Thursday News Headlines, June 29, 2017

The Trump administration’s limited travel ban from six Middle Eastern countries will go into effect this evening (8pm eastern). Individuals seeking visas to travel to the US from six restricted countries will have to prove a “bona fide relationship” to someone in the U.S. -On Monday, the Supreme Court said it would allow parts of the President’s travel ban to go into effect Thursday and that it will hear arguments in the case in October. The executive order, which was signed by Trump in March, had been blocked by lower courts. https://goo.gl/RfESf9

Major victory for religious liberty: The Fourth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has rejected an appeal of the lawsuit challenging Senate Bill 2, otherwise known as the “Magistrates Bill.” This 2015 law allows magistrates and registers of deeds employees to recuse themselves from performing duties related to marriages (same sex couples) due to a sincerely held religious belief. https://goo.gl/62D6dJ

An Appeals Court has ruled against a Michigan man who THOUGHT he was getting a sizeable severance package. Francois El-Hayek was laid off from Trico Products in suburban Detroit back in 2014 after 28 years of service.

He was told that he would receive about $81,000 dollars a week for 34 weeks. Do the math: around $2.7 million dollar severance package. BUT, not so fast…

Trico says the document should have read $81,000 total. And the court ruled in favor of the company… https://goo.gl/8J3N6E

Nathan Johnson. Nathan plays guitar in Josh Wilson’s band.

Nathan’s wife Meg passed away earlier in the week hours after giving birth to their daughter. GO Fund Me info https://www.gofundme.com/weareteamjohnson

The creator of Paddington bear – Michael Bond- has passed away after a short illness. Bond was 91. ‘Paddington Bear’ first appeared in 1958.

The books have sold some 35 million copies worldwide and have been translated into 40 languages. *Bond said he based the character on a teddy bear that he bought for his wife as a stocking stuffer, and named him after the station he used for daily commutes. https://goo.gl/Y1tJcU

Travel Smart / Stay Safe over the extended 4th of July Holiday NC DOT will stop most road construction along major interstates and highways statewide Friday morning (June 30), until midnight, Wednesday (July 5)

Here are some safe travel tips:

Travel at non-peak hours when possible

Stay alert. Be patient and obey the posted speed limit;

Don’t drive drowsy.

Travel at times when you are normally awake, and take frequent breaks

Avoid distracted driving.

Reminder: The annual “Booze It & Lose It: Operation Firecracker” campaign runs from this weekend through July 9. Law enforcement will be out in force

to keep responsible, law abiding citizens – safe. https://goo.gl/sTSCdc

(Noon) ALERT: An internet network outage has forced +30 driver license and license plate agency offices to suspend services from the Triad to Charlotte. Crews are working to repair a cut to a major fiber optic cable.

BTW: Many DMV services, such as license renewal, registration renewal and address changes, can be accessed online through the official DMV website at www.ncdot.gov/dmv Click “Online Services” for more information.

INFO: https://apps.ncdot.gov/newsreleases/details.aspx?r=14019

The iPhone is 10 years old today (June 29, 2007)

“The iPod, mobile phone and internet connector…all in one device”

-Steve Jobs at the iPhone launch

Apple’s first iPhone: While it wasn’t the first smartphone, it leapfrogged far beyond the competition and launched the mobile revolution.

*More than 1 billion iPhones have been sold worldwide. https://goo.gl/c8TePy