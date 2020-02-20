Thursday News, February 20, 2020

Winter Weather Advisory for the Triad

Rain and snow, becoming all snow by mid-afternoon. High near 39.

*Snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches?

Winter Weather Advisory: Most area schools will dismiss early today…

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Guilford County Schools and Thomasville City Schools will dismiss two hours early.

Schools in Davidson, Lexington City, Davie and Stokes will dismiss three hours early, according to their websites.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/with-snow-in-the-forecast-school-districts-dismissing-early-on/

NOW: Large job fair today at Joel Coliseum

TIMES: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Joel Coliseum on University Parkway in Winston-Salem.

Hosted by the local chapter of CareerCenter of the Carolinas.

More than 100 employers will be on hand.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/the-briefcase-job-fair-set-for-today-at-joel-coliseum/

Fact: Every 65 seconds someone develops Alzheimer’s in the US.

TODAY: Forsyth County ‘Alzheimer’s Community Forum’ 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch will be provided by Homestead Hills.

There is no cost to attend, but registration is requested

LOCATION: Forsyth County Central Library on 5th Street in downtown Winston-Salem.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions about the disease, discuss their experiences and needs, learn more about resources…

Go to tinyurl.com/ALZForsythForum or call 800-272-3900

Praise: Ryan Newman is out of the hospital.

Roush Fenway Racing shared a sweet photo of the NASCAR driver leaving Halifax Medical Center with his two daughters at his side. Ryan Newman is back on his feet after that fiery crash in his final lap at the Daytona 500 on Monday night.

https://myfox8.com/sports/big-race-daytona/ryan-newman-leaves-hospital-with-daughters-after-horrific-crash-during-dayton-500/

NOTE: The Forsyth County Board of Elections: Early-voting hours – polls will be closing at 4pm today. The polls will also open late and close early on Friday.

Election 2020: Early-voting continues in North Carolina through February 29th.

(8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays plus a Saturday – or two, depends on your county)

** Primary Election Day is March 3 (Super Tuesday)

View Sample Ballots, Election Day Polling Place, Voter Details on the News Blog

(FRI) The 62nd annual Pancake Jamboree Times: 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Lower level of Benton Convention Center, downtown Winston-Salem

Hosted by the Twin City Kiwanis Club. INFO: https://twin-city.kiwanisone.org.

Volunteers needed: at Senior Services is looking for volunteers in various areas including Meals-on-Wheel. The routes take about 90 minutes. Volunteer once a week or once a month. Call Holly Beck at 336-721-3411, or go to www.seniorservicesinc.org

Need FREE Tax Preparation assistance?

Several organizations are available. Check out the News Blog for details…

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-when-does-aarp-tax-assistance-start/

During the month of February, the American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society have teamed up to encourage people to “Give Blood to Give Time.”

**All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

Individuals who are 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health are eligible to donate blood.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20200211/cancer-patients-use-more-blood-than-those-fighting-any-other-disease

Find a blood drive near me: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

The city of Greensboro needs to fill 150 part-time ‘summer jobs’ jobs.

Counselors, cashiers, nurses and most of all lifeguards are needed for the summer.

Details at www.IApplyGreensboro.com.

If you’re not in Greensboro, Lexington and High Point Parks and Rec have openings for camp counselors. Forsyth County is looking for camp counselors and lifeguards. https://myfox8.com/news/greensboro-looking-to-fil-150-part-time-summer-jobs/

App State: Spring football practices have begun.

On offense, App State welcomes back almost every starter.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/college/asu/shawn-clark-app-state-open-up-spring-football-practices/

Deputies seized more than 700 marijuana plants from a grow operation in Davie County, according to Sheriff’s Dept. On Feb. 12, investigators searched 2 houses on Shoffner Lane. This bust was one of the largest grow operations ever found in Davie County.

https://myfox8.com/news/deputies-seize-more-than-700-marijuana-plants-in-drug-bust/