Thursday News, FEB 15, 2018

The President addressing the nation this morning about the Florida school shooting on Wednesday. Flags have been ordered to be flown at half-staff.

Sobering fact: The latest school shooting in Broward County, Florida was the 18th school shooting in 2018, more than twice as many as this time last year…

Praying for Parkland: Authorities say a former student is in custody after taking the lives of 17 people at a South Florida high school on Wednesday. Over 16 other people were wounded and are being treated at area hospitals.

The 19-year-old suspect a former student was expelled a year ago for disciplinary reasons. The school is located in the South Florida community of Parkland, about 45 miles north of downtown Miami. It is one of the largest schools in the county with more than 3,000 students. https://goo.gl/TuSNkf

Vice President Mike Pence hit back Wednesday at comments made on ABC’s “The View” comparing his hearing from Jesus Christ to mental illness. Pence said that “it’s just simply wrong for ABC to have a television program that expresses that kind of religious intolerance. I’d like to be light about it, but I really can’t. Not for my sake, but for the tens of millions of Americans who cherish their faith, I can’t be silent.” https://goo.gl/BDXMBw

How effective is your hand sanitizer?

You might want to check the expiration date. https://goo.gl/jEmpd3

*The expiration date on your bottle is the date the manufacturer believes that the alcohol level is going to fall below that protective level of 60%…

*If the alcohol content is LOW, you are actually moving the germs around from one part of your hand to another as opposed to actually killing the germs.

-Dr. Robyn Livingston, Head of Infection and Control at Children’s Mercy Hospital

Starting today, users of the Web browser Google Chrome might start seeing fewer advertisements. That’s because the company is launching a built-in ad blocker to filter out the most annoying types of ads, such as screen-hogging pop-ups and ads that auto-play video. https://goo.gl/1DK1Jf

Traffic deaths on U.S. roads fell —slightly — in 2017 after two straight years of big increases. An increase in distracted driving is still a big concern. https://goo.gl/1DK1Jf

NASCAR: Daytona 500 this Sunday afternoon (2:30pm start time)

Beautiful Forecast: Sunny skies…High 77

BTW: This will be the 60th running of the Daytona 500, nicknamed

“The Great American Race” or the “Super Bowl of Stock Car Racing.”

What you need to know about Sunday’s race on the News Blog https://goo.gl/wb2hMy

Winter Olympics in South Korea

*After days of delays, Mikaela Shiffrin winning Gold for Team USA in the giant slalom on Thursday. Update: The 22-year-old will skip Saturday’s Super-G race, because of much needed rest in order to race in 3 other events. https://goo.gl/mWbnVt

Interesting Fact: Iceland Has Never Won A Winter Olympics Medal.

While Iceland has sent 75 athletes to the Winter Olympics since 1948, it has no winter medals to show for it. Meanwhile, Iceland has won four Summer Olympic medals. https://goo.gl/QFhLja

Headline: Jamaican bobsled coach quits Olympic team, may take sled?

Seriously, the driver coach of Jamaica’s bobsled team (Sandra Kiriasis), has abruptly left the team just days before it is scheduled to begin Olympic competition. To add to the intrigue, Sandra telling the BBC that she is legally responsible for the team’s sled and wants payment for it. https://goo.gl/Qm442Y

The Winter Games run thru Feb. 25.

*2,900 athletes from 92 countries will compete for 306 metals in 102 events.

2018 NCHE Homeschool Conference

Dates: May 31-June 2, 2018

Location: Twin City Quarter (Benton Convention Center, Embassy Suites & Marriott) in Downtown Winston-Salem

Deadlines…

*Early Bird Registration through February 22, 2018

Pre-Registration through May 24

On-Site Registration will be available www.nche.com/thrive

Other Thrive! Conference Features

Parents of Preschoolers free admission

College Fair

State-wide graduation (on-site)

Featured Speakers Include…

Phil Tuttle, president of ‘Walk Thru the Bible’

John Stonestreet: President of the Colson Center for Christian Worldview

and co-host of BreakPoint radio feature (daily and weekly)

Steve Noble with ‘Called2Action Radio’ based in Raleigh

Arrangements for Pastor Bobby Robertson, long-time pastor of Gospel Light Baptist Church in Walkertown who passed away on Tuesday…

*Visitation with Family TODAY (FEB 15) from 3 to 9pm

*Celebration of Life service this Friday (Feb 16) at 2pm at the church

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the various ministry outreaches at Gospel Light Baptist Church in Walkertown.

Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm http://www.glbcs.org/

‘Brother Bobby’ was 86 years young. Prayers for the family and church family…

Burger Batch is now open in High Point

Location: 2758 Eastchester Drive (Hwy 68) at Heron Village near Premier Drive

Burger Batch is a sister restaurant to Burger Batch at 237 W. Fifth St. in Winston-Salem. Burger Batch offers $12 gourmet burgers and over-the-top gourmet milkshakes. Hours: 11am – 10 pm. Tue – Sun 336-875-4082 https://goo.gl/KgwZic