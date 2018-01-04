Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Thursday News, JAN 04, 2018

Thursday News, JAN 04, 2018

Verne HillJan 04, 2018Comments Off on Thursday News, JAN 04, 2018

Like

WIND CHILL ADVISORY for the Triad overnight into Friday morning.   A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create dangerously LOW wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur quickly.

Reminder: Dress warmly in layers, don’t forget your hat and gloves

 

ALERT: Travel Advisory for the eastern half of North Carolina.  Travel conditions are extremely hazardous across most of central North Carolina. Travel should be limited Down East over the next several days!

 

Airlines have canceled hundreds of flights as a powerful winter storm climbs up the East Coast.

 

RECALL:  T. Marzetti is voluntarily recalling all “Best By” dates of 23 different types of frozen biscuits after finding that they may be contaminated with Listeria.

The affected biscuit products were distributed in 12 states including North Carolina.  If cooked, listeria risk may be reduced, but not eliminated.

Customers can also return the product for a full refund.  LA Times: https://goo.gl/remo3Z

 

Two young girls from Texas have been found safe, and the man accused of abducting them has been caught without incident.

 

TECH: Security researchers at Google say they’ve discovered serious security flaws affecting computer processors built by Intel and other chipmakers.

The problem: The flaw could allow cyber crooks to gather passwords and other sensitive data from a system’s memory. ‘Fixes’ will be available soon…

The bug affects everything from PCs to phones.      https://goo.gl/cmcv4s

 

SUVs are rapidly replacing cars as the vehicle of choice in the US.

Car sales have been steadily declining since 2012, and are expected to hit a record low this year.  www.edmunds.com

The main reason for the shift to SUVs:  Lower gas prices.

Also SUVs have marketing appeal to two big buying groups:

Millennials who want extra space for expanding families and Baby Boomers who want ‘taller’ vehicles to slide into.  AP

 

Restrictions on planes, not uncommon like Peanut Free. What about rodent free?

Passengers were boarding an Alaska Airlines flight from Oakland to Portland, Oregon on Tuesday when a RAT jumped from the jet way onto the plane.

Passengers already on board were told to get back off the plane…and the plane was taken out of service. Most of the 110 passengers were re-booked on a later flight to Portland.  Alaska Airlines says it will resume using the plane when a professional exterminator certifies it is rodent-free.

*My question: How did the RAT get through TSA so fast?  J  https://goo.gl/YkXKGZ

 

ACC Basketball last night:   Wake Forest over Syracuse

UNC falling to FSU…     Notre Dame clobbered NC State

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostSUVs are rapidly replacing cars as the vehicle of choice in the US
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Be Inspired: Hoda Kotb endured 27 rejections in 10 days before landing her first news job

Verne HillJan 04, 2018

SUVs are rapidly replacing cars as the vehicle of choice in the US

Verne HillJan 04, 2018

Gaines: Party of SEVEN?

Verne HillJan 03, 2018

Community Events

Jan
4
Thu
3:00 pm Blood Drive @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Blood Drive @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jan 4 @ 3:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Sponsored by the Northwest North Carolina Chapter of the American Red Cross To schedule an appointment: 800.733.2767
Jan
5
Fri
6:30 pm Young Life Movie Night: “The Pol... @ Robinhood Road Family YMCA (Winston-Salem)
Young Life Movie Night: “The Pol... @ Robinhood Road Family YMCA (Winston-Salem)
Jan 5 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Young Life “Capernaum” is a ministry to young people with special needs & disabilities, ages 14-22. The vision is to help them develop and build meaningful relationships in a fun and safe environment. It’s Free / [...]
Jan
6
Sat
9:00 am REFIT: Dance Class @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
REFIT: Dance Class @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Jan 6 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Refit is a FREE fitness class designed for women and men of all ages & fitness levels and is held every Saturday morning! 336.595.8101
10:00 am REFIT: Dance Class @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
REFIT: Dance Class @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jan 6 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
REFIT® combines several elements of fitness into one power-packed hour. While the focus is structured around CardioDance movements, toning and flexibility, strength training and stretching are also incorporated into the REFIT workout. The workout formula[...]
6:00 pm “Stand Up For Jesus:” Men’s Conf... @ Old Town Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
“Stand Up For Jesus:” Men’s Conf... @ Old Town Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 6 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Guest Speaker: LT. Clebe McClary, USMC (Retired) – decorated Vietnam War Veteran and nationally renowned Christian speaker. Donations accepted, but not required (dinner included) 336.924.1552
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes