Home Blog Thursday News, February 06, 2020

Thursday News, February 06, 2020

Verne HillFeb 06, 2020

Tornado Watch for central North Carolina including the Triad until 5pm

Flood Watch continues for the Triad, Foothills and Northern Mountains

Heavy rain will bring a good chance of flooding

Thunderstorms possible. Gusty winds…High 65

 

Update: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will release students two hours early this afternoon due to the threat for severe weather.

All bus routes will take place two hours earlier.

All after school activities are canceled.

WS/FCS elementary schools normally get out between 2:25 p.m. and 3:15 p.m., depending on the school. Those schools will release between 12:25 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. today. The majority of district middle schools will release at noon.

The majority of district high schools will release at 1:40 p.m.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/threat-of-severe-weather-prompts-winston-salem-forsyth-county-schools/

 

Early Dismissal due to pending Severe Weather

W-S Forsyth County Schools: Closing 2 hours early

Randolph County Schools: Closing 2 hours early

Carroll County Public Schools: Closing at 12:00 PM

Galax City Schools: Closing at 12:00 PM

 

Election 2020: Early-voting in North Carolina begins February 13 and runs through February 29th. Voter registration deadline is this Friday (Feb 7) but you can still register and vote during early voting period.  Voters can update their addresses during early voting, but you cannot change party affiliation during early voting.  The requirements for voting: a U.S. citizen, either 18 years old or will be 18 at the time of the general election on Nov. 3. Voters also have to be a resident of the state, their county and precinct for 30 days prior to the election. *March 3 (Super Tuesday) is Primary Election Day

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/want-to-vote-in-the-primary-the-deadline-to-register/

 

Having been officially acquitted by the Senate in his historic impeachment trial, President Trump attended is attending the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C this morning.  Initially known as the Presidential Prayer Breakfast, the event began in 1953 when Dwight D. Eisenhower was President.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2020/02/06/trump-impeachment-trial-nba-trade-deadline-coronavirus-dannemora/4655318002/

 

Two more flights with Americans leaving China due to the coronavirus are scheduled to land in the U.S. today – one in San Antonio, Texas, and one in Omaha, Nebraska.  All the passengers are being screened for the virus and face 14-day quarantines.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2020/02/06/trump-impeachment-trial-nba-trade-deadline-coronavirus-dannemora/4655318002/

 

Volunteers needed: at Senior Services is looking for volunteers in various areas including Meals-on-Wheels anytime between 9:45 a.m. and noon Mondays through Fridays. The routes take about 90 minutes. Volunteer once a week or once a month.  Call Holly Beck at 336-721-3411, or go to www.seniorservicesinc.org.

 

Need FREE Tax Preparation assistance?

Several organizations are available.  Check out the News Blog for details…

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-when-does-aarp-tax-assistance-start/

 

 

 

 

Kirk Douglas, the legendary actor and film pioneer, has died at the age of 103.

His only Oscar was an honorary award but Kirk Douglas became a Hollywood icon, with a film career spanning seven decades.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/kirk-douglas-dies-spartacus-670526

 

 

 

TRIAD HARMONY EXPRESS

Order your ‘Singing Valentine’ today!
Yes, you can send a real Barbershop Quartet through
Triad Harmony Express to serenade your sweetie.
Dates: February 14 + 15, 2020 (Fri + Sat)

(336) 774-4044
www.triadharmonyexpress.com/Valentines

https://ordersingingvalentine.com/W-S.NC

www.triadharmonyexpress.com/

 

TRIAD HARMONY EXPRESS
THE Barbershop Show Chorus of the Triad
THE Winston-Salem Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society

Weekly rehearsals are open to any interested visitors:
Every Tuesday, 7:30pm – 10:00pm
Fries Memorial Moravian Church
251 Hawthorne Road North
Winston-Salem, NC 27104

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous Post'Community Opioid Forum' in Mt Airy (Feb 11)
