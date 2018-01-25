Search
Thursday News, JAN 25, 2018

Thursday News, JAN 25, 2018

Verne Hill Jan 25, 2018

Thanks to author Debbie Barr for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show to share about her latest book “Grace for the Unexpected Journey” –  A 60-Day Devotional for Alzheimer’s and Other Dementia Caregivers.   Read more: https://goo.gl/MXjWd4

 

WS/FC schools “Career Center” Open House

Happening TODAY (Jan 25) from 6pm to 8pm

Bring your family. Bring your friends.  (336) 727-8181  https://goo.gl/jviydu

Career Center is located at 910 Highland Court Winston-Salem, NC 27101

For almost 40 years, Career Center has served as an extension of the regular high school programs. Students may take Advanced Placement, Career Technical, Regular Curriculum and some specialty courses here.  Career Center offers a challenging academic environment and unique learning opportunities.

 

Seasonal Jobs:  Lowe’s Home Improvement is hiring over 4,000 seasonal workers in North Carolina. And more than 750 of those positions are in the Triad.

Part and full-time postions being filled include cashiers, lawn and garden associates, stockers, assemblers of outdoor products and loaders.

*A job fair will be held March 1 at Lowe’s in South Charlotte (on Ballantyne Commons Parkway).  For information, visit jobs.lowes.comhttps://goo.gl/Dgz9rK

 

A unique full moon is coming next week (Jan. 31).

The “Super Blue Blood Moon” is special for three reasons according to NASA

*It’s the third in a series of “super moons” (that’s when the Moon is closer to Earth in its orbit and is brighter than usual.

*It’s called a ‘Blue Moon’ because it’s the second full moon of the month.

*Finally, the super blue moon will pass through Earth’s shadow giving it a total lunar eclipse in some areas.  While the Moon is in the Earth’s shadow, it will take on a reddish tint, known as a blood moon.

NOTE: In the Eastern time zone, the eclipse will begin around 5:51am, as the moon is about to set in the western sky.     https://goo.gl/HtMMqt

 

Millennials are pushing back against the stereotype that their money management skills are lacking. According to a new Bank of America survey, millennials – or Americans between the ages of 23 and 37  – appear to be getting their financial lives in order and taking money matters more seriously…

*16% of Millennials now have savings of $100,000 or more. https://goo.gl/YQ2Q5E

*Nearly half (47%) have $15,000 stashed away.

*More importantly, over half (54%) of Millennials say they have a budget, with nearly three out of four (73%) saying they stick to the budget each month.

 

Rumor has it: The President of Planned Parenthood – Cecile Richards – is preparing to step down from her position, a job she’s held for more than 10 years.

*Pro Life advocate Abby Johnson commented that Richards “…leaves a trail of misery in her wake – over 2.5 million babies aborted on her watch, a decrease of 51% in breast cancer screenings, a grand total of zero mammograms…

 

 

 and a drop of 65% in pap smears…” Abby Johnson heads up the group And Then There Were None, which seeks to get abortion workers, nurses and doctors to leave the abortion industry.    https://goo.gl/cfg7EC

 

Reminder: Temporary visitor restrictions are now in place at area hospitals – for children 12 and under – through the remainder of the flu season.

-Flu season unfortunately is ‘peaking’ in North Carolina…

-Bottom line: If you are sick, you should stay home!

 

 

 

 

‘We Will Not Allow People of Faith to Be Targeted, Bullied or Silenced’

There’s been a big break for those who have any connection with health care who might have faced troubles because of moral or religious objections they had against something they were asked to do.  Healthcare professionals have a big, powerful friend in the new Conscience and Religious Freedom Division set up by the Trump administration through the federal government’s Health and Human Services (HHS).    CBN News:  https://goo.gl/8NyZRF

Those involved one way or another with the health care field who feel they’ve faced discrimination can reach out to this new Conscience and Religious Freedom Division at www.hhs.gov/ocr/complaints 

Verne Hill

