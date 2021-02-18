Thursday News, February 18, 2021

Another round of winter weather in the Piedmont Triad.

WINTER STORM WARNING continues thru early Friday morning (7am). Freezing rain mixed with sleet. High around 32 degrees. Breezy. Wind chill in the 20s.

Freezing rain will lead to significant icing on trees, powerlines and elevated surfaces. Total ice accumulations of one quarter to one half inch possible. Power outages are expected across central NC including the Triad. Travel could be ‘tricky’ especially on elevated surfaces.

Great link to view the latest power outages across the Triad and across the state. Ready NC Power Outages: https://www.ncdps.gov/power-outages

Important #s – Reporting a power outage

Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766

Customers may also report an outage or view current outages online

Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356

NC Electrical Cooperatives: 1-888-411-7870

Energy United: 1-800-386-4833

Randolph Electric: 1-877-736-2633

Piedmont Electric: 1-800-449-2667

Surry-Yadkin Electric: 336-356-8241

City of Lexington Electric: 336-248-2337

City of High Point Electric: 336-883-3111

REFRIGERATION during a Power Outage

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed if your power goes out!

An unopened refrigerator will keep food cold for about 4 hours.

A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours.

Eat refrigerated foods first, then enjoy foods that do not require refrigeration.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/weather/list-things-to-do-if-your-power-goes-out/83-b2f506b5-ffda-4fc3-987a-3b02fd535ea5

An Amber Alert continues for a missing Davidson County teenager.

Savannah Grace Childress was last seen in the area of Canaan Church Road in Denton last Thursday (Feb 11). Childress could be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

Call 9-1-1 or the Davidson County Sheriff’s communications line: 336-249-0131.

(New) HealthCare.gov, the ACA marketplace for subsidized health plans, reopened on Monday for a special three-month sign-up window.

HealthCare.gov will be accepting applications through May 15, 2021.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/obamacare-sign-ups-reopen-as-democrats-push-for-more-aid/

You can (now) file your 2020 income tax returns with the IRS. *Sending your return electronically allows the IRS to process it faster than if you mail it. www.irs.gov

College Hoops: Men’s basketball

Looking Ahead: The Deacs hosting NC State this Saturday at 2pm

THE MARS DOUGHNUT?

NASA’s Perseverance Rover makes it’s epic landing on Mars this afternoon (around 3:55pm), February 18th. For Krispy Kreme fans, you can ‘land’ a delicious ‘Mars inspired’ doughnut – a Chocolate Kreme-filled doughnut dipped in caramel icing with a red planet swirl and sprinkled with chocolate cookie crumbs – today only!

While Supplies Last. https://krispykreme.com/promos/marsdoughnut

NASA is preparing to land its Perseverance rover on Mars TODAY (Feb. 18).

Perseverance launched in July. The SUV-sized rover will touch down on an ancient lake bed inside Jezero Crater, where it will hunt for signs of past Mars life while also caching samples for return to Earth on later missions.

INFO: watch the action online.

https://www.space.com/mars-rover-perseverance-landing-explained