and-cooperation

Fox 8 is currently ‘missing’ from Spectrum cable as of Wednesday evening due to a contract. Retransmission consent agreements expire every few years, and broadcast groups regularly negotiate with TV providers over new terms.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/fox-blacked-out-on-spectrum-cable-amid-contract-dispute/article_f7aed485-81ce-5e70-9dd2-ca622bf1bdcf.html

Triad man wins big on ‘Deal or No Deal’. Robert Evans, a preschool speech pathologist and local actor who lives in Clemmons, won $185,000 dollars on last night’s episode of “Deal or No Deal” on CNBC. Talking with host Howie Mandel, Evans explained that he hoped to win enough money to change his life, get out of debt, and make a huge donation to the Humane Society, since he loves animals.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/clemmons-man-wins-big-on-deal-or-no-deal/article_58027cd1-38d8-5a06-8692-741d7c396103.html

Notable Celebrity ‘Passings’ on Wednesday…

“Mean” Gene Okerlund, famous WWE announcer was 76. Bob Einstein, best know as Super Dave Osborne and Curb Your Enthusiasmactor died after a battle with cancer. He was 76. Daryl Dragon, best known as the Captain from the group “Captain and Tennille”, passed away of renal failure. The Captain was 76, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Dragon and his then wife Toni Tennille had 5 albums certified gold or platinum in the 70s including “Love Will Keep Us Together” and “Muskrat Love.”

https://myfox8.com/2019/01/02/daryl-dragon-captain-of-the-captain-and-tennille-dies-at-76/

https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/pictures/celebrity-deaths-of-2019-stars-weve-lost/gene-okerlund/

Snooze to lose? Afternoon naps may be the ‘key’ to shedding unwanted weight.

Also, a new study suggesting that WHEN you eat and sleep makes all the difference. https://www.citizen-times.com/videos/news/health/2018/11/08/afternoon-naps-may-key-shedding-unwanted-weight-study-says/

Turns out airline food doesn’t have to stay on the plane: Business-class meals can now be made at home with the new United Airlines’ Polaris cookbook. According to United, the $29.99 cookbook features over 40 recipes from United’s executive chefs and chefs from The Trotter Project. Other airlines have also ventured into cookbooks in the past including Southwest Airlines (2006) and Delta (1987). https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/news/2018/12/31/united-airlines-cookbook/2455622002/

Recycle that old LIVE Christmas Tree

Residents in the Winston-Salem city limits can put their Christmas trees out at the curb for pick-up during the regular city brush collection. Bear in mind that it may take several weeks for the city to collect all the trees.

Drop off locations through Jan. 31 for free recycling:

Crawford Park, 4226 Oak Ridge Drive.

Hanes Hosiery Recreation Center, 501 Reynolds Blvd.

Hanes Park (tennis court parking lot), 625 West End Blvd.

Little Creek Recreation Center, 610 Foxcroft Drive.

Old Town Recreation Center (tennis court parking lot), 4550 Shattalon Drive.

Parkland Park (tennis courts), 1660 Brewer Road.

Polo Park (swimming pool parking lot), 1850 Polo Road.

Salem Lake (at the gate), 1001 Salem Lake Road.

Sprague Street Recreation Center, 1350 E. Sprague St.

Winston Lake Park, 3535 Winston Lake Road.

In all cases, lights, decorations, stands and nails must be removed from trees before they will be taken. The city will put the Christmas trees to good use as mulch for its parks and roadsides, according to Keith Finch, the head of vegetation management for the city.

In Davie County, you can take your tree — with all ornaments and stands removed — to the landfill at 360 Dalton Road, which has a standard $10 fee for a truck or carload.

Bermuda Run: Christmas trees should be put out at the side of the road for pickup this coming Monday. https://www.journalnow.com/news/ask_sam/ask-sam-what-to-do-with-your-live-christmas-tree/article_dad06f60-d74f-52be-9e2e-d2764daa0c6f.html

Natural alternatives to reuse that ‘real’ tree (SOURCE: the N.C. Cooperative Extension)

Place the Christmas tree in your back yard or garden and redecorate it for birds.

-The tree will provide shelter as well as serve a bird feeder if decorated properly.

-Trees properly weighted down in a pond “make an excellent refuge for fish.”

-Use as homemade mulch in your gardens

-Christmas tree mulch may also be used for animal bedding.

-Christmas trees can also be recycled and used for woodworking and other crafts.

Read more at: lee.ces.ncsu.edu/2015/01/christmas-tree-disposal-4/