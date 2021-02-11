Thursday News, February 11, 2021

Weather Alert: Freezing Rain possible this weekend. Early Saturday morning and early Sunday morning. *A glaze of ice may develop on elevated surfaces. –National Weather Service

Do you suffer from the ‘Winter Blues’?

‘Seasonal Affective Disorder’ (S.A.D) is a type of depression triggered by shorter days and longer nights of winter. Millions of Americans struggle with ‘Seasonal Affective Disorder’ or S.A.D. from September to March. Learn more on the News Blog.

https://www.novanthealth.org/healthy-headlines/sad-seasonal-affective-disorder-is-real

Valentine’s Day is this Sunday, FEB 14

20% of pet owners will give their pets a Valentine’s gift.

NOTE: Chocolate is poisonous to dogs. However, the hazard of chocolate to your dog depends on the type of chocolate, the amount consumed and your dog’s size.

The toxic component of chocolate is the-o-bro-mine.

If you have a small dog that has eaten a ‘box of chocolates’, call your vet right away.

https://www.hillspet.com/dog-care/nutrition-feeding/is-chocolate-bad-for-dogs

Covid financial assistance for Guilford County residents.

The new grant program is designed to help individuals who are unable to make rent or utility payments as a result of COVID-19. The grant money is only available to eligible applicants. Eligible applicants can apply online on the county’s website…

https://www.guilfordcountync.gov/services/grants/emergency-rental-and-utilities-assistance-grant-program

Wearing two masks is better than one? New research from the CDC finding that double-masking – wearing a surgical mask underneath a cloth mask – can vastly improve protection from the coronavirus. The CDC is offering updated advice on face coverings as new, more transmissible variants of the coronavirus are spreading across the U.S.

Note: Masks that fit more snugly over your nose and mouth ‘work better’.

https://www.npr.org/2021/02/10/966500929/two-masks-are-better-than-one-cdc-says

The state will expand COVID-19 vaccinations to teachers and most educators in traditional public schools, charter schools and private schools.- beginning Feb. 24. Vaccinations for other essential frontline workers are expected to begin March 10. https://journalnow.com/news/local/covid-19-vaccinations-for-teachers-could-start-feb-24-nc-governor-says/article

The Veterans Administration health-care center in Kernersville will be one of three facilities providing COVID-19 vaccinations for veterans this Saturday. The vaccinations are appointment-only. The events will vaccinate individuals ages 65 and up (and health-care workers). For more information, go to www.salisbury.va.gov.

Check out the- Find My Vaccine Group –link to find your Covid vaccination group. https://myspot.nc.gov/map-view

College Hoops: Wake Forest grabbed its first road win of the season last night, beating Boston College (69-65). The Deacons have won three of their past five ACC games.

Looking Ahead: Wake at Florida State this Saturday at noon (Fox Sports Sun)

Thanks to everyone who made ‘cards’ for our WBFJ Sweetheart Surprise!

*Over 5,800 (5,872) valentines were collected this season.

Bringing encouragement to senior citizens across the Piedmont Triad

during the pandemic. “We love because He first loved us.” 1 John 4:19

Update: Walgreens has started scheduling appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

only those 65 years old and up and health care workers can schedule appointments at

www.walgreens.com. Vaccinations, by appointment only, will start this Saturday.

Walgreens’ vaccine supply is coming from a federal allocation and does not affect doses provided weekly to the state.

The IRS will start accepting 2020 income tax returns this Friday (Feb 12).

*Sending your return electronically allows the IRS to process it faster than if you mail it.

*The earlier you file, the earlier your return could be processed. www.irs.gov

Most refunds will be issued by the IRS in less than 21 days after the return has been accepted. https://www.taxslayer.com/blog/predicted-2021-income-tax-refund-dates/

Sad news: Mike Coe – dubbed the “Mayor of Trade Street” for his efforts to revitalize properties along Trade and Liberty streets in downtown Winston-Salem – passed away Tuesday. The cause of death was a massive heart attack. Mike Coe was 68.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/developer-mike-coe-a-trailblazer-in-downtown-redevelopment-dies/

Day 3: Impeachment trial 2.0 of former President Donald Trump in the Senate.

*Trump’s impeachment trial is expected to conclude by next Monday, Feb 15, 2021.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2021/february/the-outcome-is-really-not-in-doubt-trumps-second-impeachment-trial-to-begin-tuesday

Trial Details and schedule: https://www.npr.org/sections/trump-impeachment-trial-live-updates/2021/02/08/964126236/heres-what-you-need-to-know-about-the-senate-impeachment-trial

The US Senate Could Bar Donald Trump from Running for President (or any other office)?

https://time.com/5928562/impeachment-donald-trump-2024/

House impeachment managers will argue that Trump committed an ‘impeachable offense’ while still in office by inciting the January 6th Capitol riot during an earlier rally speech to thousands of his supporters.

NASCAR: Another day of qualifying on Thursday at Daytona.

The Daytona 500 happens this Sunday (Feb 14) at 2:30pm on Fox)

Forecast for Daytona: 70% chance of rain showers…

https://ftw.usatoday.com/2021/02/nascars-2021-daytona-500-and-daytona-speedweeks-schedule-time-tv-channel