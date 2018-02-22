Search
Thursday News, FEB 22, 2018

UPDATE: Billy Graham’s body will be brought to the US Capitol in DC, where he will ‘Lie in Honor’ in the Rotunda next Wednesday and Thursday (FEB 28 – Mar 1).   Members of the public will be allowed to come and pay their respects…    BTW: It’s a rare honor for a private citizen to lie in honor at the Capitol. Civil rights hero Rosa Parks was the last to ‘Lie in Honor’ in 2005.  https://goo.gl/nnJERb

 

Annual NCHE Homeschool Conference May 31- June 2, 2018    Early Bird Registration Deadline TODAY  (FEB 22)  Location:  Benton Convention Center in Downtown Winston-Salem    Pre-Registration thru May 24. On-Site Registration also available     www.nche.com/thrive

 

Your mess could be the CAUSE of your stress.  There seems to be a real link between too much clutter and being depressed.    A new survey by the National Association for Professional Organizers found that 54% of Americans are overwhelmed by their clutter. On top of that, the majority of people (78%) allow stuff to build up because they don’t know what to do about it.   Clutter Buster: What to do to declutter…

*Professional organizer Cas Aarssen suggests starting with a “21-item toss.” Every day for a week, find 21 things around your home that you can donate or throw away. By the end of the week, you will have made a dent in decluttering and will likely be motivated to carry on.    https://goo.gl/q6pSHt

 

More debt than savings? According to personal finance site Bankrate.com, 33% of Americans say they do not have more emergency savings than credit card debt. Some Good News: 58% of Americans say their emergency savings fund exceeds their credit card debt, a positive jump from last year.     https://goo.gl/ZhL4br

 

Update: Winter Olympics in South Korea  (The Winter Games run thru Feb. 25)

*For the first time in 20 years, USA women’s hockey team winning GOLD in that thrilling overtime victory against rival Canada.

*Jamie Anderson won silver in the Olympic debut of snowboarding ‘big air’

*Men’s halfpipe:  David Wise captured gold and Alex Ferreira took the silver.

*On the slopes, Mikaela Shiffrin earned the silver medal in Alpine combined.

*High Point native Heather Richardson Bergsma on the team that ‘unexpected’ earning bronze in the women’s long-track speed skating event on Wednesday.

Lindsey Vonn ran her final Olympic race but did not finish…

 

YOU can go for the ‘gold…

Krispy Kreme has teamed up with Hershey for a limited-edition offering-

the Hershey’s Gold Doughnut.  The new fried dough treat is a combination of Krispy Kreme’s original glazed doughnut with a salted caramel icing and topped with crunchy pieces of Hershey’s Gold bar.

BTW: Hershey’s Gold bar was introduced last year and is only the fourth candy bar in Hersey’s 117-year history.   https://goo.gl/qwFXya

 

Remembering the life and ministry of Billy Graham

Information regarding public and private funeral arrangements from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association memorial website site at wbfj.fm   https://goo.gl/HrbnC6

 

Public event: Graham will lie in ‘repose’ at his homeplace on the property of the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte this Monday and Tuesday.

 

Private event: An invitation-only funeral service will be held next Friday, March 2, at noon near The Billy Graham Library in Charlotte…

 

Here’s what we know…

Billy Graham’s body is being prepared in Asheville… then transported to Charlotte on Saturday.  A public viewing is set for Monday and Tuesday at Graham’s homeplace on the property of the Billy Graham Library.

 

A private, invitation-only celebration of life service will be held next Friday, March 1st under a “Canvass cathedral” or gigantic ‘tent’ near the Library in Charlotte.  (A nod to the humble beginnings of Graham’s ministry)

Billy Graham will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Ruth on the property of the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte.

Details of the next week are being updated on our social media sites…

Please pray for the Graham family…

The 5 children: Gigi (born Virginia), Anne, Bunny (born Ruth), Franklin and Ned.

 

*Ruth Graham passed away on June 14, 2007, at the age of 87.

*Less than a month after the dedication of the Billy Graham Library adjacent to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association ministry headquarters in Charlotte.

*Graham passed away Wednesday morning at his home in Montreat (near Asheville). He was 99.

 

Interesting Fact: Ruth Graham’s casket was built by prisoners at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola. Former hardened criminals in prison for life wanted to give a pair of simple plywood coffins to the Grahams as an expression of their own faith in Jesus Christ.    https://goo.gl/NLSmpL

 

“The graveside is a place of great rejoicing for the believer,

               because we know this is not the end…”

-Rev Billy Graham, spoken at Ruth’s funeral service

 

The Blessing Box:  The J. Smith Young YMCA in Lexington is installing a ‘blessing box’ outside its doors. The Blessing Box will be filled with non-perishable items, including water bottles, juice boxes, canned goods and small toiletries. The goodies inside the Blessing Box will be free and for anyone to take — no questions asked. Taped to the blessing box is a small, white piece of paper that reads, “Take what you need, bring what you can and above all, be blessed.” *The blessing box is one of four service projects developed by the YMCA’s ‘Togetherhood’ committee. https://goo.gl/aQd2SK

 

Major League Baseball teams will honor victims of last week’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida by wearing Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School (logo-ed) hats at spring training games this week.   Players from all 30 teams will wear the school hats during Players, managers, coaches and umpires will have the option of wearing the caps during pregame warmups for their exhibition openers.    Fox News

