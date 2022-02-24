Thursday News, February 24, 2022

TREE pollen in the LOW range for TODAY (THURS).

Breaking: Russian forces have invaded Ukraine, overnight.

Explosions reported in multiple cities including the Ukrainian capital of Kiyv (KEE-eve).

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has triggered the greatest ‘security crisis’ on the European continent since the Cold War.

President Biden will address the nation at noon.

https://www.cnn.com/europe/live-news/ukraine-russia-news-02-24-22-intl/index.html

Ways to PRAY for the crisis in Ukraine

Give to help crisis response efforts in Ukraine. https://send.org/story/hh_pray_for_ukraine

How do you say the Ukrainian capital? Kiev or Kyiv. KEE-yev or KEE-eve (Same city)

‘Kiev’ (KEE-yev) is the English transliteration from the Russian,

‘Kyiv’ (KEE-eve) is the English transliteration from Ukrainian.

Emotional photo from CNN on Thursday morning: A small group of Ukrainians kneeling to pray in the town square of Kharkiv as Russian invasion begins.

“Whenever two or three come together in my name, I am there with you.”

Matthew 18:20

Election 2022

Candidate filings for the upcoming May 17th Primary in North Carolina have resumed starting today (Feb 24) through noon March 4.

On Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022, a North Carolina trial court issued an order approving the N.C. House, N.C. Senate, and N.C. congressional district maps linked below. The N.C. Supreme Court denied all appeals to the trial court order. Thus, the filings and primary can move forward…

One-stop early voting: April 28 – May 14, 2022 (3pm)

Primary Election Day – Tuesday, May 17, 2022

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/upcoming-election

To view the N.C. House map: see S.L. 2022-4 House Map (PDF)

To view the N.C. Senate map: see S.L. 2022-2 Senate Map (PDF)

To view the U.S. House map: see 2022 Interim Congressional Map (PDF) https://www.ncsbe.gov/results-data/voting-maps-redistricting#maps

“THRIVE” Homeschool Conference coming to Winston-Salem in May.

Early Bird Registration ends TODAY (Feb 24).

The 3-day conference happening May 26-28, 2022 in downtown Winston-Salem. Hosted by NCHE. https://www.nche.com/thrive/

Job Fair: Geensboro Coliseum Complex

Approximately 200 part-time positions are available for a variety of roles

3pm to 7pm TODAY (Feb. 24).

Location: The Terrace at the Greensboro Coliseum

https://www.greensborocoliseum.com/news/detail/coliseum-complex-job-fair-set-for-feb-24

Seasonal Jobs: Winston-Salem Dash

Job Fair (again) this afternoon (FEB 24) 4:30pm – 7:30pm

Flow Club at Truist Ballpark

Additional Job Fairs scheduled for March 5 (SAT) and March 10 (Thurs).

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has revoked the emergency powers he used to quell protests against COVID-19 mandates. In the US, the National Guard and law enforcement are preparing for potential disruptions as protesters make their way to Washington DC for their own demonstrations against virus restrictions. CBN News

Los Angeles County says it will lift its mask mandate for indoor public spaces beginning tomorrow. The new rule will allow customers to drop their masks if they present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. CBN News

RECALL: Abbott has issued a voluntary recall of *FOUR of its baby formula brands including Similac. These powder formulas can make your baby sick.

To verify, check the multi-digit number on the bottom of the formula container. Recalled formula will have the first two digits 22 through 37, contains K8, SH, or Z2 and have an expiration date of April 1, 2022, or after.

Visit www.similacrecall.com and type in the code on the bottom of the package.

*Similac, Alimentum, EleCare and EleCare Jr. powder formulas

College Hoops: The Deacs fall to Clemson last night. www.godeacs.com

The Winter Paralympics in Beijing coming up March 4-13, 2022, They will be streamed LIVE on NBC’s Peacock.

https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/how-watch-2022-paralympic-winter-games-nbc-and-peacock

Paris will host the next Summer games (July) 2024

Italy will host the next Winter Games in 2026 (in the cities of Milan-Cortina)

Los Angeles will host the Summer games in 2028

12th annual Art Show & Sale benefiting Meals-on-Wheels.

Preview available art online February 25 through March 4 at 7:30PM, when online offerings become available for purchase. Masked and vaccinated shoppers are invited to join us in person at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, March 5, 10:00AM – 3:00PM. Online shopping will continue through March 11 at 9:00PM.

For the first time the show will be a hybrid event, making it even easier to find the perfect piece of art! The show will feature artwork from the best known and sought-after artists in our area. Find one-of-a-kind art pieces from virtually every medium and aesthetic. Remember each one-of-a-kind piece sold will help provide hot, nutritious meals to seniors in our community.

Contact Shane Nixon at 336-721-0907 for more information.

https://www.seniorservicesinc.org/2022-art-show-sale/