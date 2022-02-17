Search
Thursday News, February 17, 2022

Verne Hill

Today is ‘Random Act of Kindness’ day.  A way to spread positivity by showing goodwill towards others. But don’t be thrown off by the word “random”, because acts of kindness can be very intentional, very biblical, and a perfect opportunity to live like Jesus. Showing generosity to others is also rooted in what it means to be a Christian.

 

Conservatives in Florida’s House of Representatives approved a ban on abortions after 15 weeks. Republicans in several state legislatures are moving to place new restrictions on abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court signaled it would uphold that Mississippi law prohibiting abortions after 15 weeks – and potentially overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. A ruling in that case is expected later this year. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/february/florida-house-passes-gop-15-week-abortion-ban

 

Investigation continues into that deadly plane crash on I-85 south of Lexington on Wednesday afternoon that claimed the life of the pilot. The twin engine plane crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer shortly after leaving the Davidson County Airport.  The pilot was a 43-year-old man from Charlotte.  www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/plane-crashes-onto-i-85-in-davidson-county/

 

New guidance? Governor Roy Cooper will discuss mask guidance this afternoon (3pm) during a planned Covid update as more school districts are moving to ‘mask optional’ for students and staff. https://www.newsobserver.com/news/local/education/article258465443.html

 

This new headlight technology could make driving safer in the US. A-D-B or Adaptive driving beam headlights—also called smart headlights—shine as brightly as traditional lights with the high beams on, but they feature new technology that could make driving safer at night by illuminating more of the road without blinding the drivers of oncoming cars, according to a new study from AAA. ADB is already available in Europe and Canada but not yet in the US. BTW: Consumer Reports suggesting that ‘brighter isn’t necessarily better’, it’s the distance the lights cover that helps. The first step is to make sure your lights are aligned correctly — and that’s best done by a qualified mechanic. https://www.consumerreports.org/headlights/adaptive-driving-beam-adb-smart-headlights-could-make-roads-safer/

 

Tubby Smith, head men’s basketball coach for High Point University is stepping down for the rest of the season due to ‘health concerns’. Smith’s son, G.G. Smith, will take over for his father for what’s left of the 2021-2022 season and the 2022-2023 season. Tubby Smith will continue to be involved with HPU through the end of the year with alumni and community engagement. BTW: Tubby Smith played basketball for HPU from 1969 to 1973.  Before his hiring at HPU in 2018, Smith was head coach at six institutions, including Memphis, Texas Tech, Minnesota, Kentucky, Georgia, and Tulsa. The university’s new basketball court is named in honor of Tubby Smith. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/high-point-university-mens-basketball-coach-tubby-smith-steps-down-son-takes-over-remaining-games/83-1c240872-c214-41a0-b10c-9eccc1eca416

 

Winter Olympic Update

-Women’s Hockey: The US fell to Canada (3-2) in the gold medal round.

-US men’s curling advances to the semifinals

-Seven Team USA members qualified for the freestyle skiing halfpipe final on Friday.

The Winter Olympic games in Beijing continue thru this weekend (Feb 20) on NBC.

www.usatoday.com/story/sports/olympics/beijing/2022/02/14/

Verne Hill

