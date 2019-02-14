Thursday News, February 14, 2019 

Valentine’s Day is the 2nd biggest day of the year for the floral industry . Mother’s Day #1 for sending flowers.

Tips on keeping your Valentine flowers ‘fresher, longer’ on the News Blog. Start with fresh flowers

Keep flowers in a cool place, out of direct sunlight.

Remove any leaves below the water line.

https://www.reviewed.com/home-outdoors/content/how-to-keep-make-cut-flowers-alive-longer?utm_source=usat&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=collab

Around 50% of American adults plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

*For the first time ever, total Valentine’s Day spending is projected to top

$20 billion dollars in the US… What are we doing on Valentine’s Day to celebrate?

More than half of us plan on buying candy followed by getting a greeting card, buying flowers. More than a third of us plan on an evening out.

*According to an NRF survey, Average costs now vs 25 years ago…

2018: Avg. cost of Valentine’s Day: $70.32 per couple

• Avg. cost of a movie ticket in 2018: $9.11

1994: Avg. cost of Valentine’s Day: $46.69 per couple

• Avg. cost of a movie ticket in 1994: $4.08

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/personalfinance/2019/02/13/the-cost-of-valentines-date-the-year-you-were-born/39048073/

DC Vote expected today: The House will vote Thursday on a border security bill designed to prevent another government shutdown. The President signaled he is willing to sign the deal while seeking other sources of money for his border wall. USAToday

One year ago: Praying for those affected by that deadly school at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida one year ago. 17 students and staff killed and 17 wounded. Today will be ‘celebrated as a day of ‘service and love’ as the community continues to heal. CNN

Ford is recalling over a million F-150 pickups due to crash concerns.

Reason: Unintended downshifting into first gear, which can lead to loss of control and crashes. This recall covers F-150 model years 2011-2013…

https://www.journalnow.com/business/business_news/national_international/ford-f–recalls-million-pickups-due-to-crash-concern/article_e7a1c83d-4683-57ad-8d35-dfc212bce7e2.html

Momentum appears to be building toward giving public school systems in North Carolina more flexibility in setting their school years with the introduction of a public bill Wednesday in the N.C. General Assembly in Raleigh… www.journalnow.com

For the second month in a row, recipients of federal SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their monthly distribution early… www.journalnow.com

ACC Basketball. NC State over Syracuse last night. While Wake Forest and WSSU both losing on the road…

NEW: Focus on the Family is gearing up to blast live ultrasounds on monitors and screens across Times Square in NYC on May 4. This is a bold response to the decision by New York and other states to legalize abortion up until the moment of birth.

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/february/live-ultrasounds-coming-to-nyc-times-square-theres-no-way-a-persons-going-to-be-able-to-say-thats-not-a-child

It’s ‘National Marriage Week’ (February 7-14)

Michael McManus as the head of Marriage Savers and has worked for decades to make marital bonds strong nationwide.

Many believe this toxic myth: I Can Change My Mate. The Marriage Savers founder said, “We can’t change anybody but ourselves. But ‘changed people change people.’

Another toxic myth: By Shacking Up You Can Road-Test the Marriage.

This particularly matters because only 400,000 couples were shacking up in 1960, but over almost 60 years that has surged, reaching 8.5 million last year, most headed for failure. McManus explained, “Only 1.5 million got married. What happened to the other 7 million? They broke up. And those who marry after living together are more likely to divorce.” http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/2019/february/yale-university-automatically-enrolls-students-in-insurance-that-covers-abortions

Super Moon next Tuesday: The full moon on Tuesday, Feb 19 will be the closest to Earth that it will ever be in 2019. Because it is so close Earth, the full moon will be as much as 7% larger and 15% brighter Tuesday night. The phenomenon is called a supermoon. FYI: February’s full moon is called the Snow moon specifically.

NOTE: According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the tradition of naming full moons goes back to Native American traditions in North America.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/nation-world/februarys-full-snow-moon-will-be-the-largest-supermoon-of-2019/83-cf453d1b-22c0-4b4e-a45d-9bd504a26f39

‘Gone with the Wind’ returning to theaters for 80th anniversary

The film, which premiered in 1939, will be shown at participating movie theaters across the country on Thursday, Feb. 28 and Sunday, March 3, for fans looking to see the classic flick on the big screen again.

“Gone with the Wind,” which is considered the highest-grossing film of all time, starred Vivien Leigh as Scarlett O’Hara and Clark Gable as Rhett Butler.

Want to see if its playing at a theater near you? Fathom Events website

https://www.southernthing.com/gone-with-the-wind-returning-to-theaters-for-80th-anniversary-2627519150.html

Shappy worn-out look? Gucci’s website is currently selling “Screener” leather sneakers for $870. The white leather already comes with a stained, off-white look.

https://myfox8.com/2019/02/13/gucci-is-selling-dirty-sneakers-with-scuff-marks-for-870/

Exodus Skate Shop, a hub for skateboarders, is closing on Feb. 23 after 20 years. The owner – Ric Carter – of the T-Shirt Emporium and later, Exodus Skate Shop on Silas Creek Parkway, nurtured a generation of skateboarders.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/exodus-skate-shop-a-hub-for-skateboarders-closing-after-years/article_97389573-4b6c-5da9-9e8c-151a17f8f0ba.html