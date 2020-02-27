Thursday News, February 27, 2020

Today is Collegiate Day of Prayer: The last Thursday of every February — a day of united, urgent & unrelenting prayer for spiritual awakening on every college campus around the nation. Christian groups on thousands of college campuses will be praying. Will you?? https://collegiatedayofprayer.org/

Election 2020: Early-voting continues through this Saturday (Feb 29)

(8am – 7:30pm weekdays plus this Saturday 8am – 3pm)

** Primary Election Day is next Tuesday, March 3 (Super Tuesday)

View Sample Ballots, Election Day Polling Place, Voter Details on the News Blog

CDC: Simple things you can do to help keep you and others healthy

Advice for avoiding coronavirus and other respiratory diseases…

*Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds,

especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose,

coughing, or sneezing.

*Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

*Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

*Stay home when you are sick.

*Regularly and thoroughly clean surfaces, such as counter tops and doorknobs, with a disinfectant.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/share-facts-stop-fear.html

As face masks fly off the shelves amid rising fears over the coronavirus, the federal CDC just issued a guide about which types of (men’s) beards and mustaches will make those masks less effective, and which will be OK.

Full beards are out, as are any kinds of stubble. Bottom line: Most beards, and a few mustaches, prevent the mask from making a complete seal against the skin.

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/cdc-issues-beard-and-mustache-guide-for-coronavirus-pandemic-2020-02-26/print

A two-year project will begin this spring to convert all or parts of four major downtown streets to two-way traffic in Winston-Salem. The affected streets are First, Second, Liberty and Main.

Work will start on First and Second streets this spring and summer and next year will move to Liberty and Main streets, according to the city of Winston-Salem.

The city has a series of information sessions starting Thursday and running through March 12. During the drop-in events, people can look at maps, learn more about the plans and talk to city transportation officials.

Want to go?

Here are locations and times for the four information sessions…

*Thursday, 5;30 to 7:30 p.m. in Lexington Ballroom at Kimpton Cardinal Hotel, 401 N. Main St.

*Wednesday, March 4, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Flow Club at BB&T Ballpark, 951 Ballpark Way.

*Tuesday, March 10, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in third floor conference room of Stuart Municipal Building, 100 E. First St.

*Thursday, March 12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at same location in Stuart building.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/downtown-streets-will-go-from-one-way-to-two-way/

Homemade soup for you…

(FRI) The J. Smith Young YMCA will hold its annual fundraiser, Bowls of Love, this Friday evening (Feb 28) from 5 to 7:30pm at the ‘Y Events Center’ in Lexington.

Tickets are $20 and include a handmade ceramic bowl made by local potters, homemade soup, salad and desserts. -The Lexington Dispatch

Moji Coffee is opening a second location in downtown Winston-Salem,

at Forsyth County Central Library…this Saturday Leap Day.

The American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society have teamed up to encourage people to “Give Blood to Give Time.”

**All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for cancer patients.

Individuals who are 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health are eligible to donate blood.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20200211/cancer-patients-use-more-blood-than-those-fighting-any-other-disease

Find a blood drive near me: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

Severe Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina, March 1-7, 2020

NOTE: Statewide Tornado Drill scheduled for Wednesday, March 4 at 9:30 AM

https://www.weather.gov/rah/2020ncswpw

Pro-Life Victory: A US appeals court has upheld Trump administration rules that prevent taxpayer money from being used for abortions.

The rules forbid clinics that receive federal funds through the Title X program from making abortion referrals and from sharing space with abortion providers. In other words, the Title X money is only supposed to used for health care needs, not to promote abortion. In a 7-4 ruling, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed arguments that the rule forces doctors to violate medical morals by withholding information from patients, Court News reports.

Title X funds are designed to help pay for family planning, cancer screenings, testing for sexually transmitted diseases, and other services, particularly for low-income patients. The “Protect Life” rule forbids grant recipients from using the funds to “perform, promote, refer to, or support abortion as a method of family planning.”

Pro-life advocates are commending President Donald Trump for keeping his campaign promise to defund Planned Parenthood.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/february/big-loss-for-planned-parenthood-court-upholds-trump-admins-protect-life-rules

Need FREE Tax Preparation assistance?

Several organizations are available. Check out the News Blog for details…

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-when-does-aarp-tax-assistance-start/