Thursday News, December 20, 2018 

WBFJ News Thursday, December 20, 2018

Christmas is 5 days away. Winter officially begins this Friday

NO school for 3 Stokes County schools – London Elementary, Walnut Cove Elementary and Southeast Middle – today because of a Water Main Break.

The school will be open to teachers for an optional teacher workday. Crews were able to fix the water main break, but they will not know if the problem was completely fix until the tanks are refilled. https://myfox8.com/2018/12/20/3-schools-in-stokes-county-close-after-water-main-break/

Voter ID becomes law. The North Carolina House of Representatives joined the state Senate in overriding Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of legislation implementing photo ID for voting. Senate Bill 824 implements a state constitutional amendment approved by voters last November by a margin of 55-45%. Thirty-four other states have some form of voter ID law. NC is the last state in the Southeast to finally require some form of voter ID.

https://www.nccivitas.org/2018/nc-general-assembly-overrides-coopers-veto-voter-id-enabling-legislation/

Heart attacks peak around the holidays, according to the American Heart Association (AHA), but what’s the reason behind the spike?

“People can be more likely to delay health care around the holidays,” said Maria Rangel, M.D., assistant professor of cardiology at Wake Forest Baptist Health. “Someone may be experiencing symptoms of a heart attack, yet interpret their indicators as added stress from the holidays, indigestion from an assortment of seasonal treats or just postpone seeking help due to a busy holiday-filled schedule.”

Not all people who have heart attacks experience the same symptoms or the same severity of symptoms – some have mild pain while others have severe pain. Some even may have no symptoms and their first sign can be sudden cardiac arrest.

It’s important to note the different heart attack symptoms commonly experienced by men and women. Check the News Blog…

Around the holidays it’s easy to forget to take medications and stray from usual diets and exercise routines. Bottom line: Stay consistent with a usual schedule though the holidays. Fact: Stress that goes on for more than a few weeks can affect your health. Keep stress from making you sick by learning healthy ways to manage it.

https://ssl.adam.com/content.aspx?productId=117&isArticleLink=false&pid=1&gid=001942&site=wakehealthse3.adam.com&login=WAKE5462

Make-Up Days announced after pre-winter snowstorm…

Make-up day on a Saturday? Yes, students with Davidson County and Thomasville City schools will be going to classes on Saturday, January 5th.

Thomasville City and Lexington City schools are now going all day this Friday.

Thomasville City Schools will also add 15 minutes to the end of each school day through Jan. 31 to make up the required hours.

*Davidson County Schools: Makeup days are Saturday, Jan. 5; Tuesday, Jan. 22; Friday, March 29; Friday, April 25 and Thursday, April 26.

*Thomasville City Schools: Tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 21, was originally scheduled as an early dismissal day but will now be a full day. The school system will also hold classes on Saturday, Jan. 5 with an early dismissal on that day.

*Lexington City Schools: Tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 21, is now a full instructional day as well as Jan. 18 into a full school day. https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20181219/davidson-county-schools-announces-makeup-days

Police in Mocksville are searching for a real-life Grinch after someone stole a Christmas tree right off the front porch of ‘Country Veterinary Hospital’ Saturday night.

https://www.wcnc.com/article/life/holidays/grinch-like-thief-steals-christmas-tree-from-north-carolina-veterinary-hospital/275-fa8fcca8-89e8-412a-9c3d-e552b1d0fee1

The Town of Kernersville will honor the East Forsyth High School football team with a parade this Saturday afternoon at 3pm. The parade starts at the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce and will progress to Kernersville Elementary. East Forsyth won the State 4-A Football championship last Saturday night their first in football since 1992.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/parade-for-east-forsyth-football-team-set-for-saturday-in/article_0f12a72c-865a-5b1c-9acb-3660555ac809.html

College Football / Bowl Games of interest…

*Dec. 22 (this SAT) Wake Forest vs Memphis in Birmingham, Al (Noon on ESPN)

https://www.forbes.com/sites/kurtbadenhausen/2018/12/10/college-football-bowl-games-and-playoff-2018-19-full-schedule-tv-listings/#52e16369500f

NFL: Cam Newton will be inactive for the final home game of the year on Sunday. Back-up quarterback Taylor Heinicke will start for the Carolina Panthers this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium. Kick off at 1pm.

https://myfox8.com/2018/12/19/taylor-heinicke-to-start-in-place-of-cam-newton-on-sunday/

College Hoops: Tarheel head basketball coach Roy Williams has ‘signed on’ for another 8 years.

Look for food trucks in the parking lot of Four Seasons Town Centre this weekend (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) – the last shopping weekend before Christmas.

