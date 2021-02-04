Thursday News, February 04, 2021

TODAY til 4pm: Galilee Missionary Baptist Church is hosting a ‘no cost’ COVID-19 testing event til 4pm. Servicing Forsyth County and surrounding communities.

FREE transportation available by calling (803) 207-6511. www.genesisproject1.org

Church location: 4129 North Hampton Drive in Winston-Salem.

(New) Walgreens is rolling out a plan to start administering COVID-19 vaccines at 300 locations across NC starting next week. Thanks to a federal program, the CDC will allot more than 31,000 doses across the state. Vaccinations will begin Feb. 12.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/covid-nc-vaccine-coronavirus-testing-cases-moderna-effects/35374110

Transparent face covering? Ford Motor Company has just received patent-pending approval for a new, clear respirator mask, one they expect to work just as well as an N95. Respirator (masks) are designed to seal tight to the face of the wearer.

Note: For the hearing-impaired, face masks both hide the lips and muffle the speaker’s voice. The transparent respirators will allow for better communication.

Ford is currently testing the product and hope to be out with the new product this spring.

BTW: Covered cloth masks reduce your voice (on average) by 10 decibels – or a quarter of the speaking volume. And that’s a lot.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/ford-receives-a-patent-for-a-new-clear-respirator-mask-that-they-expect-to-be-just-as-effective-as-an-n95/

Vaccinating teachers is ‘not a prerequisite for the safe reopening of schools’?

The Director of the CDC (Dr. Rochelle Walensky) said Wednesday during a White House COVID-19 Response briefing that vaccinating teachers is NOT a requirement to return to in-person instruction. CDC data shows that social distancing and wearing a mask significantly reduce the spread of the virus in school settings (and most settings).

https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/coronavirus/bidens-covid-19-team-to-brief-public-after-announcing-plan-to-send-vaccines-to-pharmacies/

Tight Security for the Big Game on Sunday. Some 70 different agencies involved and hundreds of personnel on duty to guard against any kind of terrorist attack during Super Bowl 55 in Tampa. Some 22,000 fans will be allowed inside the Super Bowl on Sunday.

In South Carolina, ‘Fake mask exemption I.D. cards’ are going viral.

The cards circulating online look real, with U.S. Department of Justice written on it and even a medical decal. Key word FAKE. There are no mask exemption cards!! Period.

https://www.wspa.com/news/coronavirus/fake-mask-exemption-i-d-cards-are-going-viral/

Headline of the Day: “Valentine’s Day Cheese Boxes at Aldi”

“You make my heart melt” and “We go really Gouda together.”

The cheesier, the better? Aldi is selling small boxes of cheese for $5. Included in each box are eight pieces of cheese that you can see – through a heart-shaped cut out in the packaging. You can choose between aged English cheddar or English gouda.

https://www.delish.com/food-news/a35336802/aldi-valentines-day-cheese/

If you missed the WBFJ Morning Show this morning…

Our ‘job coach’ Randy Wooden (Director of the Professional Center by Goodwill / WS)

shared some helpful information when it comes to “Combating Ageism in Your Job Search”. The EEOC defines age discrimination as “treating an applicant or employee less favorably because of his or her age”.

According to AARP, 64% of workers have witnessed or experienced age discrimination.

Check out Randy’s ‘Talking Points’ for “Combating Ageism’ on the News Blog.

Important alert if you bank with Truliant.

This weekend (February 6 + 7), Truliant Federal Credit Union branches, call center, as well as online and mobile banking will be unavailable this Saturday + Sunday.

What will be available?

*ATM cash withdrawals will be available.

*Truliant debit and credit cards will continue to work for transactions.

How to Prepare

If you have a loan payment or automatic transfer due on February 6th or 7th, Truliant strongly recommends making these payments before Friday, Feb 5th. Payments or transfers (scheduled this weekend) will not process until the following week.

Info: When services are expected to be restored, on the News Blog…

https://www.truliantfcu.org/about-us/membership-survey-feedback/system-maintenance

Two more ‘earthquakes’ shook Sparta late last night. The first was a 2.4 magnitude quake. The second a 2.1 magnitude SE of town. The area has received hundreds of aftershocks after that 5.1 magnitude quake back in August of 2020. WXII

AAA: Winter driving tip…

Have you check your tire pressure lately? The recommended tire pressure is typically between 30 and 35 PSI. When should I check the pressure?

As the temperature changes, or every 30 days.

https://www.hi-techcarcare.com/tire/winter-tire-pressure/

As heard on the Morning Show…

Get paid to test out mattresses?

A mattress reviewing platform SleepJunkie.com is looking for candidates that will get ‘paid to sleep on the job” by trying three top-rated mattresses during a two-month period and writing detailed reviews of each experience. Candidates will be paid $3,000 for your ‘sleep’ time and keep the mattress of their choice at the end of two-months.

*Applications are being accepted on their website: www.sleepjunkie.com/get-paid-to-sleep/

NASA looking for new ‘space travel recipes’

NASA is prepared to pay $500,000 dollars for a good idea to ‘help feed astronauts on long-term space missions with something other than dried, packaged food’.

The space agency has set a July 30 deadline on its Deep Space Food Challenge, when it will choose a winning idea.

https://www.upi.com/Science_News/2021/02/01/NASA-will-pay-500000-for-good-ideas-on-food-production-in-space/8681611859130/

‘Peeps will be back for Easter’.

In 2020, Peeps (and its sister brands Mike and Ike and Hot Tamales) had to suspend production due to COVID-19. Good News? Production is back on, and Peeps will soon be on store shelves for Easter 2021. New Peeps flavors include ‘Peeps Hot Tamales Fierce Cinnamon Flavored Marshmallow Chicks’ and ‘Peeps Froot Loops Flavored Pop’ varieties. www.wxii12.com/article/peeps-marshmallow-treats-are-back/35408791