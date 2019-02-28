Thursday News, February 28, 2019

‘Early Bird Registration’ for the annual NCHE Homeschool convention in Winston-Salem continues through Feb 28. Conference dates: May 30-June 1, 2019 https://www.nche.com/thrive/registration/

“Sometimes you have to walk away…” President Trump talking to reporters after denuclearization talks with North Korea abruptly stopped. Kim Jong Un insisted on having all US sanctions removed. The President said no. Fox News

Update: A man that was airlifted after a single car crash on I-85 before the South Davidson County Rest Area Tuesday afternoon has died. The driver – Steven Disher of Thomasville – was 55 years old. https://myfox8.com/2019/02/27/man-dies-after-crash-on-i-85-south-in-davidson-county/

Witnesses telling police that a truck came flying out of the Food Lion parking lot and hit at least 5 vehicles in the parking lot of Texas Roadhouse in High Point last night.

Praise: No injuries were reported. No word on charges.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/truck-slams-into-at-least-cars-in-texas-roadhouse-parking/article_

Guilford County Schools need bus drivers. Interested? Check out the News Blog

http://www1.gcsnc.com/HR/busdrivers.htm

https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/license-id/driver-licenses/school-bus/Pages/default.aspx

Reasons behind bus driver shortage in the Piedmont Triad

A new Burlington (Coat Factory) is going into the former Toys R Us location off Silas Creek in Winston-Salem. Burlington has two stores already in the Triad…

one at North Point Blvd. in northern Winston-Salem and the other is on High Point Road in Greensboro. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/burlington-store-to-replace-former-toys-r-us-in-winston/article_166cfd40-666b-5212-b249-0e8823bcb40b.html

The Greensboro Police Department graduating one of its largest classes in history today. 40 cadets will graduate from the GPD police academy – the largest class since 2012. Right now, GPD is looking to hire for its police academy starting in September. For more info on the News Blog (this website).

One of the largest Greensboro Police Academy classes to graduate on Thursday

Call it R2-D2 without the attitude? FedEx is ready to ‘test’ its stair-climbing delivery robot in Memphis, Tennessee, and two other cities as early as this summer.

*OK, Imagine a box-shaped bot that can roll out of a neighborhood pharmacy and drop off prescription medicine at a nearby house. Literally, it’s a 4-foot tall battery-powered bot that travels at 10 miles an hour, has a range of eight miles and can navigate streets, potholes, dodge pedestrians and even take the steps up to a home’s front door. Seriously: Six major retailers, including Walmart, Target, Walgreens and Lowe’s, have signed on to try out the FedEx delivery robot.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/stair-climbing-robot-is-hitting-streets-in-fedex-delivery-test/article_3a2a87ec-ef75-5340-a056-ee05c32e369b.html

Sully H.W. Bush – the former service dog of the late President George H.W. Bush has a new ‘job’ – at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington, DC. During a ceremony earlier in the week, the yellow Labrador was appointed to the rank of ‘hospital corpsman second class’, then was outfitted with a new “military uniform” — a vest representing the medical center’s dog team. *You may remember that iconic pic of Sully resting near President Bush’s casket at the US Capitol last year. The service dog, named after Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger was trained by America’s VetDogs — a non-profit organization that trains service dogs for disabled military veterans and first responders — to be a service dog, therapy dog and guide dog. Sully is capable of doing a number of tasks, from answering phones to turning lights on and off. https://myfox8.com/2019/02/27/george-h-w-bushs-former-service-dog-sully-has-a-new-job-with-the-us-navy/