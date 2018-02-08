Thursday News, FEB 08, 2018

AAA: Drowsy drivers are responsible for roughly 1 out of every 10 crashes. A new AAA study shows drowsy driving is much more widespread than previously estimated. Men and women are both equally at risk when behind the wheel. 70% of the documented accidents involving ‘drowsy’ drivers happened during the day.

More than half of those crashes involved drivers 16 to 24 years old.

Bottom line: If you don’t get enough sleep, you are putting everyone on the road at risk. Fact: Driving on 5 hours of sleep is like driving drunk https://goo.gl/dnREZ3

Injured Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is busy today. Wentz and his Eagles teammates are the focus of that huge parade in Philly to celebrate the team’s Super Bowl victory on Sunday. *Also, Wentz will speak tonight at the National Prayer Breakfast DINNER in the nation’s capital. (FYI: The National Prayer Breakfast is an all-day event in DC) Wentz is filling in for Vice President Mike Pence as the keynote speaker. The VP is in Pyeongchang, South Korea attending the official start of the Winter Olympic Games. https://goo.gl/wjaFC3

Legislation replacing same-sex marriage with domestic partnerships was signed into law by the governor of Bermuda (the British island territory) on Wednesday.

The legislation seeks to ‘balance’ opposition to same-sex marriage on the socially conservative island while complying with European court rulings. https://goo.gl/1DQvYk

Seriously! A crook in Alaska buried his coat in the snow so not to reveal his identity. Police found the coat, and followed the tracks, found the only person NOT wearing a coat… in February in Alaska. NPR

Lucas Warren, a 1 year old, from Dalton, Georgia has been chosen as the winner of Gerber’s 2018 ‘Spokesbaby’ contest. Lucas was one of more than 140,000 constants. “Lucas’ winning smile and joyful expression won our hearts…” said Bill Partyka, CEO of Gerber. BTW: Lucas is the first child with Down syndrome to be awarded the ‘Spokesbaby’ title since the contest began more than 90 years ago. https://goo.gl/PfVtos

The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics’ opening ceremony is Friday, but the first competitions are already under way. The U.S. curling team (siblings Matt and Becca Hamilton) led off a mixed doubles tournament by defeating a team from Russia on Wednesday. https://goo.gl/p9uKbq

2018 Winter Olympics: Opening Ceremony If you want to watch in real-time, the event will be live-streamed online starting at 6 a.m. Friday morning on the NBC Sports website and app. BTW: South Korea is 14 hours ahead of the East Coast. Or you can watch the delayed replay Friday night at 8pm. http://www.nbcolympics.com/

ACC Basketball: Duke at Carolina TONIGHT at 9pm

Yes, you can send a real Barbershop Quartet to sing for your sweetie on Valentine’s Day. And support charities, too. Presented locally by the sweet sounds of Triad Harmony Express www.ordersingingvalentine.com/W-S.NC https://goo.gl/AQp87q