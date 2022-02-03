Thursday News, February 03, 2022

Blood donors needed. The American Red Cross has declared a ‘national blood crisis’. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment. Click www.redcrossblood.org Source: Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross

Politics aside? Lawmakers coming together this morning for the 70th annual National Prayer Breakfast in DC. Did you know. Back in 1953, Dwight D. Eisenhower was the first US president to attend the prayer gathering, beginning a tradition for every sitting president ever since.

Although Ike was a religious man who took his Christian faith seriously, evangelist Billy Graham had to convince Ike that he should attend the breakfast.

The theme that year was “government under God”. That morning Ike spoke to some 400 people in Washington, DC where he proclaimed, “all free government is firmly founded in a deeply felt religious faith.”

Soon after, Eisenhower told Rev. Graham that America needed a spiritual renewal.

During his presidency, Eisenhower made it clear faith is paramount to America’s success telling reporters, “Our government has no sense unless it is founded in a deeply felt religious faith.” And under his leadership, “In God We Trust” was added to U.S. currency and the phrase “under God” was added to the Pledge of Allegiance.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2022/february/watch-live-on-thursday-congressional-prayer-breakfast

Good news: Covid cases continue to ‘decline’ in North Carolina. As we enter another year of COVID in the news, most Americans are resigning themselves to a future that involves living alongside the illness indefinitely. Still, health experts are ‘cautiously optimistic’ that the COVID pandemic could soon become an endemic.

Details on Covid testing sites and vaccination sites on the News Blog…

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2022/february/is-the-coronavirus-pandemic-on-its-way-to-becoming-an-endemic

Day 3: Crews continue to monitor the Weaver Fertilizer Plant fire on N Cherry Street in Winston-Salem. Good News. Bad news: The rain is helping to contain that fire. But, the rain is also pushing the smoke and fumes closer to the ground. https://www.facebook.com/cityofwinstonsalem

Traffic Alert: People are urged to AVOID that 1-mile ‘buffer zone’ around the

Weaver Fertilizer Plant on N Cherry Street in Winston-Salem, TFN.

*Portions of N Cherry St, North Point Boulevard and Indiana Ave are ‘blocked’.

Source: City of Winston-Salem

Ways to help: The American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Second Harvest Food Bank’s ‘Providence Program’ and others are assisting those displaced.

Check out the News Blog for updated information…

https://volunteer.handsonnwnc.org/weaver-fertilizer-plant-emergency-response-efforts/

“Out of an abundance of caution’ Wake Forest University has cancel classes on the Reynolda Campus as well as Wake Downtown and Brookstown for the remainder of the week – Thursday, Feb. 3, and Friday, Feb. 4. Details at wakealert.wfu.edu.

Classes at Wake Forest’s other locations will continue to operate normally.

Maybe one of the ‘Best Gadgets of 2022’? The BAGO…

An installable seat belt (if you will) for your bag full of fast food.

Can you say ‘no more lost fries?!’

*Installing the BAGO looks easy enough. You secure one end inside your vehicle’s glove compartment by simply closing its door, while the other end has a spring-loaded clip that attaches to the top of a ‘fast food bag’ on the floor mat. Once the extra slack in the dangling strap is shortened so that the package still touches the floor, the BAGO holds tightly onto the bag and keeps it upright no matter how bad a driver you are.

*BAGO creator Dan Stevenson originally launched the ‘fast food’ seatbelt on Kickstarter. The first ‘preorders’ should be shipped out in May.

https://gizmodo.com/someone-made-a-seatbelt-for-bags-and-it-s-actually-kin-1848345826

College Hoops: Wake Forest winning big over Pitt last night at the Joel.

The Deacs on the road at Florida State this Saturday (Tip off at noon). www.godeacs.com

The opening ceremony for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing takes place on Friday (Feb 4). But the competition has begun. The early rounds of curling and women’s hockey are underway. https://www.nbcolympics.com/

Alert: Forsyth Medical Center. A portion of Loop Road is now CLOSED until late 2024. Loop Road serves as an entry point to the emergency department from both South Hawthorne Road and Silas Creek Parkway.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/forsyth-medical-center-service-road-section-closing-until-late-2024/article

A major Winter storm blanketing much of the Midwest on Wednesday. Meteorologists predict the storm will continue to move across the Northeast bringing a wintry mix to missions of Americans. Thousands of flights have already been cancelled over the past 24 hours. CBN News

President Biden is ordering the deployment of more than 3,000 American soldiers to Eastern Europe as tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to rise. CBN NEWS

Operation Christmas Child: Volunteers still needed in Charlotte!

You can volunteer to help assemble shoeboxes built online through February at the Charlotte Processing Center. Volunteer shifts are available Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. DETAILS: https://www.occvolunteersignup.com/

You can volunteer as an individual or with family and friends.

NOTE: All volunteers must be at least 13 years of age, regardless of a student’s grade level. If you have any questions regarding Processing Center volunteer opportunities, do not hesitate to contact us at OCCbasbo@samaritan.org or 800-442-9120.

“THRIVE” Homeschool Conference coming to Winston-Salem in May.

Early Bird Registration going on now through February 24.

The 3-day conference happening May 26-28, 2022 in downtown Winston-Salem. Hosted by NCHE. https://www.nche.com/thrive/

Give a Kid a Coat campaign continues through next Saturday, February 12, 2022.

Just drop off a ‘new or gently used coat’ at any A Cleaner World location in the Triad. The Salvation Army in Winston-Salem is distributing donated coats on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings (8:30 to 10am).