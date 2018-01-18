Thursday News, JAN 18, 2018

Travel Advisory: Hazardous road conditions remain especially on secondary roads across the Triad.

Good News: The sunshine should help melt away ice and snow.

Bad News: Whatever melts today will re-freeze overnight…

(Blacksburg, Virginia) Montgomery County students + parents woke up Wednesday morning to a phone call calling off school for snow. But, for the first time: The district’s online ‘snow day post’ had a sponsor – the locally owned and operated Domino’s Pizza franchise. *Montgomery County has never had a snow-day sponsor before but the idea was appealing to the cash strapped school district. For sponsorship rights to the school district’s social media posts, the local Domino’s franchise donated $600 dollars to the county’s Educational Foundation. And promote the school district’s programs on fliers that come on pizza boxes (in-kind advertising valued at about $1,800). https://goo.gl/rES2zM

America’s favorite grocery stores: Publix and New York grocer Wegmans share the top honor as customer favorites based on consumer ratings including cleanliness and value. Source: Market Force Information

York, SC: One of the South Carolina officers shot during an ‘ambush’ while responding to a domestic dispute earlier in the week has died, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Detective Mike Doty (DOUGH – tee) was a 12-year veteran of the force. The other three officers (Brown, Clinton and Cummings) remain in the hospital. https://goo.gl/JEKTq1

Where’s Brad? Brad Jones with Fox 8 / WGHP is mending after he slipped on ice last month. Jones broke his shoulder in three places and is on leave while he recuperates. “I’m still several weeks away from being able to return to work,” he said in an update on his Facebook page earlier this week.

Workers began demolishing the former STEAM Academy building on Liberty Street in downtown Winston-Salem on Tuesday, a job that’s clearing the way for a new bridge that will one day take traffic on Liberty Street over Business 40. https://goo.gl/x4bXr2

Reminder: Temporary visitor restrictions are now in place at area hospitals – for children 12 and under – through the remainder of the flu season.

-Flu season unfortunately is ‘peaking’ in North Carolina…

-Bottom line: If you are sick, you should stay home!

President Trump will address the annual March for Life Rally in Washington, D.C. on Friday via satellite – the first sitting US president to do so in the event’s 45-year history. The President will speak (live via satellite) from the White House Rose Garden. The March for Life draws hundreds of thousands of people every year on or near (January 22) the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion on demand. More than 100,000 Americans are expected to travel from across the country to Washington, D.C. for this year’s March for Life. This year’s theme: “Love Saves Lives.” https://goo.gl/kwY8Cb

Speakers include…

House Speaker Paul Ryan

Pam Tebow (mother former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow)

*Pre-rally music by Plumb (11:30am)

The pro-life group Operation Rescue recently named President Donald Trump as their 2017 “pro-life person of the year.” The Malachi Award is given by Operation Rescue every year to recognize individuals who sacrificially work to advance the cause of protecting the pre-born.

*Since taking office, Trump has reinstated the Mexico City Policy, which prevents U.S. foreign aid from going to organizations that promote abortion abroad. Appointed conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court, and actively supported defunding Planned Parenthood. Appointed a number of strong pro-life advocates to key Administration positions, and ended Obama’s HHS contraception and abortion pill mandate requiring employers to violate their consciences. https://goo.gl/AfbLfg

In a matter of five minutes, NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. went from helping others to needing help himself during the latest snowstorm.

Earnhardt used a winch attached to his truck to help a car out of a ditch Wednesday afternoon. Minutes later, Jr himself slid off the road bumping into a pine tree. The incident happened in Mooresville near his race team shop.

No one was injured and there was minor damage to Jr’s truck.

On fan tweeted in jest, “Jr. did you attempt to turn right? Gets ya every time.”

‘New California’ wants to be 51st state?

One group – The New California movement – is wanting to divide California into two separate states, one made up of coastal counties and the other comprising rural counties. “After years of over taxation, regulation, and mono-party politics the State of California and many of its 58 Counties have become ungovernable…” The New California movement issued a “Declaration of Independence,” dated Jan. 15, 2018, that uses similar language to the U.S. Declaration of Independence. Bottom Line: Separate statehood is a longshot, but at least the conservation to improve California has started.

