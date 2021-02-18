Thursday News, February 18, 2021

Another round of winter weather in the Piedmont Triad.
WINTER STORM WARNING continues thru early Friday morning (7am). Freezing rain mixed with sleet. High around 32 degrees. Breezy. Wind chill in the 20s.
Freezing rain will lead to significant icing on trees, powerlines and elevated surfaces. Total ice accumulations of one quarter to one half inch possible. Power outages are expected across central NC including the Triad. Travel could be ‘tricky’ especially on elevated surfaces.
Great link to view the latest power outages across the Triad and across the state. Ready NC Power Outages: https://www.ncdps.gov/power-outages
Important #s – Reporting a power outage
Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766
Customers may also report an outage or view current outages online
Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356
NC Electrical Cooperatives: 1-888-411-7870
Energy United: 1-800-386-4833
Randolph Electric: 1-877-736-2633
Piedmont Electric: 1-800-449-2667
Surry-Yadkin Electric: 336-356-8241
City of Lexington Electric: 336-248-2337
City of High Point Electric: 336-883-3111
REFRIGERATION during a Power Outage
Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed if your power goes out!
An unopened refrigerator will keep food cold for about 4 hours.
A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours.
Eat refrigerated foods first, then enjoy foods that do not require refrigeration.
https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/weather/list-things-to-do-if-your-power-goes-out/83-b2f506b5-ffda-4fc3-987a-3b02fd535ea5
An Amber Alert continues for a missing Davidson County teenager.
Savannah Grace Childress was last seen in the area of Canaan Church Road in Denton last Thursday (Feb 11). Childress could be suffering from a cognitive impairment.
Call 9-1-1 or the Davidson County Sheriff’s communications line: 336-249-0131.
(New) HealthCare.gov, the ACA marketplace for subsidized health plans, reopened on Monday for a special three-month sign-up window.
HealthCare.gov will be accepting applications through May 15, 2021.
https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/obamacare-sign-ups-reopen-as-democrats-push-for-more-aid/
You can (now) file your 2020 income tax returns with the IRS. *Sending your return electronically allows the IRS to process it faster than if you mail it. www.irs.gov
College Hoops: Men’s basketball
Looking Ahead: The Deacs hosting NC State this Saturday at 2pm
THE MARS DOUGHNUT?
NASA’s Perseverance Rover makes it’s epic landing on Mars this afternoon (around 3:55pm), February 18th. For Krispy Kreme fans, you can ‘land’ a delicious ‘Mars inspired’ doughnut – a Chocolate Kreme-filled doughnut dipped in caramel icing with a red planet swirl and sprinkled with chocolate cookie crumbs – today only!
While Supplies Last. https://krispykreme.com/promos/marsdoughnut
NASA is preparing to land its Perseverance rover on Mars TODAY (Feb. 18).
Perseverance launched in July. The SUV-sized rover will touch down on an ancient lake bed inside Jezero Crater, where it will hunt for signs of past Mars life while also caching samples for return to Earth on later missions.
INFO: watch the action online.
https://www.space.com/mars-rover-perseverance-landing-explained
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- S@5: Senior Services of Davidson County - February 18, 2021
- NASA’s Perseverance Rover makes epic landing on Thursday - February 18, 2021
- Winter Weather Preparedness: Power outages - February 18, 2021