Thursday News, February 21, 2019 

WINTER JAM / General Admission Special Offer!

Pay only $10* at the door when you bring a canned food donation! All food donations will be given to the local Rescue Mission! *Not valid on Jam Nation memberships https://www.premierproductions.com/tour/winter-jam-tour-spectacular-2019/greensboro-nc

A ‘split’ in the making? The United Methodist Church’s upcoming General Conference in St. Louis convenes Sunday for a high-stakes, three-day meeting likely to determine whether America’s second-largest Protestant denomination will ‘fracture’ due to divisions over same-sex marriage and the ordination of gay clergy.

Delegates are expected to consider several plans for the church’s future. Several Methodist leaders said they expect a wave of departures from the church regardless of the decision.

BTW: The United Methodist Church, which formed in 1968, trails only the Southern Baptist Convention among U.S. Protestant denominations.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/nation_world/same-sex-marriage-gay-clergy-could-split-united-methodist-church/article_abe1b8c5-01aa-5bb4-abb3-dd7b2b575e1e.html

Samsung has unveiled a highly anticipated smartphone with a foldable screen with a retail cost of almost $2,000? The Galaxy Fold releases on April 26.

Consumers willing to pay that hefty price will get a device that can unfold like a wallet.

The Galaxy Fold can work like a traditional smartphone with a 4.6 inch screen or morph into something more like a mini-tablet with a 7.3 inch screen.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/business_news/national_international/samsung-folding-phone-is-different—but-also-almost/

What feature do MOST mobile phone buyers want?

Simple. A phone battery that will last a full day… J -SurveyMonkey and USA TODAY

https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/2019/02/20/5-g-foldable-phone-better-battery-what-you-want-from-your-next-smartphone/2883789002/

Breaking: “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was arrested and charged with “felony disorderly conduct” for allegedly filing a false police report about his alleged hate crime that he said happened last month. https://www.wnd.com/2019/02/smollett-in-custody-on-felony-charge/?cat_orig=us

Kernersville getting a Cracker Barrel? The parent company has submitted a building permit application for Cracker Barrel on Pecan Lane, which is off Union Cross Road and near I-40. BTW: Cracker Barrel has two locations in Greensboro as well as locations in Clemmons, Lexington, Mount Airy, Jonesville and Boone.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/cracker-barrel-may-open-restaurant-store-in-southeastern-winston-salem/article_664a7e7d-f636-59c9-a406-4ba2c548c8b8.html

Drama on Tobacco Road? The Tarheels shocking top-ranked Duke 88-72 last night. UNC pulled away to an easy win after Duke’s freshman sensation Zion Williamson was injured just 34 seconds into the game. Williamson went down hard after his left tennis shoe blew apart. Williamson’s right knee seemed to twist as the 285-pound freshman went down in pain. https://www.journalnow.com/sports/colleges/basketball/unc-shocks-duke-as-williamson-is-injured/

Faith-Based films update: ‘Run the Race’ – Release date: Feb. 22, 2019

“Run the Race,” co-produced by Tim Tebow and his brother, Robby, tells the fictional story of two brothers in high school who face trying times as they seek different paths to find a way out of their troubled lives…

Read More: https://www.christianpost.com/news/5-christian-films-coming-to-theaters-in-2019.html

(FRI) The Twin City Kiwanis Club’s annual Pancake Jamboree

This Friday, FEB 22 from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Lower level of the Benton Convention in WS.

All-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage and beverages.

Admission is $8 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under.

*Proceeds will benefit the Twin City Kiwanis Club’s local youth programs.

INFO: www.twin-city.kiwanisone.org

‘Early Bird Registration’ for the annual NCHE Homeschool convention in

Winston-Salem continues through Feb 28. Conference dates: May 30-June 1, 2019

https://www.nche.com/thrive/registration/

What’s your favorite BBQ restaurant? Reader’s poll from USA Today

You can vote for your favorite (out of 19 choices) once per day until voting ends on Tuesday, Feb 26 at noon. Local choices include Lexington #1, The Barbeque Center, Smiley’s BBQ and Stamey’s (Greensboro). The 10 winning BBQ spots in NC will be announced on Friday, March 8. https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-bbq-in-north-carolina/

Reminder: ALL area hospitals are still under Temporary Visitor Restrictions because of the increased number of ‘flu’ cases in our area.

*Children – age 12 and under – will not be allowed to visit patients.

(Some exceptions may be made…)

*The Temporary Visitor Restrictions policy is a collaborative effort among the five regional health systems: Novant Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health as well as Atrium Health, Cone Health and Randolph Health.

Ask Sam: Winston-Salem Journal

If you own gift certificates from Cities Grill restaurant, is there anywhere that will accept them?

Answer: On its website, www.citiesgrillandbar.com, the restaurant says that customers should “Hold on to your gift cards — you will be able to use them at ‘a local restaurant very soon’. We will be in touch through our website with all updates and notifications.” BTW Cities Grill on S Stratford Road in Winston-Salem closed unexpectedly in December. https://www.journalnow.com/news/ask_sam/ask-sam-is-monday-presidents-day-or-washington-s-birthday/

EnergyUnited is once again offering two $5,000 dollar pre-college scholarships to qualified students who are currently enrolled in their senior year of high school.

NOTE: To be eligible for the scholarship program, students must live in a residence that is serviced by EnergyUnited OR attend a school that is serviced by EnergyUnited. Applicants should be planning to attend an accredited college, university or a technical school. Application deadline: No later than March 29, 2019. www.energyunited.com