Thursday News, February 10, 2022

Career Fair happening TODAY (Feb 10) from 10am to 2pm at Hanes Mall, lower level near Belk. Employers from around the Triad (including FedEx Ground, the Budd Group, UNIFI and more) will be on-site to accept applications and answer questions. Hosted by Southeast Career Center. https://southeastcareercenter.com/

Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is hiring in Forsyth County? A job fair is planned at Hanes Hosiery Community Center on Reynolds Blvd. in Winston-Salem TODAY (FEB 10) from 10am to 2pm. NOTE: Before attending the job fair and talking with recruiters from the Sheriff’s Department, all potential applicants are asked to visit the department’s website – at www.gcsonc.com to read through the minimum employment qualifications, benefits and starting salaries for the positions.

Carowinds needs lots of seasonal employees. Approximately 2,000 seasonal associates are needed, with hourly wages starting at $15 an hour. Job opportunities are available in all areas of the park. Carowinds offers flexible schedules and many perks including free admission to any Cedar Fair park. To apply, please visit www.jobs.cedarfair.com/Carowinds Carowinds officially opens on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

FREE COLLEGE? Dollywood will begin paying full college tuition for ALL employees who choose to go. And its available to ALL employees – full-time, part-time and seasonal. The company will also cover miscellaneous fees and textbooks. *Along with the new tuition benefit, employees receive access to the Dollywood Family Healthcare Center and are provided free meals for every working shift. There are also apprentice and leadership training programs. The park also pays a portion of child care costs for employees who need child care while they work. https://www.cnn.com/2022/02/09/entertainment/dolly-parton-college-pay/index.html

Have you received your ‘Health Insurance Marketplace Statement’ (Form 1095-A) in the mail? If so, make sure to keep it with your other important tax records, like your W-2s. If you haven’t received it, you can visit HealthCare.gov to download an electronic copy of your Form 1095-A. Log into your Marketplace account, select your 2021 application, then select “Tax forms.” NOTE: The 1095-A is an important tax form. It provides information you’ll need to complete your 2021 federal income tax return. You should wait to file your income tax return until you get this form. Info at www.HealthCare.gov/taxes/

Give a Kid a Coat campaign wraps up THIS Saturday (FEB 12).

Just drop off a ‘new or gently used coat’ at any A Cleaner World location in the Triad. NOTE: The Salvation Army in Winston-Salem distributes your donated coats on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings (8:30am to 10am).

College Hoops: 20 games in the ‘win’ column. Wake Forest (men) over NC State in Raleigh Thursday night (69-51). The Deacs back at home this Saturday against Miami (3pm) www.godeacs.com

Winter Olympic Update: American figure skater Nathan Chen winning gold in the men’s single skating competition.at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday. Star snowboarder Chloe Kim also made history and scored her second gold medal for the US. https://www.cnn.com/2022/02/10/china/nathan-chen-olympic-gold-beijing-intl-hnk/index.html

The Winter Olympic games in Beijing continue through Feb 20 on NBC.

Headline of the Morning? “NC Woman with 200 Cats Asking For Help” Enough said…? https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/nc-woman-with-200-cats-asking-for-help/

Still winning: Lawrence “Skip” Long from East Bend is still your current “Jeopardy!” champ! Long’s winning streak stands at 3 games… https://journalnow.com/news/

Greensboro Transit Agency is now providing FREE COVID-19 tests to riders and the public. Walk-up tests will be Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays (morning and afternoon from 7am to 10am and 3pm to 6pm) at the GTA Meeting Room at the Gaylon Depot on Washington Street. *ID required, and your current insurance card.

Test results are sent electronically within 72 hours.

www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/greensboro-transit-agency-to-provide-free-covid-19-tests-riders-public/83

Looking for a COVID-19 testing site or vaccination site in the Triad? Just insert your zip code. https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place/test-site-finder

New York is following the lead of several states in lifting its indoor mask mandate, But not in schools yet. The CDC still suggesting that masking rules should stay for now due to limited hospital bed availability nationwide. CNN

Valiant cause or rouge group going too far? The ongoing blockade of a key bridge between Canada and the US border (near Detroit) by truckers protesting vaccine mandates has forced some Canadian car factories to halt production. The bridge carries 25% of all trade between the two countries, and Canadian authorities expressed increasing worry about the economic effects.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/canadian-provinces-lift-covid-restrictions-protests-remain/

Note: About 90% of truckers in Canada are vaccinated, and trucker associations and many big-rig operators have denounced the protests.

*Meanwhile, the Dept of Homeland Security is warning that similar protests in the US similar protests in the US could disrupt the Super Bowl…

https://news.yahoo.com/exclusive-department-of-homeland-security-warns-that-trucker-protests-in-us-could-begin-on-super-bowl-sunday-211202623.html?

The Cheerwine Festival will be back in Salisbury on May 21, 2022. The event was canceled in 2021, while a virtual festival was held in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic. The Cheerwine Festival drew an estimated 50,000 people back in 2019. Vendor applications are due by Feb. 18 to be part of the event.

* Salisbury is the hometown of Cheerwine. https://cheerwinefest.com/

Winter is still with us. Spring officially begins March 20.

Super Bowl 56 this Sunday (FEB 13) LA Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals in Los Angeles. *‘Mary, Mary’ will perform during pre-game festivities of this Sunday’s Super Bowl

The Big Game will air LIVE on NBC and Peacock. Kick off around 6pm? *NBC will juggle having the Super Bowl (which is one week later this year) in the middle of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Why does the NFL use Roman numerals for the Super Bowl?

In June of 1966, the NFL and AFL agreed to merge for the 1970 season.

Since their seasons took place in the fall and this new Super Bowl game would be played in the new year, organizers decided to assign each ‘bowl’ game a number (as in Roman numeral) instead of a year – to avoid confusion. 😊

https://sports.nbcsports.com/2022/02/07/when-is-super-bowl-2022-location-tv-channel-live-stream-halftime-show/

What do DJ Reader, Germaine Pratt, Akeem Davis-Gaither, and Larry Ogunjobi have in common? All four play for the Cincinnati Bengals, and all four went to high school right here in the Triad. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/triad-moms-share-the-excitement-as-sons-head-to-super-bowl-lvi-dj-reader-germaine-pratt-akeem-davis-gaither-larry-ogunjobi-bengals/83

Dominos will PAY you to ‘pick-up’ your pizza?

Like many other restaurants across the country, Domino’s is facing a shortage of workers. The restaurant chain just unveiled a “Carryout Tips” promotion that rewards customers with a $3 “tip” (aka an online credit) if they choose to pick up their pizza!

The promotion continues thru May 22. https://www.today.com/food/restaurants/dominos-carryout-credit-rcna14261

“THRIVE” Homeschool Conference coming to Winston-Salem in May. Early Bird Registration going on now through February 24. The 3-day conference happening May 26-28, 2022 in downtown Winston-Salem. Hosted by NCHE. https://www.nche.com/thrive/

Blood donors needed. The American Red Cross has declared a ‘national blood crisis’.

*Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment.

Learn more at www.redcrossblood.org

Source: Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross

Praying for our military families

The first wave of U.S. troops (2,000) from Fort Bragg has been deployed to eastern Europe. Praying for peace as tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to rise.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us-troops-prepare-deployment-eastern-europe-fort-bragg-2022-02-03/