Thursday News, February 25, 2021

(Sunset tonight) Senior Services of Davidson County is hosting a special drive thru ‘Luminary Remembrance event’ happening this evening at sunset.

*The FREE event will honor the memory of older adults in Davidson County that have lost their lives due to COVID-19. Location: The Davidson County Government West Campus (555 West Center Street Extension in Lexington). https://www.co.davidson.nc.us/337/Senior-Services

or call (336) 242-2290.

Senior Services of Davidson County https://www.facebook.com/DCseniorservices/?ref=hl

UPDATE: The state’s Modified Stay-At-Home Order will end at 5pm this Friday. This new executive order from Governor Cooper will remain in place until March 26. Check out the News Blog and our Facebook page for FAQ about the latest ease of (some) of the coronavirus restrictions. FAQ: https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/Executive-Order-No.-195-FAQ.pdf

NOTE: The ease of restrictions comes as North Carolina’s four key COVID-19 metrics are trending downward or stabilizing. That’s ‘good news’. Still essential: Keep wearing a mask, waiting 6 feet apart, and washing your hands. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/governor-roy-cooper-gives-covid-update-wednesday-and-could-announce-easing-restrictions/

*Flags will remain at half-staff at all federal buildings through Friday to remember those who have been lost to Covid. As of Monday, Covid-19 has now claimed more than 500,000 American lives, according to the Johns Hopkins University dashboard.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2021/02/22/biden-honors-500-000-americans-whove-died-covid/4540914001/

Ladies, listen up: Health experts are stressing the importance of an annual mammogram, even during a pandemic, but warning that undergoing the screening too close to receiving a COVID-19 vaccine could impact what comes up on that scan.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/health-experts-ask-women-to-consider-timing-between-covid-19-vaccines-and-routine-mammograms/35621802

New: Forsyth County identified its first case of the B.1.1.7 variant of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The Covid ‘variant’, which originated in the United Kingdom, has been found to be more contagious, though early research claims the variant has no impact on the severity of the disease or the COVID-19 vaccine’s effectiveness. WXII-12

Protect and Serve: Robby Rummage has been appointed as new Chief of Police for the city of Lexington. Rummage will begin his new role on March 1.

Police Chief Mark Sink is retiring.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/lexington-announces-robby-rummage-as-new-chief-of-police/83-f62153a3-eef1-4f54-b465-b2abcbf4c161

1 in 5: The number of Americans who eat at least one taco per day.

A TOP Data study showing that consumption of tacos has increased by 12.8% during the pandemic. While a surprising 23% of Americans don’t eat tacos at all.

7 area teams have advanced to the second round of the ‘state’ High School basketball playoffs set for TONIGHT (Feb 25).

Check out Thursday’s Second Round ‘game schedule’ on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

Winston-Salem Journal https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school-basketball-state-tournament-scoreboard-feb-23/

*Reminder: Several area High School football games have been moved to TONIGHT (FEB 25) because of the threat of RAIN on Friday.

(til 3pm) Kyle’s Coffee in Kernersville will be donating 50% of their sales TODAY to the family of Officer Sean Houle (like ‘FUEL’) the K-ville police officer critically injured while on a call last Sunday. Currently, Houle (like ‘FUEL’) is in the hospital and listed as being in critical condition. He has made some improvements, but still has a long recovery ahead of him. He has a wife (Ellie) and 2 sons.

Information on fundraisers and other opportunities to support Officer Houle and his family on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. #kpdstrong

https://www.facebook.com/Houle-Strong-110812377719985/?ref=page_internal

NC State Fair set for October 14-24.

NC Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler making that announcement on Wednesday.

BTW: The State Fairgrounds spent a half-million dollars of federal funds for COVID-19 relief to add air cleaning technology to several buildings. Livestock barn??? 😊

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/nc-state-fair-set-for-october/83-0c860716-9777-4fc5-98cf-5dbd99f16d01

The FDA has released an analysis of Johnson & Johnson’s one shot COVID-19 vaccine that appears to support its authorization for emergency use. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health

Small businesses -with fewer than 20 employees – can now apply for PPP loans, again. The Biden administration stressing that “self-employed workers and independent contractors will now also be eligible” for PPP loans, through the Paycheck Protection Program. More details on this 2 -week window on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/22/business/smallbusiness/paycheck-protection-program-small-business-biden.html

North Carolinians who get food stamps will now see an increase in their benefits.

The added benefits will be dispersed over several days for those who already have an EBT card or pandemic-EBT benefits. Recipients can find out the amount of their additional benefits by either going to www.ebtedge.com, download the ebtEDGE mobile app, or call (888) 622-7328 on the day recipients normally receive benefits.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/state-to-increase-food-stamp-benefits-and-p-ebt-benefits/

Have you check your tire pressure lately?

The recommended tire pressure is typically between 30 and 35 PSI.

You should check your tire pressure, as the temperature changes, or every 30 days.

https://www.hi-techcarcare.com/tire/winter-tire-pressure/