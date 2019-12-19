Search
Thursday NEWS, December 19, 2019

Verne Hill Dec 19, 2019

Samaritan Ministries needs volunteers now through the end of the month.  Critical need is for overnight volunteers!  Find out more on the News Blog…

https://www.samaritanforsyth.org/volunteerreg/?fbclid=IwAR3UOiTp1S9jIxUf0-aUIESmI6_hJDT1MKdIjZttTuiWiaBG4pnRAwZko2E

 

Love Life: There is a unique opportunity to shine the light of Jesus this coming Friday in Winston-Salem and this Saturday in Greensboro.

Pro Life believers will be singing Christmas Carols and praying at local abortion centers in both cities. Details include…https://www.lovelife.org/

Friday in Winston-Salem, (Dec 20) at 11am   Where: Planned Parenthood, 3000 Maplewood Ave Winston-Salem

Saturday in Greensboro, (Dec 21) at 9am   Where: Women’s Choice, 2425 Randleman Rd, Greensboro

 

High Point University is opening their campus now through Monday (DEC 23). You can experience more than 100,000 Christmas lights, a life-size Nativity scene, and more than 100 holiday decorations. Hours are 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/more-than-lights-here-s-your-chance-to-see-high/

 

College BOWL Games of interest…

DEC 21: 20th-ranked App State Mountaineers (12-1) play UAB this Saturday

in the New Orleans Bowl (DEC 21 at 9pm) on ESPN.

 

DEC 27: Wake Forest vs Michigan State will play in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 27

at Yankee Stadium in New York City. 3:20pm on ESPN.

 

A smile can make a positive impact in any situation.

And it’s contagious!! A benefit to smiling…

*Smiling makes you feel happier and healthier.

That overall feeling of happiness reduces your heart rate, reduces the effect of pain and stress, and calms the body overall.

*Smiling provides a positive image to others.

It builds healthier relationships, personal and business, and demonstrates confidence.

*Smiling regularly innately helps you find things to laugh and smile about.

Get into the habit of consciously looking at things that are uplifting or funny.

*Smiling is a great way to be social.

A smile is welcoming. You can change someone’s day by smiling at them.

*Smiling has a calming effect on you.

Endorphins are released when you smile, that brings your stress levels down and reduces negative feelings. You are also less likely to feel anxious.

Bottom Line: Don’t let the power of a smile go to waste.

Say thank you often, tell others how much you appreciate them, and offer a compliment. You’ll be happy to see all those smiles in return.  

              -Research from Health Advocate  Brigitte Cutshall

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/what-a-smile-can-do_b_594bda1ce4b07cdb1933c04e

 

“He will yet fill your mouth with laughter, and your lips with shouting.”  Job 8:21

 

“A cheerful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones.” 

Proverbs 17:22

 

Important Holiday Shipping Deadlines

FedEx…

TODAY Dec. 19: Express Saver

Dec. 20: Two-day options

Dec. 23: Overnight options

Dec. 25: FedEx SameDay

 

UPS…

Dec. 19: UPS 3 Day Select

Dec. 20: 2nd Day Air

Dec. 23: Next Day Air

 

US Postal Service…     

DEC 20:  First class mail

DEC 21: Priority Mail

DEC 23: Priority Express

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/12/02/holiday-shipping-deadlines-when-ship-fedex-ups-usps-amazon/4311371002/

Select Triad Post Office locations will be OPEN this SAT + SUN before Christmas.

Winston Salem, Hanes Mall location (Suite 500):  9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

High Point Main Post Office on E. Green Drive:  9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Greensboro – Friendly Station on Murrow Blvd: 9:30 – 4:30 p.m.

 

 

Traffic Alert in High Point (Thursday)

The intersection of Skeet Club and Kendale roads will be CLOSED

for most of the day today (DEC 19) as part of a project to re-align Skeet Club.

Detour onto Johnson Street and Sandy Ridge Road.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/skeet-club-at-kendale-intersection-in-high-point-closed-thursday/

 

“Congress is a temporary job…”

NC Representative Mark Meadows will not seek re-election in 2020.  The four-term Republican serving the 11th Congressional District of Western North Carolina will be retiring at the end of his term.  *Meadows co-founded the House ‘Freedom Caucus’ – roughly 40 conservative Members of Congress – back in 2015.

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/mark-meadows-to-leave-congress-at-end-of-term

 

After eight hours of debate on the House floor, the US House of Representatives voted last night to impeach President Trump for alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. *The focus now shifts to the Senate where a trial will be held in January.

Trump becomes only the third president in US history to be ‘impeached’.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/2019/december/house-votes-to-impeach-president-trump-senate-trial-to-come-in-january-nbsp

 

The White House is expected to announce it will withdraw 4,000 American troops in Afghanistan.  The announcement follows the discovery of government documents that reveal top-level US officials across three administrations thought the war was unwinnable.    https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/national-security/2019/december/trump-admin-to-announce-4-000-troops-to-be-withdrawn-from-afghanistan

 

Verne Hill

Previous PostImportant Holiday Shipping Deadlines