Hours for food trucks are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

https://www.journalnow.com/relishnow/dining/dumplings-restaurant-opens-near-uncg-food-trucks-at-four-seasons/article_61196bfe-db02-5738-9e70-7af5cc2d2e56.html

An exhausted delivery driver crashes into several parked Ferraris.

A 20-year-old Taiwanese man finished a night shift at a restaurant where he works and returned home to help his mother with the family business.

He had worked all night, dozed off at the wheel while making a delivery for the family business, and crashed into a group of four parked Ferraris

Lin had to drop out of college earlier this year to work and help his mom after the death of his father a few years ago.

The BBC reporting that donations are pouring in to help Lin.

At his monthly salary, it would take him 28 years to pay off the damage.

https://myfox8.com/2018/12/19/overworked-exhausted-man-crashes-into-three-ferraris/

Popeyes is selling “Emotional Support Chickens” to help travelers deal with the ‘holiday stress’. The poultry-themed ‘support’ product consists of a three-piece chicken tenders combo in a special carrier, only available at Philadelphia International Airport.

“We know holiday travel can be frustrating, and there’s no better way to ease stress than with a box of delicious Popeye’s fried chicken and a good laugh…”

The good news: Popeyes touting that their ‘emotional support chicken’ in a box is permitted to fly without any restrictions – one less worry for busy travelers.

https://myfox8.com/2018/12/19/popeyes-selling-emotional-support-chicken-for-air-travelers-during-the-holidays/

Good News heading into the busy holiday travel season: $2 dollar a gallon gasoline by Christmas is likely. SOURCE: AAA Carolinas

Can you relate…

Your mouth is dry. Fatigued. Your skin is dull. Your muscles are cramping?

*You could be dehydrated. Try drinking MORE water throughout the day!

Learn more at the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/the-small-but-urgent-signs-you-need-to-drink-more-water/ar-BBR4ZeL

Are you exercising at least 3 times a week? For women, physical fitness in midlife does more than give the heart a boost; it may also benefit the brain, a new study from Sweden suggests. https://www.livescience.com/62022-fitness-dementia-women-middle-age.html

At the Box Office: That ‘Mary Poppins’ sequel is out.

“Mary Poppins Returns,” Disney’s sequel to its 1964 classic starring Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke, opens nationwide TODAY (DEC 19). The sequel stars Emily Blunt as the nanny and Broadway’s Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”) adds co-star magic. According to Focus on the Family’s Plugged In Movie Review, the musical bits are all new, but catchy intertwined in a family friendly story of hope…

“(Mary Poppins’) new story teaches us, as she did nearly 60 years ago, that life is what you fill it with. Tragedy will hit, and life will take some unexpected turns, but nothing is ever completely lost. There is always more, if only we will but open our eyes to recognize the blessings all around us…”

The film also stars Emily Mortimer, Meryl Streep and Colin Firth.

And watch for a special appearance of an original 1964 ‘star’.

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/mary-poppins-returns-2018

Top Television Reviews from 2018 – Plugged In / Focus on the Family

https://pluggedin.focusonthefamily.com/top-television-2018-paul-asay-and-kristin-smiths-year-end-picks

Learn to manage stress: We all feel stress at one time or another. It’s a normal and healthy reaction to change or a challenge. But stress that goes on for more than a few weeks can affect your health. Keep stress from making you sick by learning healthy ways to manage it.

LEARN TO RECOGNIZE STRESS

AVOID UNHEALTHY STRESS RELIEF

These may include: Eating too much, Drinking alcohol or using drugs

Sleeping too much or not sleeping enough

There are many healthy ways to manage stress.

Recognize the things you can’t change. Accepting that you can’t change certain things allows you to let go and not get upset. For instance, you cannot change the fact that you have to drive during rush hour. But you can look for ways to relax during your commute, such as listening to a podcast or book.

Avoid stressful situations. When you can, remove yourself from the source of stress. For example, if your family squabbles during the holidays, give yourself a breather and go out for a walk or drive.

Get enough sleep. Getting a good night’s sleep can help you think more clearly and have more energy. This will make it easier to handle any problems that crop up. Aim for about 7 to 9 hours each night.

Eat a healthy diet. Eating healthy foods helps fuel your body and mind. Skip the high-sugar snack foods and load up on vegetables, fruits, whole grains, low-fat or nonfat dairy, and lean proteins.

Learn to say no. If your stress comes from taking on too much at home or work, learn to set limits. Ask others for help when you need it.

Read more from Wake Forest Baptist Health: https://ssl.adam.com/content.aspx?productId=117&isArticleLink=false&pid=1&gid=001942&site=wakehealthse3.adam.com&login=WAKE5462