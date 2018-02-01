Thursday News, FEB 01, 2018

Big cool down on the way, going into the SUPER weekend…

Study: An afternoon nap is just as effective, as that caffeine boost – without the negative side effects. Research finding that…

*A brief ‘power’ nap of 10-15 minutes can significantly improve alertness, cognitive performance and mood almost immediately after waking.

*Longer naps of 1 to 2 hours during the afternoon will mean you are less sleepy –and require less sleep later that night. Falling asleep later could be the challenge.

Source: Dr Nicole Lovato with the Adelaide Institute for Sleep Health

In fact, about 50% of us report taking a nap at least once per week. https://goo.gl/mrGVUq

A sequel to Mel Gibson’s “Passion of the Christ” is in the works.

Actor Jim Caviezel will once again play the role of Jesus in the new film that will focus on the Resurrection of Christ. The 2004 “Passion of the Christ” earned $611 million and was the highest grossing R-rated film in North America. https://goo.gl/6vo2YW

This virus acts like the flu, but it isn’t?

With the usual symptoms – runny nose, cough, sore throat, breathing problems, fever, headache, etc –you’ll probably just head to bed assuming it’s the flu. However, a lesser known virus, the Adenovirus produce influenza-like symptoms with cough and runny nose and just feeling crummy, then you gradually get better. Again, Adenoviruses are similar to the flu, but classified as a separate family, AND can cause illness all throughout the year, not just during flu season. https://goo.gl/ziVA46

East Bend Elementary School in Yadkin County will be closed again today due to (extreme) student and staff sickness. https://goo.gl/31Cyki

Smile, it does your body and mind good. Research showing that smiling –

is an easy way to boost your mood, be healthier, feel better, and be viewed as more trustworthy and even a better leader. Check out the 9 Surprising Reasons Why You Should Smile More on the News Blog https://goo.gl/yVaLJ8

From the Waze traffic App blog…

Start prepping for the #BigGame NOW to avoid big supermarket crowds.

(Waze) data shows a 22% spike in navs to grocery stores the day before the game. *So, expect even more ‘foot traffic’ in the grocery aisle this Saturday.

Super Bowl 52 this Sunday

Patriots and Eagles meet in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Kick off around 6:30pm

Forbes: The Super Bowl is to the food industry, what Christmas is to retailers.

*1.3 Billion Chicken Wings To Be Eaten On Super Bowl Sunday

*Americans will buy an estimated 12.5 million pizzas on Super Bowl Sunday,

with an average order value of $26.45. Forbes: https://goo.gl/aDL6c8

*Domino’s: Sales will increase 80% this Sunday compared to a normal Sunday.

*Think Healthy? Americans will eat almost 200 million pounds of avocados

Super Bowl – Food Freebies & Deals from www.offers.com

Check out these coupons to save on wings, pizza, and more this Sunday.

https://www.offers.com/blog/post/super-bowl-pizza-deals/

Big Game Trivia: 52 things to know about Sunday’s big game on the News Blog

https://goo.gl/UG8SZq

The temperature in Minneapolis is forecast to be around 6 degrees Sunday, but the game will be played indoors.

The Eagles will wear green. The Patriots will wear white uniforms.

They are 3-0 in the Super Bowl when wearing white under Belichick.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Evan Kaplan, 12 of the last 13 Super Bowl winners have been dressed in white.

If the Patriots win, they’ll win their sixth Super Bowl since 2001 and their second straight championship. If the Eagles win, they’ll win their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

Motivation to celebrate = the fellowship.

My personal winners: Chips + Salsa and Hot wings!

With the help of an $11,000 grant, Davidson County Senior Services is now able to provide hot meals to additional communities including Churchland, Denton, Pilgrim, Pilot, Silver Valley, Tyro and Wallburg. Additional Meals on Wheels volunteers are also needed to cover these areas. https://goo.gl/u6MLML

Flu prevention: Multiple studies confirm that hand washing is the key

NOTE: People who developed the flu are advised to stay home to recover and avoid spreading the virus to others. https://goo.gl/nFdsV9

Reminder: Temporary visitor restrictions are now in place at area hospitals – for children 12 and under – through the remainder of the flu season.

-Flu season unfortunately is still ‘peaking’ in North Carolina…

-Bottom line: If you are sick, you should stay home!