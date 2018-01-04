Thursday News, JAN 04, 2018

WIND CHILL ADVISORY for the Triad overnight into Friday morning. A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create dangerously LOW wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur quickly.

Reminder: Dress warmly in layers, don’t forget your hat and gloves

ALERT: Travel Advisory for the eastern half of North Carolina. Travel conditions are extremely hazardous across most of central North Carolina. Travel should be limited Down East over the next several days!

Airlines have canceled hundreds of flights as a powerful winter storm climbs up the East Coast.

RECALL: T. Marzetti is voluntarily recalling all “Best By” dates of 23 different types of frozen biscuits after finding that they may be contaminated with Listeria.

The affected biscuit products were distributed in 12 states including North Carolina. If cooked, listeria risk may be reduced, but not eliminated.

Customers can also return the product for a full refund. LA Times: https://goo.gl/remo3Z

Two young girls from Texas have been found safe, and the man accused of abducting them has been caught without incident.

TECH: Security researchers at Google say they’ve discovered serious security flaws affecting computer processors built by Intel and other chipmakers.

The problem: The flaw could allow cyber crooks to gather passwords and other sensitive data from a system’s memory. ‘Fixes’ will be available soon…

The bug affects everything from PCs to phones. https://goo.gl/cmcv4s

SUVs are rapidly replacing cars as the vehicle of choice in the US.

Car sales have been steadily declining since 2012, and are expected to hit a record low this year. www.edmunds.com

The main reason for the shift to SUVs: Lower gas prices.

Also SUVs have marketing appeal to two big buying groups:

Millennials who want extra space for expanding families and Baby Boomers who want ‘taller’ vehicles to slide into. AP

Restrictions on planes, not uncommon like Peanut Free. What about rodent free?

Passengers were boarding an Alaska Airlines flight from Oakland to Portland, Oregon on Tuesday when a RAT jumped from the jet way onto the plane.

Passengers already on board were told to get back off the plane…and the plane was taken out of service. Most of the 110 passengers were re-booked on a later flight to Portland. Alaska Airlines says it will resume using the plane when a professional exterminator certifies it is rodent-free.

*My question: How did the RAT get through TSA so fast? J https://goo.gl/YkXKGZ

ACC Basketball last night: Wake Forest over Syracuse

UNC falling to FSU… Notre Dame clobbered NC State