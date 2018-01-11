Thursday News, JAN 11, 2018

Recovering: House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who was seriously wounded during a shooting at a ballfield in Virginia last June, is recuperating after follow-up surgery on Wednesday. The planned surgery is a “continued part of my recovery.” Fox News

Praying for Leo: Luke (with For King and Country) is asking for your continued prayer for his baby boy who just received reconstructive surgery on his skull on Wednesday. Luke and his wife, Courtney, discovered that little Leo needed skull surgery after he was admitted to the hospital earlier in the week.

“Our sweet Leo is out of surgery & all went better than expected. We should have a week or so in the hospital depending on his healing. We are very thankful for all of your prayers & continue lifting him up as he heals.”

‘Share the Health’ Health Fair

Free screenings and other health-related services will be available this Saturday (Jan. 13) at the 18th annual Share the Health Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Downtown Health Plaza on N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Winston-Salem. Sponsored by Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Wake Forest School of Medicine. *A variety of screenings will be available: blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol, vision and glaucoma and mental health. The fair is open to all adults regardless of age, insurance coverage, income level and/or immigration status. Child care will be provided. info@sharethehealthfair.org.

In a rush to buy Michael Wolff’s book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, buyers have mistakenly purchased Randall Hansen’s book of a similar name, Fire and Fury: The Allied Bombing of Germany, 1942-1945.

Hansen, who lives in Canada, says supplies of his 2009 WWII book have now sold out. President Trump used the phrase “fire and fury” when he threatened North Korea last year. Hansen believes that his “Fire And Fury” book is still relevant. He notes that “My book is about what ‘fire and fury’ actually looks like on the ground — and if people read my book and realized what war actually is (horrible), that could have a positive effect. https://goo.gl/z68XuU

Update from the Consumer Electronics Show in Vegas…

Thousands of people attending the world’s biggest consumer technology show were left in the dark after a 2 hour power outage inside the vast Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday. The winners: Battery powered gadgets! The losers: The folks who had their mobile devices inside LOCKED charging stations… *Officials blamed outage to condensation from abnormal heavy rainfall in Las Vegas on Monday and Tuesday. https://goo.gl/DXRL5Z

‘Digitization Class’ Learn how to digitize various media, including scanning documents, converting audio cassettes to CD, and digitizing slides at the Lewisville Branch Library this afternoon (JAN 11) at 3pm. 336-703-2940 https://goo.gl/g2RNqP

Your old Polly Pocket toys could be worth hundreds of dollars…

Remember the Polly Pocket craze in the ‘90s? The dolls were tiny (less than an inch high), so they were the perfect size for little hands to hold. While they may be miniature, those toys can now fetch big bucks online. Not every old Polly Pocket toy is valuable, but certain sets can sell for hundreds of dollars on eBay and other sites. Read more…

During the recent unusual stretch of COLD weather in the Triad, the Lowder family of Clemmons was wondering if the Triad has seen a cold snap this long before. So, they checked their own personal information source…

an old family Bible.

“The only thing written in their family Bible besides, births, deaths and marriages is a winter weather entry by Jonathan Lowder (the great-grandfather of Tommy Lowder) 100 years ago (during the harsh winter of 1917).

*100 years ago: Jonathan Lowder, a Forsyth County farmer, wrote…

“from December 1917 to January 1918 the temperature was below zero.

The ground was covered by several snows.”

Tommy Lowder (the great grandson) reflected… “I’ve heard stories about the family going to the river and sawing ice out and bringing it to the ice house at the home place and covering it with sawdust. And the ice would last throughout the summer.” And yes…the Lowders have added our recent cold spell to the family Bible. Fox 8 News: https://goo.gl/nzRyQk

Hundreds are still trapped without water or electricity after massive mudslides caused by heavy rains and flash floods devastated an area near Santa Barbara, California. The death toll early Thursday has risen to 17, and another 17 still missing around the town of Montecito, surrounded by more than a foot of mud. Read more CBN News: https://goo.gl/2XMk8e

The Ethiopian Parliament voting to ban all foreign adoptions, months after suspending them, amid fears that the adopted children will suffer abuse and neglect overseas. The US State Department has repeatedly spoken to the Ethiopian government to try to move pending cases forward. *Ethiopia ranked sixth for international adoptions in 2016 behind China, Ukraine, South Korea, Bulgaria and India. NPR https://goo.gl/tDLht9

Country music icon Dolly Parton announcing that “Dixie” will be dropped from the popular dinner show ‘Dixie Stampede’. From now on, the attraction will simply be known as Dolly Parton’s Stampede – “to remove any confusion or concerns about the content of the dinner show. The Stampede is a very patriotic, spectacular, horse show with 32 beautiful horses as the stars.” https://goo.gl/GttYK6