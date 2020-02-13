Thursday News, February 13, 2020

There’s a newer holiday that has taken over and it involves women – Galentine’s Day. Valentine’s Day eve or February 13th has officially become a day for girls everywhere to come together and celebrate each other. *Winston-Salem is among the Top 100 cities to celebrate ‘Galentine’s, ranking 12th.

Sunny and cooler for Valentine’s Day on Friday

Early-voting started TODAY in North Carolina (8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays) Early voting continues through Saturday, February 29th. You do NOT have to show your ID to vote for the Primary. You can register to vote and update your address during early voting. * Primary Election Day is March 3 (Super Tuesday). https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/want-to-vote-in-the-primary-the-deadline-to-register/

View Sample Ballots, Election Day Polling Place, Voter Details

https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

List of One-Stop sites and hours by county

https://s3.amazonaws.com/dl.ncsbe.gov/One-Stop_Early_Voting/One-Stop

NC State Board of Elections – Primary voting info

https://www.ncsbe.gov/Voting-Options/One-Stop-Early-Voting

*These links on the WBFJ News Blog at wbfj.fm

Early Voting begins in Forsyth County

https://www.journalnow.com/news/elections/local/early-voting-starts-today/

President Trump has nominated retired Greensboro physician Dr Aldona Wos, as U.S. ambassador to Canada. Wos, a former U.S. ambassador to Estonia, also served as secretary of N.C. Department of Health and Human Services from 2013-15.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/greensboro-s-aldona-wos-is-trump-s-pick-for-ambassador/

The Colorado legislature has voted down legislation that would have protected a baby that survives an abortion. House Bill 1068 would have mandated that physicians provide medical care to a child born alive after or during an abortion.

Some pro-life advocates wonder why some Democrats would allow a practice equivalent to infanticide.

According to Focus on the Family, current federal law says all infants born at any stage of development are “persons.” But there are no legal requirements for abortion doctors to provide medical care to babies struggling for life after a failed abortion procedure.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/february/colorado-legislature-rejects-bill-protecting-born-alive-abortion-survivors

Volunteers needed: at Senior Services is looking for volunteers in various areas including Meals-on-Wheel. The routes take about 90 minutes. Volunteer once a week or once a month. Call Holly Beck at 336-721-3411, or go to www.seniorservicesinc.org

Need FREE Tax Preparation assistance?

Several organizations are available. Check out the News Blog for details…

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-when-does-aarp-tax-assistance-start/

CDC: Handwashing with soap removes germs from hands and helps prevent sickness. Studies have shown that handwashing can prevent 1 in 3 diarrhea-related sicknesses and 1 in 5 respiratory infections, such as a cold or the flu.

https://www.cdc.gov/handwashing/index.html

These Foods Could Save Your Life

Scientists now tell us the Standard American Diet (SAD) causes even more deaths than smoking. This diet largely consists of ultra-processed foods loaded with chemicals, added sugars, and industrial oils. A growing number of doctors and other health experts recommend replacing the SAD diet with one that’s full of whole, plant-based foods. Whole foods are ones that are as close to their original state as possible, and plant-based foods, as the name suggests, are those that grew out of the ground.

Consume the following plant-based foods each day:

3 Servings of Beans (such as hummus, lentils or tofu)

3 Servings of Other Fruit

3 Servings of Whole Grains (such as 100% whole grain bread, oatmeal or pasta)

2 Servings of Greens (such as kale, romaine or collards)

2 Servings of Other Vegetables (such as mushrooms)

1 Serving of Cruciferous Vegetables (such as broccoli, cauliflower or Brussels sprouts)

1 Serving of Berries

1 Serving of Nuts

1 Tablespoon of Ground Flaxseed

1/4 Teaspoon of Turmeric

Here are the four major plant-based diets.

Vegan: 100% plant food. No animal products whatsoever

2. Vegetarian: Mostly plants but some eggs and dairy foods

3. Pescatarian: Mostly plants but some eggs, dairy and seafood

4. Flexitarian: Mostly plants but some eggs, dairy, seafood, poultry and meat

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2020/february/americas-deadly-diet-why-these-foods-and-recipes-could-save-your-life

Traffic Alert in Forsyth County

A popular roadway to access Horizons Park is closed because of flood damage

The shoulder on a section of Memorial Industrial School Road near HWY 8 in Forsyth County has washed away along Trick-Um Creek during recent rains.

Highway officials said the road will remain closed until repairs can be made.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/flooding-washes-out-road-near-horizons-park-in-forsyth-county/

Patients fighting cancer need more blood than patients fighting any other disease, using nearly one-quarter of the nation’s blood supply, according to the American Red Cross. This February, the American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society have teamed up to encourage people to “Give Blood to Give Time,” ensuring loved ones have the strength and support to battle cancer.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20200211/cancer-patients-use-more-blood-than-those-fighting-any-other-disease